Folarin Balogun’s Red Card Scandal Is Still Haunting USMNT Star Months After World Cup

Belgium fullback Thomas Meunier looked back on the Folarin Balogun red card saga from this summer’s World Cup and revealed the situation resulted in “everyone” wanting the U.S. men’s national team to be eliminated in the round of 16.

Balogun, who had a breakout summer leading Mauricio Pochettino’s line, was controversially sent off in the Stars and Stripes’ round of 32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina. The red card came with a suspension for the striker until FIFA made the unprecedented decision to suspend his ban, making Balogun eligible to play against Belgium in the next round.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino came under massive fire for the call, especially once U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed he asked the sport’s governing body to review the incident. Belgium also publicly spoke out against the decision—and continues to do so even months after it secured a lopsided 4–1 victory over the USMNT in the round of 16 clash.

“Federations are political, the financial aspect, everything is linked, it’s a bit like a government,” Meunier told The Athletic. “As long as the politicians take the best decision for the people, it’s not a problem. But, if the politics are—I’m not going to say ‘corrupted,’ but goes against sport—then it’s dangerous.

“And that’s what we had with Balogun. The consequences of their defeat went on him, but he didn’t ask for anything. This was too much, too much on him. But after that incident, this conflict, everyone wanted us to beat America, because of that situation. Everyone wanted them to be eliminated.”

Indeed, the overwhelming perception was the USMNT received favorable treatment due to President Trump’s intervention and relationship with Infantino. Pochettino’s men quickly went from the easy-to-root-for underdogs to a heavily scrutinized host nation with a target on their backs—and they folded under the pressure.

Balgoun Scandal Just Another Stain on the 2026 World Cup

Folarin Balogun’s (left) red card scandal is not going away. | Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images

Even before FIFA suspended Balogun’s ban, the 2026 World Cup was engulfed in controversy. Outrageous ticket prices, hijacked transportation fees, President Trump’s tariff threats to European countries and the U.S.’s armed conflict with Iran were just a few issues taking the spotlight off of soccer.

Meunier echoed what many believed about this summer’s showpiece event when speaking about the Balogun scandal: “I think this event was a reflection of the whole World Cup—led by capitalism, entertainment, money. This World Cup was the dark side of traditional football.”

Still, FIFA viewed the tournament as a massive success, considering it was the biggest and most profitable World Cup of all time. Unlike the challenges that came with the 2024 Copa América and the 2025 Club World Cup, the United States played a great host nation as well.

“The positive is that we have seen America is a sports country,” Meunier said, “and they have the infrastructure to organize a World Cup every year.

“But as long as it stays about football and nothing more. The problem is that football was not the first priority at World Cup 2026.”

The World Cup Is Still Haunting Infantino, Balogun

Gianni Infantino is facing calls for his resignation. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

No matter how much positive publicity FIFA tried to generate in the aftermath of the World Cup, Infantino is in a worse position than ever. The dust had barely settled after Spain beat Argentina in the final before the 56-year-old’s plans to sell shares of future World Cup commercial rights to private investors leaked.

Fierce backlash followed, forcing Infantino to abandon his plans. But that did not stop federations and leading figures across the sport from calling for a change in power.

The Royal Belgian Football Association joined the dissenters on Monday, withdrawing its support for Infantino and demanding the Balogun incident be reviewed at the next FIFA Council meeting.

“Two months after the events, our questions remain unanswered,” RBFA president Pascale van Damme said.

Balogun scored three goals in four appearances at the 2026 World Cup and quickly became a household name in the United States and beyond. Yet now, his name is attached to Infantino and President Trump more than his efforts on the pitch.

And it doesn’t seem like he will be able to distance himself from the controversy anytime soon.