USMNT Stock Up, Stock Down: Turner Sends Message, Balogun Delivers Again

There’s officially less than 50 days until the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off across North America, putting star players all over the world under an even bigger microscope. Are they fit enough to make their country’s roster? Do they have what it takes to be a game changer?

You can be certain that managers are leaving no stones unturned, no questions unanswered in the pursuit of global glory, and that includes U.S. national team manager Mauricio Pochettino, who will name the final tournament roster for the Stars and Stripes on May 26 before final tune-up friendlies against Senegal and Germany.

Nearly every U.S. pool player is kicking their performance into high gear, but there are still a few who have managed to stand above the rest, doing everything they can to all but seal their fate for a busy summer.

Here’s our stock up, stock down analysis for the USMNT.

USMNT Stock Up

Matt Turner

Matt Turner played the hero on Wednesday night. | Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Just when it seemed like he was written off—destined to live in Matt Freese’s shadow at the World Cup—goalkeeper Matt Turner pulled out an awe-inspiring performance on Wednesday night.

The veteran stopper nearly single-handedly earned the New England Revolution three points in the midweek match-up, defeating Atlanta United 2–1. The Five Stripes may have scored first just before the half, but Turner shut them out thereafter, tallying eight total saves and allowing his squad to play catch-up, scoring twice in the span of five minutes.

Atlanta became increasingly more frantic in the game’s waning minutes, totaling 23 shots on the night, yet Turner was everywhere on his line. He made a key diving save in the 89th minute to force a corner, followed by another in the final 15 seconds of stoppage time.

The Revolution earned their first win on the road this season, and Turner’s heroics earned him a spot on the league’s Team of the Matchday.

Pochettino may need to re-evaluate Turner’s importance to the squad. The 31-year-old not only brings much-needed leadership to the locker room, having been a starter at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, but evidently also still has a lot of gas left in the tank.

Folarin Balogun

Folarin Balogun is a scoring machine for Monaco this season. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Folarin Balogun is certainly making a strong case for himself for the starting No. 9 spot this summer, peaking in club performance at exactly the right time.

He scored his eighth goal in as many Ligue 1 games for AS Monaco on Sunday, a 59th minute penalty kick, drilled to rally his side to a 2–2 draw with Auxerre. He now has a total of 18 goals on the season.

The 24-year-old has been integral to Monaco’s late drive towards European competition qualification, helping the club to six wins and a draw in those last eight matches. They sit at seventh in the league with four games remaining.

Balogun’s stunning sequence of performances has even caught the eye of USMNT legend Clint Dempsey, who told Sports Illustrated that he’s looking forward to seeing how he performs on the big stage.

“I am looking forward to that battle of our strikers and who’s going to be that main No. 9, but for me, just Balogun’s form and how well he has been doing at Monaco, I am looking forward to seeing how that translates to the World Cup.”

USMNT Stock Down

Mark McKenzie

Mark McKenzie joined Toulouse in 2024. | IMAGO/PsnewZ

Mark McKenzie has had a trying run as of late. In the midst of a humiliating 4–0 loss to Lille in Ligue 1, the Toulouse center back was shown a straight red card for a last-defender foul—hauling down the opposing striker by the shoulder—in an act of recklessness Pochettino will not be keen to see this summer.

He received a two-match suspension and, thus, has been absent from the pitch ever since, set to return to action again on Saturday. In a time where continued reps and showing off one’s skillset are critically important, McKenzie’s absence is glaring. Toulouse have also struggled without their (usual) defensive stalwart, losing to Lens in league and Coupe de France play this week.

The 27-year-old, seeking his World Cup debut, will need to prove to Pochettino that he is capable of keeping his composure, no matter the circumstances.

Tim Weah

Tim Weah is a USMNT veteran, playing in the 2022 World Cup. | Franco Arland/Getty Images

The Olympique de Marseille winger got some surprising news this week, bumped from his starting position on Saturday for the first time in Ligue 1 since last November. Weah, replaced on the right flank by Hamed Traorè, rode the bench for the first half against FC Lorient before subbing on after the break. Marseille lost 2–0, their third lost in four matches. It also marked Weah’s first league match since November where he clocked less than 90 minutes.

The 26-year-old’s drop from the starting lineup may be due to his lack of production—he’ swithout a goal contribution since January. Marseille returns to play on Sunday against OCG Nice, and Pochettino will be eager to see if Weah earns the start.

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