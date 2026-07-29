Wrexham’s First Summer Signing Comes From the Premier League

Wrexham are finally making some noise in the summer transfer window. The club confirmed the signing of wing-back Danny Imray from Crystal Palace.

The 23-year-old inked a four-year contract with the Red Dragons, becoming the club’s first new arrival of the summer. The deal was for an undisclosed fee that ESPN report is in the region of £5 million ($6.7 million).

Fans of the Welsh outfit were starting to get rather impatient as the weeks ticked by without a new face joining Phil Parkinson’s ranks. The quiet approach from Wrexham was a stark contrast to their booming transfer window last summer, when they welcomed 13 new players to North Wales.

Like many of those signings that helped the club finish seventh in its return to the EFL Championship, Imray comes with experience playing in England’s second tier. He finished 2025–26 on loan at West Bromwich Albion, where he recorded a goal and two assists in 17 appearances.

Imray actually featured in Wrexham’s 2–2 draw with West Brom back in April, a match that came amid West Brom’s 10-game unbeaten run to fend off relegation. Now, the right wing back will be wearing red next time he takes the pitch in the Championship.

Imray Echos Wrexham’s Premier League Ambitions

Danny Imray is headed to North Wales. | @Wrexham_AFC on X

Adding Imray, an attack-minded speedster with heaps of potential, to Parkinson’s squad gives Wrexham a much-needed reinforcement at right wing back since Aaron James and Ryan Barnett are both expected to leave the club in some capacity.

The 23-year-old, who joined Crystal Palace as a teenager, is hoping to play a large role in Wrexham’s push for promotion to the Premier League. “First and foremost, I think where this club is going it’s definitely on an upward trajectory,” he said in a statement.

“It’s just everything about the club really—everything behind the scenes. I’ve watched Welcome to Wrexham and it’s not just a football club that wants to do well on the pitch, but one that wants to do well off the pitch too.

“The community means a lot to the club and I think that’s such a good way to be because without the fans, the clubs are nothing. There were loads of things that enticed me to come here, but the club want to be in the Premier League and after speaking to the gaffer it’s just such an exciting project to be a part of.”

Six years ago when Wrexham were stuck in the National League, one day playing in the Premier League seemed laughable. But the Red Dragons proved they can hang with England’s elite, finishing just two points out of the Championship playoff race. They also nearly eliminated Chelsea in the FA Cup last season, and have already beaten Manchester United and Leeds United this summer.

Imray has joined up with the team in New York ahead of Wrexham’s preseason friendly with Liverpool, before Parkinson’s men take on Sunderland in Pennsylvania. Then, they are headed back home to gear up for the Carabao Cup first round against Middlesbrough.

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