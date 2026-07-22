Arsenal, Chelsea or Man Utd: Where Should Alex Scott Go?

Alex Scott has reportedly rejected a new contract at Bournemouth, keeping his options open amid significant transfer interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.

After a tremendous 2025–26 campaign, the Cherries have been keen to tie Scott down to a new deal, one which would likely contain a mammoth release clause to protect his value. They are desperate to keep hold of the midfielder, along with their other coveted stars Rayan and Eli Junior Kroupi.

However, Sky Sports News report Bournemouth have seen multiple contract offers rejected by the 22-year-old, who is “not currently willing to agree new terms” due to links with a trio of Premier League giants.

Chelsea have reportedly seen an $86 million (£64 million) bid for Scott rejected, while Arsenal and United have already had inquiries “knocked back.”

Bournemouth expect Scott, whose current deal expires in 2028, to remain at the Vitality Stadium next season regardless of his contract situation, but will struggle to fend off mounting interest.

Why Do Premier League Giants Want Scott?

Scott was excellent for Bournemouth last season. | Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth/Getty Images

For the first time in his Bournemouth career in 2025–26, Scott managed to make it through an entire campaign without sustaining a major injury. Fitness issues had hampered his development in previous seasons, but an uninterrupted spell under Andoni Iraola was exactly what the England international required to turbocharge his ascent.

Scott featured in all but one of Bournemouth’s Premier League matches last season, growing in significance with each passing month of the term. He proved the perfect all-rounder in Iraola’s high-intensity system.

The midfielder covers ground impressively well and ranks high in his defensive work. Among Premier League midfielders last season, he was in the top five for possession won in the middle and defensive third, as well as ball recoveries. But Scott is also an adept attacking force, managing four goals and an assist last term.

Equally as important as his current ability is Scott’s promise. At 22 years old, he still has time to improve massively, both as a protector of the defense and creator in the final third, while his level should rise when surrounded by stronger teammates.

Which Club Should Scott Join?

Joining Mikel Arteta’s champions could tempt Scott. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Scott has a big decision to make this summer. If he is to leave Bournemouth, he must choose his next destination incredibly carefully. Too often we have seen the Premier League’s brightest starlets make the wrong move and stunt their fledgling careers.

For that reason, one would expect Scott to ignore Chelsea’s calls. The club is in the midst of a transitional period under new manager Xabi Alonso and already boasts an arsenal of top-quality midfielders. Even if Enzo Fernández leaves, the Blues have Moisés Caicedo, Dário Essugo, Roméo Lavia and Reece James capable of playing in Alonso’s two-man central midfield—ignoring Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer further forward.

Chelsea are also without European soccer of any description next season and have regularly showcased their ruthless edge when dealing with talented youngsters. Of last summer’s signings, Alejandro Garnacho, Liam Delap and Jamie Gittens are already considered sellable assets. Realistically, nobody should be choosing Chelsea over another elite club right now.

Moving to Old Trafford will undoubtedly tempt Scott, especially following United’s Champions League return and recent ascent under Michael Carrick. However, that project is still in its infancy and it remains to be seen how the Red Devils will fare under their former player moving forward.

Man Utd have already reinforced the midfield. | Manchester United/Getty Images

Also, United have just signed two central midfielders, both of whom will operate in the deep-lying double pivot. Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans join Kobbie Mainoo in the engine room, both of the newcomers expecting to feature prominently next season. Scott would certainly play regularly, especially during a European campaign where rotation is essential, but there are few guarantees of a starting role.

Therefore, joining Premier League champions Arsenal could be the best option for Scott.

Not only would he be joining an established team and working under another talented Spanish coach, but there is also a swift route into the first team. Fellow countryman Declan Rice is an undisputed starter, but his long-term partner in a 4-2-3-1 (or sometimes a 4-3-3 with Martin Ødegaard or Eberechi Eze more advanced) is still undetermined.

Martín Zubimendi’s drop-off saw him surrender his starting berth down the stretch last season, while Mikel Merino and Myles Lewis-Skelly are yet to nail down their roles. Christian Nørgaard is simply an emergency option, while Scott completely differs in style to the likes of Ødegaard, Eze and Kai Havertz—all of whom are used by Arteta as offensive-minded midfielders.

With Arsenal expected to compete for the Premier League, Champions League and domestic cup competitions next season, Scott will be given plenty of opportunities to thrive. Right now, joining the Gunners is as safe a bet as they come in England, with more silverware in the coming seasons all but guaranteed.

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