French Court Brings End to Kylian Mbappe's War Against PSG
Kylian Mbappé’s case against his former club, Paris Saint-Germain, alleging "psychological harassment" has been dismissed by the French courts.
Mbappé became soccer’s second-most expensive player when he signed for the Ligue 1 powerhouse, owned by Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), as part of a €180 million ($202 million) deal in 2017. He subsequently became the club’s record goalscorer, finding the back of the net 256 times in 308 appearances.
However, Mbappé was part of several PSG teams that ultimately failed to achieve their ultimate goal of winning the Champions League. A Neymar-inspired side led by Thomas Tuchel reached the final in 2020, but it was defeated by Bayern Munich in the showpiece event.
PSG’s back-to-back conquests of the continent arrived only after Mbappé had joined Real Madrid in 2024. The electric French forward has since claimed two scoring titles with the La Liga giants, but major silverware has eluded Los Blancos with Mbappé operating as their leading man.
While Mbappé had moved on, now scoring goals for fun in the Spanish capital, he was still entangled in a rather bitter feud with his former employers—until now.
What Was Kylian Mbappé’s Complaint Against PSG?
Mbappé has been seeking compensation from PSG, claiming that the methods the club used to retain his services as he veered toward the end of his contract in Paris were illegal.
He accused the club of threatening to "relegate" him to the reserves, as was the case in the summer of 2023, in a bid to pile on the pressure and force his hand. This specific complaint was later withdrawn by the player, and while the investigation continued on, the courts ultimately dismissed it because of the lack of sufficient evidence, according to L’Equipe.
Given that Mbappé had withdrawn his complaint, magistrates deemed the case "impossible to investigate."
"There would be no point in questioning the witnesses and those implicated" when "the complainant himself does not support them," L'Equipe’s source commented.
Mbappé’s Successful Compensation Plea
Mbappé may have failed in one legal battle, but the 27-year-old did claim a significant victory regarding compensation for unpaid wages, bonuses and vacation time.
The forward’s legal offensive, which started in May 2025, returned €61 million ($68.6 million) in his favor thanks to a Labor court ruling last December. PSG will be forced to compensate their record goalscorer after opting against an appeal.
Thus, with the aforementioned harassment case reaching its conclusion, Mbappé’s legal battles against his former club are seemingly over.
James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.