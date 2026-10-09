Four Reasons to Watch USWNT’s Double Header vs. World Champions Spain

The October FIFA women’s international window is here, and that means two friendly matches for the U.S. women’s national team against Spain. These will be the final two matches before the USA plays its World Cup qualifier against El Salvador on Nov. 27.

First up, the USA host Spain at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Oct. 10. The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET and can be watched on TBS and HBO Max in English and on Telemundo, Universo, and Peacock in Spanish.

Then attention turns to Subaru Park in Chester, Penn., where the USA and Spain face off once more on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on TNT and HBO Max in English and on Universo and Peacock in Spanish.

Here’s four reasons why these are a pair of international friendlies you can’t afford to miss.

World Cup Favorites Collide

🇺🇸 𝗪𝗲 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗮 𝗗𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗠.#JugarLucharYGanar pic.twitter.com/tQbcrAYOWw — Selección Española Femenina de Fútbol (@SEFutbolFem) October 7, 2026

It doesn’t get much bigger than this. The USA vs. Spain will see the world's two top-ranked teams go head-to-head. It’s also a meeting between the two nations that are the oddsmakers’ favorites to win the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The USA are narrowly pulling ahead, with some betting companies setting their odds at +350 compared to Spain at +400.

To increase the narrative of a battle between the world’s two biggest heavyweights further, this is also a tantalizing contest between the reigning World Cup champions, Spain, and the reigning Olympic Gold Medalists, the USA.

Of course, there will be no silverware at stake over the next week, but points in the FIFA rankings will be up for grabs, as well as bragging rights. Whatever the results are over the next few days, they will surely dictate the conversation as hype builds for next year’s World Cup.

Revenge and a Short History

Believe it or not, these will be just the fifth and sixth meetings between the USWNT and Spain. The previous four meetings have all occurred in the last seven years. The historical record stands at three wins for the USA and one win for Spain.

The first two meetings both came in 2019. The USA won the first meeting, a friendly 1-0. The USA then knocked Spain out of the World Cup 2-1 in the Round of 16 that summer. The next meeting came in another friendly in March 2020, and again the USA came away 1-0 winners. However, the tables turned in 2022, when the USA traveled to Spain and were outplayed in a 2-0 win for the hosts.

Now, four years later (almost to the day), Spain are the World Champions and the USA are the contenders. The USA will be out for revenge to set the record straight. Particularly the American players who are still in the squad and featured in that loss to Spain: Sophia Wilson, Trinity Rodman, Lindsey Heaps, Rose Lavelle, and Ashley Sanchez.

This next chapter of a new rivalry is a can’t-miss.

Triple Espresso Reunion II

During a stunning Gold Medal triumph at the 2024 Olympics, the USA’s fan-favorite attacking trio of Rodman, Mallory Swanson and Wilson were dubbed ‘Triple Espresso’. However, due to Rodman’s past injury issues, in addition to Swanson and Wilson becoming mothers, we haven’t seen ‘Triple Espresso’ all on the pitch together since that Gold Medal match on August 10, 2024.

This camp will be just the second time the trio has all been called in together since then. In the previous international window, which the USA spent in Brazil this past June, Rodman and Wilson both saw action. Meanwhile, Swanson was an unused substitute.

Should Hayes opt to play ‘Triple Espresso’ against Spain, it would end a more than two-year wait for fans to catch the trio on the pitch. And what better time and place to do it than at home games against the reigning World Cup champions? Buckle up, get caffeinated.

Absences & Opportunities

Roster News: @ChelseaFCW defender Naomi Girma has been ruled out of the upcoming USWNT matches vs Spain due to a muscle injury. A roster replacement will be named at a later date. pic.twitter.com/Vne6q64jtj — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) October 1, 2026

While the anticipation around a return for ‘Triple Espresso’ intensifies, the conversation leading up to these friendlies against Spain has been dominated by the unavailable players. The USWNT will be without Emily Sonnett and Olivia Moultrie until next summer at the earliest, while Catarina Macario, Naomi Girma and Sam Coffey are also unable to report for duty in the shorter term. That’s four USWNT starters right there.

Of course, in soccer, absences mean opportunity. Who will step up in their place against Spain?

With neither of the starting center-backs, Sonnett and Girma, available, who Hayes deploys in the middle of the defense will be particularly intriguing. The experienced Tierna Davidson and the in-form Kennedy Wesley are the likely deputies. Coffey’s role in the midfield should be filled by Claire Hutton. Macario’s striker role is also up for grabs and could be filled by any one of ‘Triple Espresso’.

There are also five players who could make a debut for the USWNT: Jordan Silkowitz, Evelyn Shores, Kate Del Fava, Pietra Tordin, and Trinity Byars. However, Hayes throwing them straight into the fire against one of the world’s most elite teams would be surprising.

Still, the USA isn’t the only nation dealing with absences. Spain is traveling over the Atlantic without three-time Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmatí or 2025 Women’s Super League Player of the Season Mariona Caldentey. Those will be some big misses in the midfield and attack.

The contest within the contest will be how players further down the depth chart make their case and try to impress their respective managers.