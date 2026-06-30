France vs. Sweden—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

France and Sweden have met regularly over the years, with their Round of 32 clash at the 2026 World Cup set to be their 24th meeting overall.

Les Bleus, the 2018 winners, holds the historical edge, with 12 wins to Sweden’s six, and also won the most recent encounter between the two sides.

On current form, France comes in as strong favorites. It won all three of its group games, scored 10 goals, and continues to boast elite attacking talent including Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembélé.

Sweden, meanwhile, progressed as one of the better third-placed teams. A 5–1 win over Tunisia helped secure qualification, but a heavy 5–1 defeat to the Netherlands exposed its vulnerability against top opposition, suggesting a major step up will be needed here.

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