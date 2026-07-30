Five Transfers Chelsea Must Make After Maxence Lacroix Signing

Chelsea were never going to be mute this summer. The Blues have been transfer window protagonists for much of the 21st century, and Xabi Alonso is already wielding his power.

BlueCo have handed the Spaniard the keys after a dismal 2025–26 campaign ended without European soccer. Alonso has a talented enough roster at his disposal, but streamlining it for a season boasting plenty of free midweeks is the challenge facing Chelsea’s new manager.

The club has already made a major splash by signing Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa, and Crystal Palace’s Maxence Lacroix could emerge as Alonso’s defensive general at Stamford Bridge. Lacroix starred in Oliver Glasner‘s back five in south London, and Alonso‘s great managerial success at Bayer Leverkusen was facilitated by his deployment of an extra center back.

Still, there’s plenty of work to be done.

While deals for Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson already appear to be on the brink of confirmation, here are five other transfers for Chelsea to work on after confirming Lacroix’s arrival.

Sell Trevoh Chalobah

Chalobah is being pursued by Como. | Europa Press Sports/Getty Images

Chelsea’s backline is undergoing major surgery. We don’t yet know whether Alonso’s default will be a 4-2-3-1 or a 3-4-2-1, but it’s clear that his backline will look a whole lot different to what the Blues rolled out last season.

Trevoh Chalobah was arguably the club’s best-performing center back last term, although the bar was low. Still, the club are happy to move the homegrown defender on for the right price.

Inter Milan had been interested, but it’s their emerging Serie A rivals Como who are leading the race. Cesc Fàbregas’s project has enticed the England international and there’s an expectation that a deal will get done after Como sent an improved bid.

Sign Alex Scott

Scott has rejected Bournemouth’s latest contract offer. | Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth/Getty Images

Sales are likely to be Chelsea’s priority post-Lacroix, but there’s also room for more new arrivals.

One name garnering plenty of buzz is Bournemouth’s Alex Scott. The Cherries are intent on retaining the dynamic midfielder for another season, especially with their maiden voyage into Europe upcoming. However, Scott has rejected the club’s latest contract offer, opening the door for a potential exit this summer.

Bournemouth will only facilitate a sale for a huge fee, and there have been reports that Chelsea have already had a £64 million ($85.2 million) bid rejected. Several other clubs are interested, too, and we may be subject to a bidding war if the Cherries continue to hold firm.

Scott enjoyed a breakout campaign last season as Bournemouth qualified for the Europa League. If Chelsea do strike a deal, that may spell the end for pantomime villain Enzo Fernández in west London.

Sell Axel Disasi

Disasi couldn’t keep West Ham United up. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

There had been a suggestion that Axel Disasi could be heading the other way as part of the Lacroix deal. However, that’s proven not to be the case. Disasi remains at Chelsea.

The club is actively seeking to move him on, though. He’s spent the backend of the previous two seasons on loan in claret and blue; first with Champions League quarterfinalists Aston Villa, then a relegated West Ham United team. Despite the Hammers’ demise, Disasi performed pretty well in a deep-sitting defense.

His work at the London Stadium should mean there‘s a market for him this summer, but the Frenchman has reportedly turned down a return to West Ham. He has no interest playing in the second tier.

Italian clubs are supposedly flirting with the possibility of signing the imposing center back, although Chelsea may have to accept another loan deal.

Sign Pep Chavarría

Chelsea are still working on a deal for the Rayo Vallecano leftback. | Maciej Rogowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Chelsea have already signed highly-rated Italian fullback Marco Palestra to potentially play as a wingback if Alonso’s default is a back three.

On the opposite side, the Blues have been chasing Rayo Vallecano’s Pep Chavarría. Personal terms were reportedly agreed with the player at the start of July, but Chelsea are yet to reach an agreement with the Conference League finalists over a fee.

Rayo are thought to be demanding want his full £21.5 million ($28.6 million) release clause to be paid.

Chelsea are desperate for reinforcements down the left-hand side of their defense after losing Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid. Jorrel Hato offered promise last season and is ready for a more prominent role, but Alonso’s requires strength in depth.

Sell Benoit Badiashile

Badiashile has struggled to convince multiple Chelsea managers. | Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Benoît Badiashile can have days where he looks like a world-beater. He can defend with vigor and control, and rattle passes into midfield like its second nature. However, the very best iteration of the former Monaco defender has seldom been seen in west London.

Multiple managers have struggled to take to Badiashile, who has also had his fair share of injury setbacks.

With Levi Colwill returning from an ACL tear and Hato capable of stepping up, there’s no need for Badiashile to remain at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle United and Napoli have been tenuously linked, and Chelsea have made it clear that they’re only interested in overseeing a permanent sale.

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