Folarin Balogun Red Card: 2026 World Cup Matches USMNT Star Will Miss

Folarin Balogun became just the third player to score at least three goals at the same World Cup for the U.S. men’s national team with his opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Yet, it was his entry into another select group which could prove to be even more significant.

Midway through the second half of Wednesday’s dramatic round of 32 tie in Santa Clara, Calif., Balogun was shown the first red card of his international career, becoming just the fifth U.S. male to get sent off in a World Cup. An awkward landing was interpreted by Brazilian referee Raphael Claus as a “serious foul” which, following a VAR review, earned him a straight red card.

The USMNT was able to withstand Bosnia and Herzegovina’s attempts to take advantage of its numerical superiority in the final quarter of the contest—in fact, Malik Tillman converted a crisp free kick to seal the team’s second ever win in a World Cup knockout tie.

However, the repercussions of Balogun’s indescretion—or rather, the referee’s opinion on his actions—will stretch beyond the sun-soaked stands of Levi’s Stadium.

How Long Is Folarin Balogun’s World Cup Suspension?

Folarin Balogun (left) ended the game early. | Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu/Getty Images

Red cards, be they straight or the consequence of two yellows, bring the punishment of an automatic one-match suspension.

FIFA, however, wield the power to dish out “further sanctions” as the organizing body deems fit. This tournament has already witnessed a five-game ban for Qatar’s Assim Madibo in response to his challenge on Canada midfielder Ismaël Koné which left the luckless 24-year-old with a broken leg.

As Balogun was deemed to have been guilty of “serious foul play” rather than “violent conduct”—a more serious offense—the expectation is that the one-game ban will not be upgraded.

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World Cup Games Balogun Will Miss

Belgium is waiting in the round of 16. | BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/Belga/AFP/Getty Images

Balogun will have to rely upon his teammates to ensure that his World Cup has not been ended in Northern California. The U.S. already knows its opponent in the next knockout round will be Belgium after the aging European giant surprisingly overcame Senegal in a dizzying round of 32 tie earlier on Wednesday in Seattle.

The prolific forward was unable to find the net when the USMNT took on Belgium in March, skirting around the fringes as the Stars and Stripes were consigned to a humbling 5–2 defeat in Atlanta. Balogun will not be able to renew rivalries with Belgium—even if his team disagrees with the red card decision.

Can the USMNT Appeal Balogun’s Red Card?

Mauricio Pochettino didn’t make a change until the final minutes. | Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated

A FIFA spokesperson confirmed to Sports Illustrated shortly after the match that Balogun and the USMNT cannot appeal the red card due to the organization’s regulations.

The referee had the benefit of a VAR review to come to his decision, so any appeal would likely have been unsuccessful regardless. No governing body is going to undermine its own referee by judging that they got a decision wrong even after going to the screen to watch it back.

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