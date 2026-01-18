‘As Soon As Possible’—Forgotten Arsenal Star Offered Career Lifeline

Oleksandr Zinchenko’s miserable loan spell at Nottingham Forest could be coming to an end, with Dutch media reporting that Ajax want to sign the versatile Arsenal defender “as soon as possible.”

Behind Riccardo Calafiori, Myles Lewis-Skelly and, in all likelihood, the versatile Jurriën Timber in the Arsenal left back pecking order, Zinchenko had little hope of making any appearances in red and white this season given Mikel Arteta’s reluctance to shift him into the midfield role he so often plays for Ukraine at international level.

But it was still a surprise when Nottingham Forest snapped the Ukrainian up on loan, even though they were bulking up the squad of then-manager Nuno Espiríto Santo to prepare for this season’s Europa League.

Zinchenko has seen 225 minutes of action in that competition, but his Premier League minutes don’t add up to much more after a groin injury ruled him out of action for the best part of two months. Since getting healthy, Sean Dyche has only seen fit to select Zinchenko from the start once—a 2–0 home defeat that deepened the club’s relegation woes.

Ajax Emerge As Potential Destination

Ajax are a club steeped in tradition. | Kristian Skeie/UEFA/Getty Images

There has previously been speculation that Zinchenko’s loan spell at Forest could be cut short, but no mention was made of what might come up next. In the view of Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, it’s former Champions League winners Ajax who are prepared to take a punt.

The Eredivisie giants want to “finalise” the signing of Zinchenko “as soon as possible,” the report claims, with Ajax already in talks with his agent, the renowned Jorge Mendes, over a potential move. Crucially, the player appears to have given the green light to the switch.

Ajax seemingly want to strengthen both at left back and in the midfield No. 6 role—something they deem Zinchenko to be capable of doing to a higher level. He does have extensive experience of playing in the heart of midfield for his country, breaking up play with some tenacious tackling as well as exhibiting lung-bursting runs from deep.

Zinchenko also has a keen eye for goal, having troubled the scorers at international level on no less than 12 occasions. At club level, he’s found the back of the net seven times from 286 games—an indication of where he’s played the majority of his matches.

What Guardiola Once Said of Zinchenko

Pep Guardiola has spoken highly of Zinchenko in the past. | Alex Gottschalk/vi/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

“In the position that we have in the midfield, in the pockets as the attacking midfielder,” Pep Guardiola once said of Zinchenko’s best position. “That is his position, definitely. When we bought Oleks for £2 million from Ukraine, he was a No.10—a Phil Foden position, a creative player—but the needs we had... We didn’t have a left back for many years.”

Settling in at left back then happened “because he is well-educated, he knows exactly what it means. He adapted and said: ‘Okay, what does the team need? I’m going to do it.’”

Zinchenko was then signed by Arsenal from Manchester City in a deal worth £32 million inclusive of add-ons. He became an immediate starter for Mikel Arteta at left back—the Spaniard all too familiar with what the player could do after his spell on Guardiola’s City coaching staff—and made 54 Premier League appearances in his first two full seasons in north London. But was usurped by both Calafiori and Lewis-Skelly last season—the latter the latest graduate from the Gunners’ impressive academy.

His contract expires in the summer and, barring a dramatic turn of events, Zinchenko won’t be staying at Arsenal. Ajax, and Amsterdam, could become his long-term home if a temporary switch not only goes through but is successful.

