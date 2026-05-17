The Four Burning Questions the USMNT Must Answer Ahead of the World Cup

The U.S. men’s national team will name its 26-man official World Cup roster on May 26 and kick off World Cup play just two weeks later, two dates that are quickly approaching despite the many questions the Stars and Stripes still have left to answer.

The co-host opens the tournament on U.S. soil on June 12, clashing first with Paraguay in Group D action. Before then, though, manager Mauricio Pochettino and his group have two friendlies against Senegal and Germany at the end of the month to fine-tune everything and familiarize the final squad with one another. It will also be an opportunity for the Americans to avenge themselves after their last outing: defeats to both Belgium and Portugal back in March.

Here, Sports Illustrated outlines four burning questions the USMNT must answer ahead of the World Cup.

1. How Involved Should Christian Pulisic Be?

Christian Pulisic has not scored for the USMNT since 2024. | Johnnie Izquierdo/USSF/Getty Images

Christian Pulisic is the face of the USMNT, and while he says much of the pressure and criticism does not make its way to him, he will be under the biggest spotlight of his career this summer. The demands on the pitch and off will be incomparable to any players outside of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, with every casual U.S. sports fan zoned in on his potential. It’s simply the weight he carries as one of the most successful U.S. players of all time.

Yet, the 27-year-old enters the World Cup in the worst form of his life. He hasn’t scored for the U.S. since a 4–2 win over Jamaica in the Concacaf Nations League on Nov. 18, 2024 and has not scored in the past 18 games with AC Milan, dating back to 2025. After a stellar start to the 2025-26 Serie A season, he has struggled to make any impact since the calendar flipped.

Poor form wouldn’t be news for many U.S. players, but this is Pulisic. He’s a player who, if in top form, can be the difference between a group stage exit and a miraculous run to the semifinal. That’s the type of difference maker he can be.

So, with all those considerations, what does his summer look like? Is it realistic to assume he will be able to climb out of a months-long slump on the sport’s most competitive stage? Should he be given a prominent starting role, similar to the ones he has held in the past for the Americans? If he lines up at left midfield or winger, as he often has with the USMNT, he will likely battle for minutes with Bayer Leverkusen’s Malik Tillman or Leeds United’s Brenden Aaronson. In contrast, at striker, he would partner Folarin Balogun, given a spot in a front-two where he has struggled with the USMNT but has found past success with Milan.

There is certainly a world where the spotlight and pressure invigorates Pulisic, but at this point, there have to be questions surrounding his potential and whether or not he is the best option to be in Pochettino’s top starting lineup.

2. Who Should Start Between the Sticks?

Matt Freese impressed with the USMNT at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Among the challenging decisions Pochettino and his staff must make is between the sticks. Barring an exceptional turn, the top-two duo is New York City FC’s Matt Freese and the New England Revolution’s Matt Turner, but it remains unclear who will start.

Freese, 27, likely has the inside track. After Turner’s disappointing performances against Mexico and Canada in the 2025 Concacaf Nations League, Freese made every start and impressed in the run to the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup final, before falling to Mexico 2–1.

However, the 31-year-old Turner does have veteran experience, starting all four of the U.S.’s matches at the the 2022 World Cup. He also got a chance in the March window and offered a glimpse of his potential when he made five stops in the 5–2 loss to Belgium, his first USMNT appearance since the poor Nations League showing.

Their numbers are easily comparable in the MLS Eastern Conference too. Freese has allowed 14 goals on 65 shots, while Turner has allowed 17 on 75. Turner has prevented more goals, though, according to Opta, with 5.0, compared to Freese’s 1.8, including a nine-save match against Inter Miami last month to hold the almighty Lionel Messi at bay.

While the NYCFC man likely has the advantage, there will be plenty to decide in the World Cup pre-camp, and they should expect to split time in the friendlies against Germany and Senegal.

3. Where Does Weston McKennie Fit Best?

Weston McKennie could be the most important U.S. player this summer. | Omar Vega/USSF/Getty Images

With Pulisic struggling, Weston McKennie becomes the most important player in the USMNT picture.

The 27-year-old has scored five goals and five assists across 30 Serie A matches for Juventus this season—a career-best—and has leaned on his versatility to fit in at nearly every role. In league play this season, he has spent the majority of his time at right midfielder and center midfield, but has also played left back, defensive midfield and other roles down the right flank. For the U.S. as of late, he has spent most of his time at right forward and center midfield.

Versatility is always a key facet of the World Cup, but ensuring the team gets the best out of McKennie is also important. Without Johnny Cardoso in the mix, maybe he fits in at midfield, or if the team goes to a back three, maybe as a right wingback, if CF Villarreal’s Alex Freeman shifts into the three-person backline. Either way, Pochettino needs to ensure he is fully optimizing McKennie’s skillset.

4. What is the USMNT’s Identity?

Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT has yet to establish a defining style. | Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

The USMNT used to be a physical force. It wasn’t made up of the world’s best players; it didn’t have immense skill, but it would outwork any opponent and bring a physical edge to the game. That’s what made several standout generations of the USMNT, including the 1994 World Cup team on home soil.

For 2026, there’s an identity crisis. With the sheer number of players Pochettino has called into camps over the past year, there has been no chance to carve out a consistent playing style or formation, and, as a result, no single factor to define success.

Through the two upcoming friendlies, there could be flashes of an identity. At that point, Pochettino will have an idea of his starting lineups and how he wants to play, something that can also evolve during the tournament, but ideally should be well-understood beforehand.

The immediate focus is ensuring that the identity is not defensive mistakes. With an emphasis on high pressure in the March window, the USMNT made several errors at the back, leading to the defeats to Belgium and Portugal. Without a clean sheet since a 2–0 win over Japan in September, making sure that factor is not the defining message of the team will be critically important.

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