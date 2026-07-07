Folarin Balogun Breaks Silence on Red Card Saga, USMNT’s World Cup Exit

Folarin Balogun underlined his position as a pawn and bystander in the saga that dominated the World Cup in recent days, admitting he just “accepted” whatever he was told as the decision to allow him to play for the USMNT against Belgium was controversially made by FIFA above his head.

After FIFA, whose earlier position was that reds cards in the World Cup are not open to appeal, surprisingly suspended the one-match ban issued to Balogun using special powers outlined in Article 27 of the disciplinary code, U.S. President Donald Trump openly confirmed that he had personally requested that FIFA chief Gianni Infantino intervene.

It sparked outcry, especially for the Belgian soccer federation, which later accused FIFA of making an appeal against the suspension of the ban inadmissible by failing to follow its own processes. FIFA has also risked opening a can of worms after France later appealed a yellow card issued to Michael Olise and a member of parliament in the U.K. made a request over a red card shown to Jarell Quansah.

Balogun was at the center of the storm but was left in a difficult position as the scandal escalated and escalated until it reached the very top.

“I accepted the decision when I was given the red card. Then I also accepted the decision when I could play,” he the American striker told reporters following what was in the end a heavy 4–1 defeat.

“There’s not much else I can really say on the matter. I think with all that being said, Belgium were the better team,” he shrugged, reflecting the fact that the European team dominated the key stats and equally capitalized on key U.S. mistakes.

Balogun struggled to make an impact, registering a game-high eight touches in Belgium’s box, but misplacing five of 12 attempted passes, putting two of three shots off target and losing five of eight duels. At times, it looked like the off-field drama had overtaken what should have been most important, with the USMNT a shadow of itself compared to previous matches in this tournament.

Pochettino ‘Disappointed With Too Many People’

Mauricio Pochettino spoke of the unfair anger directed at his team. | Luke Hales/Getty Images

USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino alluded to anger that was the result of FIFA’s decision-making process being directed at him, his staff and his players in the form of “insults.”

Pochettino argued that, no matter how it got to that situation, if Balogun was declared eligible to play then he was always going to select a player that had scored three goals in his four previous games.

“I am so frustrated and disappointed with the people that are supposed to understand the situation. What is the point of insulting or receiving a lot of bad messages and threats if my position is that I am the head coach?” the Argentine said.

“It’s a rule that it’s possible to apply and try, that the players that can be available. My position was to train the team. If you have Balogun available because the disciplinary committee of FIFA allowed for you to have the player, it’s not a problem. I feel so disappointed with too many people. They mix things—they put politics and manipulation and talk about ethics and integrity.”

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Balogun ‘Not the One to Blame’

Balogun did himself proud how he handled things. | MB Media/Getty Images

Belgium manager Rudi Garcia, who now leads the Red Devils into a World Cup quarterfinal against Spain, spoke highly of Balogun and his attitude to the situation.

“He came to talk to me,” Garcia explained. “I really liked that. It’s not his fault, he’s not the one to blame, I told him that. I appreciate the intention of him speaking to me.”

Garcia had previously called FIFA’s decision to suspended the ban an “April Fools” joke.

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