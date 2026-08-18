Premier League ‘Agree’ to Incredible Broadcast Change With Disastrous History

For the first time in the history of English league soccer, conversations between players and the referee will be broadcast live during matches, a report has claimed.

The tentacles of television networks have slithered into every crack of Premier League coverage over recent years. Players are sporadically forced into breathless interviews at halftime, some cameras have been allowed in locker rooms and, most obviously, referees now run around with a GoPro strapped to their temple.

RefCam provided swift replays of in-game incidents from the official’s point of view last season. Now that shaky-cam footage will be accompanied by the audio of any interactions between referees and players during the same game, The Guardian have reported.

There are conditions to this unprecedented access, but the history of recorded player-referee confrontations suggests this could be a controversial addition.

When Will In-Match Audio Be Broadcast?

RefCam isn’t going anywhere. | Adrian DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

The Premier League is only dipping its toe into the murky pool of hot mics. No more than “one or two” incidents during each of the 38 gameweeks will be broadcast during matches. Less than 12% of top-flight games will even be refereed by officials with RefCam enabled.

What does make it through the net will also be restricted. No dialogue with the video assistant referees is suitable for broadcast during a match—this is part of the laws of the game, so won’t be changing any time soon—but that audio will continue to be released after the event.

The concept of having near instant access to conversations between players and referees is an entirely new one. RefCam was used extensively at the 2026 World Cup and a lot of fuss was made after the referee’s dialogue from the final was released by FIFA earlier this month.

Yet, imagine the impact of hearing those conversations while the game is still going on. Rather than hiding behind a delayed release, managers and players will be able to comment on the insight during their postmatch media duties, opening up an entirely new can of worms.

Controversial Precedent of Recording Player-Referee Conversations

Tony Adams (center) was caught out by a referee microphone in 1989. | S&G/PA Images/Getty Images

There’s no such thing as a new idea. British broadcaster ITV attached a microphone to referee David Elleray back in 1989 for a top-flight clash between title-chasing Arsenal and capital foes Millwall. The audio captured during that feisty contest is perhaps why it’s taken almost four decades for this scheme to be reprised.

This was a time when television coverage of soccer was still desperately limited. On the rare occasion a match was broadcast, there wasn’t even a game clock in the corner of the screen. So, the risk of having each word to the referee recorded was not on the mind of any player, who were not warned pregame.

Millwall captain Les Briley only struck upon the secret plot when he spotted the wires poking out of Elleray’s kit and promptly informed his teammates. “They were running around silent, like saints,” Arsenal midfielder David Rocastle would later scoff. The Gunners were not so fortunate.

The failed experiment is chiefly remembered for the foul-mouthed tirade launched by Arsenal skipper Tony Adams. Tensions were high as the north London side trailed 1–0 in a must-win match during their fierce title tilt with Liverpool and Adams boiled over. Utterly incensed at Elleray’s failure to award a goal, Adams labeled the official a “f---ing cheat.” It didn’t go down well.

“Listen,” Elleray told the towering center back after beckoning him over. “Once we’ve given a decision—stand up—we’re not going to change it. I’m not going to have you calling me a cheat.”

“I’m frustrated,” Adams shot back.

“O.K., you’re frustrated but there is a variation of words you can use and cheat is not one of them,” Elleray retorts. “We may be useless but we don’t cheat. Alright?”

Arsenal’s players were pilloried in the English press for their fruity vocabulary. Rocastle argued: “We must not be made the scapegoats for the sort of industrial language used by professionals on a football pitch all the time.”

Even Elleray would agree. The former school teacher dismissed the swearing, insteading pointing out the lack of “physical intimidation.”

“We set out to make a balanced program,” he sighed. “They turned it into an Arsenal witch hunt.”