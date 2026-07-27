Fringe Liverpool Star Offered ‘Fresh Start’ in Brand New Position

Federico Chiesa has confirmed he’s completely committed to Liverpool amid transfer exit rumors and is looking forward to a “fresh start” under Andoni Iraola—even if that involves playing in an unfamiliar position.

The Italian was signed in 2024 by Arne Slot, but proceeded to be used sparingly by the Dutchman. Across his two seasons at Anfield, Chiesa has started just nine times across 50 appearances, only a third of which have come in the Premier League or Champions League.

A return to Italy has been projected this summer despite Chiesa’s status as a firm fan favorite, but the 28-year-old appears eager to fight for his place in the Liverpool roster next season after frustration over his limited involvement under Slot.

“The only conversations I had [with Iraola] were about pressing and tactics,” said Chiesa after Liverpool’s recent 4–2 friendly win over Sunderland in Nashville. “So I don’t know [about the future], it is difficult to say. It is always a fresh start at the beginning of the year. Maybe there have been too many fresh starts.

“But I don’t care, I am trying to do my best for this new manager. Last season under Arne Slot, I was trying to do my best.

“Right now, at the moment, I am happy here at Liverpool. I love the club, I love the fans, I love everything. I am doing the best I can to have a chance here. And then we will see. At the minute, the only thing I am thinking about is Liverpool.”

Chiesa Converted Into Makeshift Striker

Iraola (R) could repurpose Chiesa (L). | Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Chiesa featured as a lone striker in the second half of Iraola’s first match as Reds manager on Saturday, scoring in the victory over Sunderland before being heavily involved in Lewis Koumas’s late strike.

While typically a winger, Chiesa has confessed that Iraola views him as an option in the No. 9 role moving forward.

“He put me [at] striker today and he wants me there. I have played my whole career as a winger but I am happy to play striker as well,” said the Italy international.

“Preseason is always hard, no? We didn’t just start, we have been training two weeks now with a new coach. We have seen what he wants. He wants high intensity, one versus one all over the pitch, that’s what we wanted to show today. Of course it is hard, it is preseason.”

Why Liverpool Need Chiesa More Than Ever

Hugo Ekitiké’s injury causes major problems for Liverpool. | Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Liverpool regularly found themselves short of attacking options last season despite their record-breaking summer spend. Now they have even fewer bodies in the final third following the departure of club legend Mohamed Salah and a long-term injury sustained by Hugo Ekitiké, who could be sidelined until 2027 after rupturing his Achilles.

The Reds have signed World Cup winner Víctor Muñoz to help remedy the issue, but the inexperienced 23-year-old will require time to adjust to a new division and style.

Alongside Muñoz, Liverpool boast only Cody Gakpo, Rio Ngumoha, Alexander Isak and Chiesa as out-and-out forwards, with Isak the only natural striker among the healthy cohort.

Repurposing Chiesa as a hard-working, high-pressing center forward might be essential. Isak’s injury record and iffy form mean Liverpool cannot afford to rely solely on the Sweden international until Ekitiké returns from injury, and Chiesa’s redeployment would allow them to save some funds in the transfer market as they look to urgently strengthen in other areas.

Liverpool will undoubtedly sign another winger this summer, but Chiesa could spare them from sourcing a new striker if he can build some much-needed momentum under Iraola.

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