France vs. Spain: Complete Head-to-Head Record Ahead of World Cup Clash

It seemed as if European soccer’s aristocracy was altering when a swashbuckling young Spanish team bypassed the sluggish and insipid French on its way to Euro 2024 glory.

It appeared a tournament too far for Didier Deschamps, who’d guided Les Bleus to back-to-back World Cup finals, including a triumph in 2018. Spain, Europe’s dominant force between 2008 and 2012 following a history of underperformance, had reemerged.

However, France, still with Deschamps leading the charge, has impressively reinvented itself in short order. The sluggishness of 2024 has made way for positional liberation and the cohesion of superstars. At the 2026 World Cup, France has been the most dazzling unit, while Spain has burnt slowly ahead of its semifinal tussle.

Dallas is set to play host to an enthralling dichotomy, as French invididulism takes on Spanish control.

Ahead of Tuesday’s semifinal, let’s review the head-to-head history between the two nations.

The Last Time France and Spain Faced Off

Spain edged a chaotic encounter last year. | Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Spain and France last met a little over a year ago in the UEFA Nations League semifinals.

Lamine Yamal stole the show in Germany, scoring twice in a chaotic encounter of which the majority was dominated by Spain.

Performing with the effervescence that defined its Euro 2024 success, La Roja initially ran riot and were 4–0 up by the time Kylian Mbappé struck from the penalty spot just before the hour mark. Yamal’s second of the contest boosted Spain’s advantage back up to four, then the French embarked on a late renaissance.

France’s fabulous front four, the same quartet that’ll likely start in Dallas, failed to do the business for Les Bleus in Stuttgart, and Deschamps pivoted to the likes of Bradley Barcola and Rayan Cherki off the bench.

The latter scored the first of three late goals that improved the scoreline drastically for France, although the opening hour had further outlined the gulf between the two teams—one that’s since been closed thanks to Deschamps’s continued trust in the 4-2-3-1 and utilization of four forwards at the top of their games.

France vs. Spain at the World Cup

These two nations have met just once before at the World Cup. | EMPICS Sport/PA Images/Getty Images

Spain and France have competed at 17 and 16 World Cups, respectively, yet Tuesday’s semifinal clash will be just the second meeting between the pair in the tournament’s 96-year history.

The first also arrived in the knockout stages when an emerging Spanish team met Zinedine Zidane and Co. in the round of 16 at the 2006 World Cup.

La Roja cruised to top spot in Group H, while France struggled its way to five points and second-place in Group G. That set up a tantalizing duel between new and old in Hanover, with plenty expecting Zidane’s farewell tour to endure an anticlimactic conclusion.

Instead, Les Bleus overcame their group stage issues and roared to a come-from-behind victory. David Villa’s first-half penalty was cancelled out by Franck Ribery’s cool finish after rounding Iker Casillas, then France moved through the gears late on to seal victory. After Patrick Vieira headed home Zidane’s deflected free kick, the tournament’s protagonist added a third for Les Bleus in stoppage time with a emphatic finish.

La Roja Edge Near 100-Year Rivalry

Spain defeated France on its way to Euro 2024 glory. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

It wasn’t until the 1984 European Championship final when France and Spain first met in a competitive fixture.

The neighbors had sought to promote soccer in their respective nations by arranging friendlies against one another, with Spain outclassing France in the first-ever meeting, played in 1922. The pair faced off sporadically up until the Spanish Civil War, with Spain winning all but one of their first seven matches, including an 8–1 beatdown in 1929.

The Second World War established tension on the Peninsula, although cordial relations reemerged in peacetime. Spain continued to enjoy much of the rivalry up until a Michel Platini-inspired France cruised to victory on home soil at the Euros in ’84. Les Bleus beat Spain 2–0 in the final, with Platini opening the scoring.

La Roja then went 17 years without a victory over France, ending that drought with a 2–1 friendly win in 2001. It has since won seven of its 11 meetings, including victories at Euro 2012 and 2024.

In 2021, Les Bleus beat Spain 2–1 to win the UEFA Nations League final.

France vs. Spain: Complete Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played : 38

: 38 Spain Wins : 18

: 18 France Wins : 13

: 13 Draws: 7

Top Goalscorers in France vs. Spain

Player Nation Goals Gaspar Rubio Spain 4 Lamine Yamal Spain 3 Piru Gaínza Spain 3 Estanislao Basora Spain 3 Pirri Spain 3

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