‘Free Kobbie Mainoo'—Ruben Amorim Reveals Impact of T-Shirt Stunt
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim does not hold Kobbie Mainoo responsible for the controversial actions of his half-brother and has insisted it will have no bearing on the midfielder’s playing time.
Jordan Mainoo-Hames was seen posing in a t-shirt with a slogan that read, ‘Free Kobbie Mainoo’ during Monday night’s 4–4 draw against Bournemouth. It was a brazen move from the former Love Island contestant, seeking attention and intended to spark a reaction. Predictably, legendary United captain Roy Keane took a dim view of his antics.
Amorim was not asked about the incident in the press conference that immediately followed the Bournemouth game because reporters were only just grasping and verifying what had happened as the Portuguese coach was talking—he left before any line of questioning could get onto the subject.
Unsurprisingly, it was brought up at the next available opportunity, as Amorim addressed the media again before United travel to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday. But the manager played down any significance, appearing to signal that Mainoo was not complicit.
“It was not Kobbie that wore the t-shirt,” Amorim declared. “He is not going to start because of the t-shirt, but he's not going to the bench because of the t-shirt.”
The United boss reiterated the same stance that has governed his perception of Mainoo so far this season, which has meant no Premier League starts for the 20-year-old so far.
“He’s going to play if we feel that he is the right guy to play,” Amorim offered.
“So, that is not an issue. I’m used to [it], I’m here for a year, it’s not new, so we have to deal with that. But I’m not going to do something to Kobbie because someone in his family is doing something. He’s going to be the same, if he’s the right guy to play, he’s going to play.”
Mainoo Not Banging on Amorim’s Door
Mainoo got a vociferous reception from United fans on Monday as he waited by the side of the pitch to replace Casemiro with just over an hour played. The England international subsequently impressed, even though United couldn’t hold onto a 4–3 lead in the closing stages.
It seems as though the Stockport-born talent, who was denied a loan request in August and is reportedly looking for a temporary move again next month, is not in contact with Amorim over his current situation and lack of starting opportunities.
“He played really well [against Bournemouth]. So, that is the important thing,” Amorim explained. “My office is always open, nobody went there this week, so I think everything is normal and we are ready to go to Villa.
“Every problem in our football club, it’s still me who has to deal with that, but it will take time. But again, my door is always open and there was not Kobbie. The job of Kobbie is to train and to play, I felt he did really well this game [against Bournemouth]. So, that is the most important thing for me. If he has to play, he’s going to play. If he’s not going to play, he’s not going to play.”
It has been suggested that United could permanently sell Mainoo in January, but only if a huge offer comes in. There appears be little interest in sanctioning a loan.