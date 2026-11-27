Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is reported to be in talks over a new contract at Anfield, but the nature of his demands means an agreement is far from a certainty.

The Brazilian’s current contract expires at the end of the season and there have been a vast number of links with a return to Serie A for Alisson, who made his name with Roma but has been tipped to join any of AC Milan, Inter Milan or Juventus.

According to the Daily Mail, Alisson’s preference is to remain with Liverpool and talks over an extension have already been held. That stance is backed up by The Athletic, who describe Alisson as “relaxed” over the future.

The problem is, however, that Alisson is expected to demand a “big financial package.” He has built a reputation as one of the best goalkeepers in the world but has not signed fresh terms since the summer of 2021.

Liverpool have a club policy of avoiding significant financial contributions to players over the age of 30. They did break that rule for Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk two years ago, but must now decide whether Alisson, 34, falls into the same category.

Should Liverpool Hand Alisson New Contract?

Alisson has enjoyed a legendary career with Liverpool. | Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Alisson’s reputation and legacy at Liverpool are not up for debate. The Brazilian will forever be remembered as one of the club’s most important signings of all time and a catalyst for the 2018–19 Champions League triumph and subsequent Premier League titles.

Unfortunately, there is one valid concern with Alisson, and that is his fitness. He played al 38 Premier League games in his debut campaign but has not reached that tally in any of the seven full seasons that have followed. Not since 2022–23 has he managed more than 28 league appearances.

Indeed, since the end of the 2022–23 season, Alisson has missed a total of 66 matches for club and country, which is a staggering total for a goalkeeper. The vast majority of his injuries have been muscular and there is evidence to suggest this is an increasingly problematic area for Alisson as he ages.

There is, therefore, an understandable hesitance to commit to Alisson beyond this season. He is unlikely to be asking for the mammoth wages handed out to Van Dijk and Salah—two undisputed superstars—but any lofty demands will leave Liverpool thinking twice about paying a player who, while still excellent on the pitch, lacks the availability of a typical starting goalkeeper.

Liverpool will, at some point, have to move on from Alisson. The Reds clearly know that, having recruited Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia in 2024, although whether the Georgian is the right man for the job is an entirely different debate.

This summer feels like a natural stopping point for Alisson and Liverpool. A short-term extension could make sense just to give the club more time to find a suitable successor, but if the money is not right, do not be surprised to see a parting of ways at the end of the season.