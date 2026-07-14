Four Takeaways From France’s Lifeless World Cup Defeat to Spain

As the minutes ticked on at AT&T Stadium, each and every France player looked utterly dejected as they watched their World Cup dreams shatter on Tuesday.

Les Bleus came into the semifinal bout—and the tournament—as the favorites, yet they were completely outclassed by Luis de la Fuente’s men with a trip to a third consecutive World Cup final on the line. Poor individual performances, a devastating injury and avoidable mistakes all sent France home, ending what was previously a perfect run on the world stage this summer.

Didier Deschamps’s side looked sunk the moment Lucas Digne conceded a penalty Mikel Oyarzabal buried in the 22nd minute. Down 1–0, the 2018 world champion needed to muster a strong response, but all they did was concede another goal, this time to Pedro Porro shortly before the hour mark.

When the final whistle sounded, France was on the wrong end of a 2–0 scoreline, stuck watching Spain celebrate a rather comfortable win, made easier by the players in blue.

Spain Is France’s Kryptonite

Ousmane Dembélé was completely anonymous against Spain. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Lamine Yamal said it best ahead of Tuesday’s semifinal: “If France should fear anyone, it’s us.” After all, Spain eliminated Les Bleus at the 2024 European Championship and then in the 2025 UEFA Nations League. Many balked at Yamal’s confidence, but in the end, the teenager was right.

For all of France’s attacking might, Deschamps’s men could not even get on the scoresheet at AT&T Stadium, a departure from their two previous defeats to La Roja, where they found the back of the net five times combined. Yet with their tournament berth hanging in the balance, the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise failed to show up.

The three players, who were electrifying all summer long, combined for a shocking two shots on target. None came from Mbappé, who also did not create a single chance and only completed 12 passes in 90 minutes. The yellow card he picked up was the most exciting thing he did in the semifinals.

Without any of their three frontmen playing well, it was always going to end in disaster for Les Bleus, especially against an opponent that has their number. A dim future looms for a France side that seemingly cannot get past a team it will likely face in every major international competition en route to silverware.

Michael Olise Falters Under the Bright Lights

Michael Olise (center) got nothing going against Rodri. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

After a career-best season at Bayern Munich, Olise seamlessly transitioned from club to country, dazzling for France with his playmaking in North America this summer. Except when Les Bleus needed the superstar’s left foot to create a moment of magic on Tuesday, he fell absolutely quiet.

Olise, who had five assists to his name coming into the semifinals, was dominated by Rodri and Marc Cucurella. Nearly every time he got on the ball in space, he either had his pocket picked or rushed a wayward pass that killed any momentum.

Mbappé and Dembélé were stuck waiting for service that never came from the attacking midfielder. Aurélien Tchouaméni and Adrien Rabiot do not possess the passing range or vision necessary to dismantle a disciplined Spain defense, nor does substitute Manu Koné. The only true source of imagination from France’s midfield comes from Olise—and he had none in Dallas.

It didn’t help matters that the 24-year-old lacked the physicality to win his individual battles with Rodri or Cucurella. He was bullied far too many times on the ball, and looked nothing like a player worth €200 million ($228.4 million).

Lucas Digne No Match for Lamine Yamal

Lucas Digne (left) struggled to contain Lamine Yamal. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

If there was ever a problem position for France, it was left back. Theo Hernández and Lucas Digne took turns at the position in the group stage, but the latter emerged as Deschamps’s favorite for the knockout rounds.

Digne did well against Sweden, Paraguay and Morocco, gaining confidence and a reported transfer to Paris Saint-Germain along the way. Yet going up against Yamal is nothing like matching up with the likes of Brahim Díaz or Miguel Almirón. Even the best fullbacks in the world have a hard time containing the Spaniard, and Digne is nowhere close to being one of the best fullbacks in the world.

The Frenchman showed as much when he botched what should have been a routine clearance inside his own box. Digne headed the ball straight up in the air without any power, and then stared up as he turned and wildly swung out his leg to try and get the ball out of danger. Except he whacked Yamal instead, gifing Spain a penalty that would go on to win the game for La Roja.

Digne recovered in the first half, but once again got carved apart by the 19-year-old after the restart. A minuscule offside call was the only thing saving him from complete embarrassment after Yamal cut inside and blew past him on his way to what looked like his first World Cup knockout goal.

Deschamps finally came to his senses in the 72nd minute and yanked Digne out of the game, but by then, the damage was done.

France Could Not Overcome Losing William Saliba

William Saliba (center) saw his semifinals end in injury heartbreak. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

After going down early, things got even worse for Spain when William Saliba sustained an injury that forced him off the pitch in the 30th minute. The Arsenal man had been successfully playing through a back problem and other niggles this summer, but he could not continue in Dallas.

Saliba fell to the ground after simply tracking back inside his own half, under no pressure from any player in white. He was briefly tended to on the pitch by France’s medical staff before immediately coming out of the game, leaving Les Bleus without their best defender.

Maxence Lacroix replaced Saliba and it felt like only a matter of time before the moment got too big for the center back. He was unsteady in his only other appearance this summer and did little to improve his stock.

On Spain’s second goal, Lacroix was aimlessly standing and watching the ball go from Porro to Dani Olmo back to Porro. He couldn’t even be bothered to run once he realized the danger, leaving Dayot Upamecano to try and helplessly close down Porro while his partner in defense lightly jogged inside the box.

The game felt somewhat attainable when it was just a one-goal deficient, but as soon as Porro buried that goal, France never looked like it had to chance to come back.

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