Four USMNT Players Mauricio Pochettino Can’t Forget About Ahead of November Roster Reveal

Since taking charge of the U.S. men's national team in October 2024, Mauricio Pochettino has given caps to 75 different players. In the last window alone, he gave USMNT debuts to 13 different players, some of whom, like Cavan Sullivan and Julian Hall, look set to play vital roles in the coming years.

Pochettino left out a number of experienced players such as Brenden Aaronson, Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi and Timothy Weah in the previous window, all of whom were involved in the World Cup. Now, he’s got a conundrum on his hands: go back to these tried-and-trusted vets, or continue to gamble on precocious youngsters like Zavier Gozo, Peyton Miller, Neil Pierre and Adri Mehmeti.

Unlike the previous four friendlies, there are now real-life consequences at stake. The U.S will face Haiti across the two-legged quarterfinals of the Concacaf Nations League, which will be played in Miami and Cincinnati on Nov. 14 and 17, respectively.

The U.S. has reached the final four in each of the first four Nations Leagues, winning gold in the first three before taking bronze in 2025, and it cannot afford to let that streak end. Pochettino needs to play his best team against Haiti, but he also needs to be cognizant of the long-term objective. So, which players can he not afford to forget about in November?

Neil Pierre (Philadelphia Union)

Tim Ream’s retirement opens the door to a big change at the back. | Jeff Dean/MLS/Getty Images

Out of the U.S.’s 26-man roster from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, there’s only one player who definitely won’t be around for 2030: Tim Ream (39). Pochettino has his work cut out for him as he looks to find a worthy replacement, and one player who has put himself in the mix is Neil Pierre.

Pochettino could go with an experienced option like Mark McKenzie, Auston Trusty or Miles Robinson, all of whom will be on the wrong side of 30 by the time 2030 kicks off. But in Pierre, he has a player who, having just turned 19, has a drastically higher ceiling (figuratively and literally). Standing at 6'7", Pierre towers over his opponents, using his imposing frame to dominate physical duels, block shots and wreak havoc in the opposing box.

He’s already scored five goals in 16 MLS appearances this season, but what makes him truly special is that his size doesn't come at the expense of his mobility. Pierre possesses the recovery speed to keep up with some of the fastest forwards in MLS, the positional awareness to anticipate danger and intercept passes and the confidence to step out of defense and push the ball forward

It’s this unique medley of physicality, intelligence and technical potential that makes Pierre one of the most intriguing defensive prospects to emerge from MLS in recent years. Having already made three appearances for the USMNT during the previous international window, the 19-year-old now has the opportunity to make his competitive debut against Haiti, the country where both his parents grew up.

Sebastian Berhalter (Middlesbrough)

Sebastian Berhalter is making a name for himself in England’s second tier. | Martin Rickett/PA Images/Getty Images

Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie have forged a formidable partnership in the heart of the USMNT midfield over the past eight years, leaving their competitors like Johnny Cardoso and Tanner Tessmann fighting for scraps. But if there’s one player capable of disrupting that established hierarchy, it’s Sebastian Berhalter.

After a breakthrough 2025 campaign that saw him earn MLS Best XI honors, lead Vancouver Whitecaps to the MLS Cup final and make his USMNT debut, Berhalter has reached another level in 2026. He’s established himself as a regular contributor for the Stars and Stripes while seamlessly adapting to English soccer, striking up an impressive partnership with compatriot Aidan Morris in Middlesbrough’s midfield.

Whether he’s unleashing a long-range thunderbolt, threading a perfectly weighted pass through the opposition defense or stepping in with a crunching tackle, Berhalter can influence matches in virtually every phase of play. It’s no surprise that his box-to-box style has made him an ever-present for Boro, who sit atop the Championship table and are vying to return to the Premier League after 11 years.

Berhalter leads Boro with five big chances created, 2.2 expected assists and 28 chances created, underlining his growing importance as an attacking outlet. He’s carried that creativity onto the international stage, registering a goal and an assist during last month’s friendlies against Chile and Peru, just as he did against Türkiye at the World Cup. Now, Berhalter has the chance to prove that he’s not merely a backup for Adams and McKennie, but a genuine contender.

Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Right back is an area of strength for the USMNT. | Marvin Ibo Guengoer/GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Sergiño Dest and Timothy Weah offer plenty of attacking firepower; Alex Freeman continues to develop at a remarkable pace at Villarreal; Frankie Westfield has emerged as a promising option at Philadelphia Union. But don’t bet against Joe Scally establishing himself as the starting right back in this World Cup cycle.

An unused substitute throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Scally made two appearances in the 2026 World Cup, lagging far behind Dest and Freeman in the pecking order. This season, however, Scally is making a firm argument behind why he deserves to be considered for the starting spot with a stellar run of form at Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Long regarded as a defense-first fullback, Scally has added a new dimension to his game under Alexander Blessin. He has emerged as one of the Bundesliga’s most productive fullbacks with a team-high three goals, as well as an assist in each of his last two matches. However, he isn't shirking his defensive duties, with 2.7 tackles per 90, second only to David Herold in their squad.

Just two months after being advised to seek a transfer by his sporting director, Scally has responded with arguably the best form of his career at 23. He is offering a rare glimmer of hope for a Gladbach side that sits bottom of the table, and he could be rewarded with a return to the national team next month.

Julian Hall (Red Bull New York)

Julian Hall is enjoying an excellent year. | Burt Granofsky/ISI Photos/Getty Images

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. After Julian Zakrzewski Hall’s electrifying start to his international career, Mauricio Pochettino should have little hesitation in maintaining the 18-year-old as his starting center forward this November.

Hall has taken MLS by storm this season, scoring 15 goals in 33 appearances for Red Bull New York, displacing former Champions League winner Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting from the starting lineup and earning an MLS All-Star selection. His clinical finishing, intelligent movement and knack for arriving in the right place at the right time have made him the attacking talisman of a team fighting for a playoff berth.

Those performances earned him his maiden USMNT call-up in September, and he wasted no time repaying Pochettino’s faith. After registering a goal and an assist off the bench against Peru, Hall scored in consecutive starts against Chile and Mexico, becoming just the third player in USMNT history to find the net in each of his first three appearances.

With Patrick Agyemang, Haji Wright and Ricardo Pepi sidelined by injury, and Justin Ellis and Damion Downs struggling for form, Hall’s inclusion is a no-brainer. He’s making an increasingly compelling case to challenge Folarin Balogun, who has yet to rediscover his best form this season, for the starting spot.

For Pochettino, starting Hall against Haiti could kill two birds with one stone: giving the USMNT its most in-form No. 9 while taking a huge step toward securing his international future. With Poland keen to pursue the teenager, the U.S. can prevent him from potentially succeeding Robert Lewandowski as their attacking talisman. Hall has already demonstrated that he belongs on the international stage. Now it’s time to make sure his future lies with the Stars and Stripes.