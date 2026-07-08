France vs. Morocco: Complete Head-to-Head Record Ahead of World Cup Clash

France and Morocco meet in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals on Thursday at Gillette Stadium in what promises to be one of the most intriguing clashes of the tournament.

Both nations arrive with impressive pedigrees. France is a two-time World Cup winner, lifting the trophy in 1998 and 2018 before finishing as runner-up in 2006 and 2022, while Morocco made history by becoming the first African nation to reach a World Cup semifinal in Qatar and enter this tournament as reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions.

There is also no shortage of star power. France boast arguably the most dangerous attacking trio in world soccer with Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise, while Morocco have their own game-changers in Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Díaz and breakout star Ismael Saibari.

France has again looked every bit a title favorite this summer, brushing aside Senegal, Iraq, Norway and Sweden—and narrowly edging a spirited Paraguay side—to score 14 goals on its way to the last eight. Morocco, meanwhile, has had to battle harder for results, but a draw with Brazil and a penalty shootout victory over the Netherlands have shown it can go toe-to-toe with the world’s traditional elite.

But what does history say? Have Morocco ever beaten France, and how have the two sides fared in previous meetings?

The Last Time France and Morocco Faced Off

France cruised past Morocco in 2022. | Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

The last time France and Morocco shared a field, there was a place in the World Cup final on the line.

The two nations met in the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with Morocco already having captured the imagination of the soccer world by becoming the first African nation ever to reach the final four after stunning Spain and Portugal. France, meanwhile, arrived as the defending champion, having overcome Poland and England in pursuit of back-to-back World Cup titles.

Despite the fairytale atmosphere surrounding Morocco, France struck an early blow when Theo Hernández volleyed home inside five minutes. Morocco refused to back down and created several good chances, but Les Bleus weathered the storm before substitute Randal Kolo Muani scored with his first touch just 44 seconds after coming on to seal a 2-0 victory.

France eventually fell to Argentina on penalties in one of the greatest World Cup finals ever played, while Morocco’s remarkable run ended with a fourth-place finish—the best ever achieved by an African nation.

France Dominate Head-to-Head Record

France and Morocco also met in 2007. | Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Including its 2-0 victory at the 2022 World Cup, France has largely had Morocco’s number over the years, winning four of their six meetings. Morocco has claimed just one victory, while the other contest ended in a draw.

The rivalry began in 1988 at the Tournoi de France, where Les Bleus edged a 2-1 victory. Morocco’s lone triumph came 10 years later at the King Hassan II Cup, prevailing in a penalty shootout after a thrilling 2-2 draw, with French defender Vincent Candela missing the decisive spot kick.

France quickly reasserted its dominance, winning a friendly 1-0 in 1999 before producing its most emphatic result in the fixture a year later. In the 2000 King Hassan II Cup final, Les Bleus stormed to a 5-1 victory thanks to goals from Thierry Henry, Youri Djorkaeff, Christophe Dugarry, Nicolas Anelka and Sylvain Wiltord.

The nations would not meet again until a lively 2-2 friendly at the Stade de France in 2007. Samir Nasri and Sidney Govou found the net for France, while Youssef Mokhtari and Tarik Sektioui scored for Morocco, setting the stage for another long wait before their memorable World Cup semifinal clash in 2022.

France vs. Morocco: Complete Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played : 6

: 6 France Wins : 4

: 4 Morocco Wins : 1

: 1 Draws: 1

France vs. Morocco: All Results

Date Match Score Tournament Feb, 5, 1988 France vs. Morocco 2-1 Tournoi de France May 29, 1998 Morocco vs. France 2-2 (6-5 via Penalties) King Hassan II Cup Jan. 20, 1999 France vs. Morocco 1-0 Friendly June 6, 2000 Morocco vs. France 1-5 King Hassan II Cup Nov. 16, 2007 France vs. Morocco 2-2 Friendly Dec. 14, 2022 France vs. Morocco 2-0 FIFA World Cup

Top Goalscorers in France vs. Morocco

Player Nation Goals Youri Djorkaeff France 3 Salaheddine Bassir Morocco 2 Thierry Henry, Nicolas Anelka, Christophe Dugarry, Yannick Stopyra, Laurent Blanc, Theo Hernández, Randal Kolo Muani, Sylvain Wiltord, Sidney Govou, Samir Nasri France 1 Abdelmajid Lamris, Noureddine Naybet, Youssef Mokhtari, Tarik Sektioui Morocco 1

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