Chelsea Strike Record-Shattering ‘Agreement’ for Morgan Rogers

From out of the blue, Morgan Rogers appears to be on his way to the Blues after Chelsea reportedly struck a verbal agreement with Aston Villa for the stunning capture of the England international.

At a time of transfer gurus and flight trackers, leaky locker rooms and loose-lipped agents, few deals in the modern day warrant quite the level of shock which news of this arrangement has inspired.

Chelsea’s bid of $157.3 million (£117 million) is thought to have been accepted by Villa, while personal terms with Rogers on a six-year contract are already on the table, per The Athletic.

Freshly crowned Premier League champions Arsenal had been the side most closely linked with the England international, who has caught the eye during his cameo role at this summer’s World Cup. Yet it is Chelsea who have pounced first.

Despite an absence from any European competition next season, Rogers is thought to have been swayed by the presence of manager Xabi Alonso. The former Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid boss not only boasts a glittering record from the dugout, but can also point to a swollen trophy cabinet from his playing days across the Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga.

The Records Rogers Will Break With Blockbuster Chelsea Transfer

Rogers has been on England duty this summer. | Bradley Collyer/PA Images/Getty Images

The inflated nature of finances in soccer can desensitize fans to the staggering fees that are bandied around these days. It’s worth putting the purported $157.3 million put on the table for Rogers into some perspective.

Not only would this eye-watering sum make the 23-year-old the most expensive Chelsea signing ever, surpassing the roughly $144 million (£107 million) splashed on Enzo Fernández in 2023, but he would also become the costliest British player of all time.

Elliot Anderson, Rogers’s England teammate this summer, only claimed the record earlier this summer when he joined Manchester City for $156 million (£116 million).

Such is the scale of this proposed deal, Rogers has to be considered in broader terms. Should the deal be finalized, Chelsea will have struck the second-most expensive transfer in Premier League history, edging past the $156.6 million (£116.5 million) Liverpool committed on Florian Wirtz with the Reds’ $168 million (£125 million) deal for Alexander Isak the only fee that can top it.

Stretching beyond the confines of the Premier League, only Neymar ($254 million), Kylian Mbappé ($206 million) and Ousmane Dembélé ($169 million) have commanded fees that can exceed Rogers and Isak.

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