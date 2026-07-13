Five Things We Learned From Wrexham’s First Preseason Match

Wrexham kicked off their preseason campaign with a scoreless draw against Wisła Kraków on Saturday.

The Red Dragons traveled to Poland to help celebrate Wisła’s 120th anniversary, with nearly 1,500 Wrexham supporters making the trip for the occasion.

Phil Parkinson used the match primarily to build fitness and evaluate his squad, giving 22 players minutes over the course of the contest. Much sterner tests lie ahead, with four friendlies against Premier League opposition before Wrexham return to competitive action next month.

With that in mind, here are five things we learned from the draw in Kraków.

January Signings Make Up for Lost Time

Cadamarteri was used in a new role in the first preseason match. | Marcin Golba/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Wrexham’s January transfer window was viewed as something of an anticlimax after the club spent around $6 million on Zak Vyner, Davis Keillor-Dunn, and Bailey Cadamarteri during the promotion push. Vyner was the only one of the trio to start a league match, while Keillor-Dunn logged just 117 league minutes and Cadamarteri only 46.

It left many supporters questioning why the club had signed them if they were not going to challenge for regular first-team places. Parkinson insisted their arrivals increased competition and allowed other players to leave, and against Wisła Kraków, fans finally got a glimpse of what each can offer.

Vyner impressed in his natural center back role after spending time in midfield last season, while Keillor-Dunn and Cadamarteri both stood out with energetic performances in advanced midfield positions.

Vyner already looks certain to play an important role this season, while the attacking pair showed they can provide valuable depth—even if much of their playing time initially comes off the bench.

Parkinson Experiments With Positions

Rathbone captained Wrexham in the second half. | Marcin Golba/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Preseason is the ideal time to test different ideas, and Parkinson used the opportunity to experiment with several players.

Cadamarteri, a natural striker, operated as an attacking midfielder and looked comfortable in the role, although it remains unlikely to become a regular position for him given the competition for places.

The more intriguing tactical adjustment came in midfield, where Ollie Rathbone played deeper than usual. Rather than his customary box-to-box role, the fan favorite operated as a holding midfielder.

Wrexham need greater depth behind Ben Sheaf and Matty James this season and while the club could still address that in the transfer market, Rathbone may already provide an internal solution.

The 29-year-old covered plenty of ground, used the ball intelligently and looked comfortable dictating play from deeper areas. It will be interesting to see whether Parkinson continues the experiment over the remainder of the preseason.

Academy Prospect Gets His Opportunity

Moore is expected to leave Wrexham on loan this summer. | Marcin Golba/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Wrexham included several academy players in the traveling squad, but only one made it onto the field.

Alex Moore, who has been with the club since the age of eight, was named the Bob Clark Academy Player of the Year in 2025 and fully deserved his senior opportunity.

Although naturally a central midfielder, Moore has frequently played at left back and impressed after coming on to play the entire second half at left wingback. Just as valuable as his performance was the experience of participating in a senior Wrexham matchday in front of a large, passionate crowd.

Moore has already been linked with another loan move after impressing at Colwyn Bay earlier this year, but his latest involvement suggests the club views him as someone with genuine long-term potential.

A Farewell to a Wrexham Favorite?

Lee appeared to say goodbye to the Wrexham supporters. | Marcin Golba/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Wrexham’s rapid rise has made emotional departures a regular occurrence, but that does not make them any easier.

With supporters still coming to terms with the departures of club legend Paul Mullin and fellow three-time promotion winner Tom O’Connor, it felt as though Elliot Lee may also have said his goodbye in Kraków.

The 31-year-old was a surprise inclusion in the traveling squad and came on at halftime in what could prove to be his final appearance for the club.

Lee was serenaded throughout the second half by the traveling supporters and appeared visibly emotional at full time as his chant echoed around the stadium. While it seems increasingly clear that he does not feature in Wrexham’s long-term plans, it was a fitting moment for a player who has played such an important role in the club’s recent success.

The only disappointment was that Mullin never had the opportunity to enjoy a similar farewell.

On the Way Out?

Hardie might have already played his final Wrexham match. | Pieter van der Woude/BSR Agency/Getty Images

If Lee’s appearance felt like a farewell, Ryan Hardie’s absence may have been just as telling.

The 29-year-old became Wrexham’s first signing following promotion to the Championship a year ago, but after making only 10 appearances, he was loaned out in January.

Hardie traveled with the squad to Kraków but never left the bench despite Parkinson making wholesale changes at halftime. On a day when players such as Lee, Ryan Barnett and Conor Coady all featured despite uncertain futures, Hardie’s omission felt particularly significant.

He currently sits behind Kieffer Moore and Sam Smith in the striker hierarchy, while Cadamarteri, Keillor-Dunn, Josh Windass and Nathan Broadhead all offer additional competition in attacking roles.

With Wrexham also expected to sign another forward before the transfer window closes, it already feels as though Hardie’s time at the Racecourse Ground is coming to an end.

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