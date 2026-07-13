France Predicted Lineup vs. Spain: World Cup Semifinal

France is just a game away from becoming the third nation in World Cup history to reach three consecutive World Cup finals.

The two-time world champions brushed African champions Morocco aside without exerting itself last time out, setting up a blockbuster semifinal duel with European champions Spain.

When La Roja fought back to beat Les Bleus 2–1 in the Euro 2024 semifinals, subsequently winning the tournament, it seemed as if Spain would reemerge as the continent‘s supreme force. However, France has reinvented itself amid Didier Deschamps’ swansong and is now aiming to wrestle control back from the telepathic Iberians.

Here’s the France team Deschamps could pick for the semifinal in Arlington.

France Predicted XI vs. Spain (4-2-3-1)

Deschamps must pick between Aurélien Tchouaméni and Manu Koné. | Sports Illustrated

Pick Your France World Cup XI!

GK: Mike Maignan—France’s first-choice goalkeeper had a nervy start to the tournament, but he hasn’t been breached in the knockout stages.

RB: Jules Koundé—The Barcelona man has been a mainstay in France’s defense, establishing a fruitful dynamic with Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise in possession. Defensively, he hasn’t been properly tested, and he may encounter Nico Williams at some point on Tuesday.

CB: Dayot Upamecano—Upamecano has enjoyed a magnificent tournament next to William Saliba, who seems to elevate the level of those he plays alongside. Check Arsenal’s Gabriel for further evidence of that.

CB: William Saliba—A nerveless World Cup from Saliba so far, even if he’s been outperformed by his brilliant partner. France‘s pair cannot surrender space to Mikel Oyarzabal in and around the box.

LB: Lucas Digne—Having beaten out Theo Hernández for the starting role, Digne now has the task of slowing down Lamine Yamal. That will easier said than done against a player who took over the semifinal between these two at Euro 2024.

DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—The Real Madrid star is set to recover from a groin injury in time for the semifinal, and French media believe Deschamps will opt for Tchouaméni over Manu Koné, despite his excellent performance in the quarterfinal.

DM: Adrien Rabiot—Rabiot‘s legs will be imperative against Spain, who could overload France in the middle of the park.

RW: Ousmane Dembélé—The Ballon d’Or holder is one of several French players capable of disrupting Spanish control in an instant. Dembélé has loved playing with Kylian Mbappé this summer, with the pair creating a tournament-high 19 chances for one another.

AM: Michael Olise—Olise’s emergence has been key to France’s development post-Euro 2024, and he certainly hasn’t disappointed this summer after enjoying a staggering season with Bayern Munich.

LW: Désiré Doué—Bradley Barcola’s willingness to run in behind will come in handy on Tuesday, yet the more intricate Doué is likely to be trusted from the start.

ST: Kylian Mbappé—Missed from the penalty spot last time out but opened the scoring anyway with another brilliant finish. Mbappé’s now scored a record 12 World Cup knockout stage goals, but he’s yet to find the back of the net in the semifinals.

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