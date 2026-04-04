Four Liverpool Takeaways From Embarrassing FA Cup Quarterfinal Exit

Another chance at redemption was extinguished for Liverpool on Saturday afternoon—and in emphatic fashion.

Liverpool slumped further into crisis during a miserable campaign following their absolutely abysmal 4–0 defeat away at Manchester City in the FA Cup quarterfinal—their 16th loss of the campaign across all competitions.

For Arne Slot and his players, another shot at silverware evaporated, and it was the worst possible preparation for Wednesday night’s critical Champions League quarterfinal first leg away at reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Here are four takeaways from another chastening defeat for the Reds.

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From Mentality Monsters to Mentality Mice

A chastening defeat for the Reds. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images.

Jürgen Klopp’s swashbuckling team was renowned for its intensity, cohesion and, of course, ability, but it was perhaps their mentality that set them apart from their competitors and past Liverpool sides. A never-say-die attitude ensured the Reds were often unflappable, even when embarking on Europe’s most frightening away days.

However, the same cannot be said of this current crop—despite many players remaining from Klopp’s tenure. Liverpool’s vulnerability and soft center were on full show at the Etihad Stadium.

While strange to say after a humiliating four-goal defeat, Liverpool actually performed pretty well for the opening half-hour in Manchester. They looked confident in possession and forged some decent half-chances, all still without lacking the spark that made them Premier League champions last term.

However, one moment changed the game. Virgil van Dijk’s sloppy foul in the penalty area gifted Erling Haaland the first goal of his clinical hat-trick, and as the ball rolled into Giorgi Mamardashvili’s bottom corner from 12 yards out, Liverpool’s self-confidence dissipated.

The collapse was swift. Haaland scored again on the cusp of halftime and Antoine Semenyo struck immediately after the restart to completely kill the contest. Just before the hour mark, the implosion was complete as Haaland took full advantage of some more apathetic Liverpool defending.

The scene of red shirts with hands on hips, forlornly trudging back to the halfway line, has become commonplace this season. Liverpool no longer have the character required to respond to setbacks.

Mohamed Salah’s Symbolic Afternoon

A disastrous outing for Mohamed Salah. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Saturday was the first stop on Mohamed Salah’s farewell tour, the Egyptian having recently announced his Anfield departure at the end of the current campaign. Salah’s legacy can never be erased, but no performance has been more symbolic of his staggering decline than a torturous 77-minute showing at the Etihad.

Only 14 of those minutes had elapsed when Salah spurned an excellent opportunity to fire Liverpool ahead. Initially shrugging off Abdukodir Khusanov to collect a raking pass in behind, the 33-year-old proceeded to stutter on the ball, allowing the Man City defender time to block his effort on goal. A chance that would have been snapped up last season went begging.

There were several more skewed opportunities after the break, the most notable of which was Salah’s rebuffed penalty—his second miss from the spot in Liverpool’s last four games. A moment that epitomized his afternoon and campaign, it’s now little surprise to see the once imperious winger with a dejected look etched across his face.

Saturday was the perfect reminder of why Salah’s upcoming exit is necessary for both him and the Reds. For the sake of his pride and Liverpool’s half-hearted ambitions of a successful conclusion to the term, the next stops on his farewell tour must be significantly more fruitful.

Winter Signings Show Liverpool What They Missed

Marc Guéhi (right) has haunted Liverpool this season. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Liverpool’s failed pursuit of Marc Guéhi last summer was the first setback of an abject campaign. After their deal for the England international collapsed at the eleventh hour, it was expected that the Reds would re-enter the race for the ex-Crystal Palace center back over winter, but were instead beaten to the punch by Man City.

Since Guéhi’s move to the Etihad, he’s now beaten Liverpool twice—adding to the three victories he managed over the Reds this season while in Palace colors. For Liverpool’s recruitment team, whose stubbornness over the finances involved in summer and winter deals ultimately facilitated Guéhi’s City switch, Saturday rubs further salt in their wounds.

Another Liverpool transfer target thrived in light blue at the Etihad, too. Semenyo scored his third goal of the season against the Merseysiders—the previous two coming on the opening day of the Premier League term with Bournemouth—executing a delicate dinked finish to underscore another wasted opportunity in the market.

Semenyo could have been the perfect Salah successor for Liverpool. Now he’s set to torment them over the coming years.

Arne Slot’s Tenure Reaching Precipice

Arne Slot is in big, big trouble. | Shaun Brooks/CameraSport/Getty Images

This week was dubbed as critical for Slot’s salvation and another dismal defeat puts him on the backfoot for Liverpool’s coming games. The trip to PSG will be ugly if the Reds fail to up their levels, while a home clash against Fulham in the Premier League next weekend will prove a sizeable challenge for the struggling Reds, as they desperately claw for their place in the Champions League qualification spots.

Slot has undeniably lost the faith of the majority of Liverpool supporters, especially on the social media battleground, and it will take something special in meetings with PSG to swing the tide back in his favor. The Dutchman is on the brink and there’s no immediate route to safety.

It’s not only Liverpool’s FA Cup exit that has prodded him towards the precipice, it’s the manner of the defeat. To be outclassed and embarrassed against a fierce rival is unacceptable, especially given the same happened on the previous trip to the Etihad. His players look devoid of confidence, completely unable to tackle adversity and weak in both halves of the pitch.

Slot’s dismissal now looks increasingly inevitable.

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