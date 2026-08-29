Florian Wirtz’s Disallowed Liverpool Goal Makes Unwanted Premier League History

For the first time in Premier League history, the referee’s explanation of a disallowed goal to the players on the pitch was broadcast on television during the match. Unfortunately for Liverpool, it was Florian Wirtz’s effort against Nottingham Forest which created this new chapter.

One of the many new changes put in place for this season’s Premier League campaign was an expansion of the scope afforded to broadcasters. It was agreed by the division’s clubs that the conversations between officials and players would be allowed to be played to the public watching from afar during the 90 minutes in question.

This will be used sparingly and had to go through some trials during the opening weekend of the season, but the first match of the second Saturday gave onlookers an unprecedented insight.

Why Florian Wirtz’s ‘Goal’ for Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest Was Disallowed

#LIVNFO – 32’ VAR OVERTURN



VAR checked the referee’s call of goal – and determined that Frimpong was in an offside position and recommended that the goal was disallowed. pic.twitter.com/UGO5U5gTtz — Premier League Match Centre (@PLMatchCentre) August 29, 2026

After deservedly tumbling behind to a strong Nottingham Forest side, Liverpool looked to have clawed themselves level shortly after the half-hour mark through Wirtz.

The relentlessly crutinized figure smartly pirouetted in the penalty area before sweeping a shot into the bottom corner. However, as referee Sam Barrott would explain to Liverpool’s captain Virgil van Dijk, Jeremie Frimpong had strayed offside before setting up his teammate.

“It’s going to be offside,” the official told Van Dijk, as TNT Sports revealed during the halftime interval, “and the reasoning why is that there’s a deflection that comes off Florian Wirtz to Frimpong before he plays the ball forward.”

Wirtz was denied a much-needed goal and the precedent was set for future in-game explanations.

Premier League Learning From Past Mistakes

Referee Sam Barrott (left) had some questions to answer on Saturday. | Oli SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

Van Dijk was not the only player treated to an explanation from Barrott. Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White was on hand alongside Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, with both pulling perplexed expressions as the conversation unfolded.

English soccer has a murky track record of broadcasting in-game dialogue. When this was first tested back in 1989, Arsenal captain Tony Adams and his teammates were widely condemned for the foul-mouthed nature of their comments directed toward the officials.

The Premier League’s modern day broadcasters have clearly learned their lesson, promptly cutting the audio as soon as Barrott’s explanation had concluded. That’s not to say that Van Dijk or any other player offered a robust opinion, but demonstrates how this insight into the inner workings of a game can still be the subject of censorship.