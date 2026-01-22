France Rule on 2026 World Cup Boycott After President Trump’s Greenland Comments

France sports minister Marina Ferrari revealed the 2018 FIFA World Cup champions have “no desire” to boycott this summer’s tournament despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent tariff threats.

President Trump demanded “ownership” of Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, as part of his latest national security efforts. The 79-year-old went as far as to threaten eight European countries, including fellow NATO allies France, the United Kingdom, Germany and Denmark, with a potential 25% tariff on all goods sent to the United States if they continue to oppose his bid. He has since backed off on such claims.

The rising political tensions serve as the backdrop to the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. The U.S. is thought to benefit the most from the tourism boom coming to North America this summer, with 11 cities throughout the country hosting 78 of the competition’s 104 matches.

President Donald Trump (left) received the FIFA Peace Prize from FIFA president Giovanni Infantino. | Tasos Katopodis/FIFA/Getty Images

French politician Éric Coquerel raised concerns over the U.S. hosting the biggest tournament in soccer amid such tense relations, but Ferrari stepped in to quell the rising outrage.

“As it stands now, there is no desire from the ministry for a boycott of this great competition,” she said. “Now, I will not anticipate what could happen, but I have also heard voices raised from certain political blocs.

“I am one who believes in keeping sport separate [from politics]. The World Cup is an extremely important moment for those who love sport.”

France Hoping for World Cup Redemption This Summer

Didier Deschamps and France came up short in Qatar. | Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

France come into the 2026 World Cup as one of the favorites to win the competition, alongside reigning champions Argentina and Euro 2024 champions Spain. Didier Deschamps’s men lost out to La Albiceleste in the 2022 World Cup final, where Lionel Messi led his country to glory in what is largely considered one of the best matches of all time.

Four years later, Les Bleus will hope to erase their bitter runners-up finish in Qatar. With 2025 Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé and Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé leading the way up top, France will like their chances going up against just about anybody.

They were sorted into Group I back in December, along with newly crowned AFCON champions Senegal, Norway and one of Bolivia, Suriname or Iraq. France will be based in Boston for the tournament and play their three group stage matches in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Boston.

President Trump previously targeted Boston, among several other host cities across the country, as potential “unsafe” cites to host World Cup matches. He went as far as to threaten to move games and named Democrat Boston mayor Michelle Wu as one of the reasons.

No further action has been taken, though, meaning France will spend the early stages of their 2026 World Cup campaign on the East Coast.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, PREVIEWS & ANALYSIS HERE