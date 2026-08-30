Julian Alvarez’s Arsenal, Barcelona Transfer Saga Lurches Toward Conclusion

Julián Alvarez returned to team training with Atlético Madrid on Sunday, having missed three sessions during the week as his transfer saga rumbles on.

Alvarez’s future has been one of the hottest stories of the summer, with Barcelona making the Atleti frontman (seemingly) their one and only target to replace Robert Lewandowski as the spearhead of their attack.

Despite Alvarez’s own desire to leave to “fulfil my dream,” Atlético Madrid’s stance has been unequivocal: they do not want to sell to Barça. The Rojiblancos batted back a reported $115 million (€100 million) offer at the start of the summer, and even reported their La Liga rivals to the Spanish FA over improper conduct. This has not deterred Barcelona.

President Joan Laporta unabashedly declared himself to be “very interested” in Alvarez last week, despite Atleti’s public stubbornness, as he kept up the pressure ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

In retort, Atlético put out a statement insisting their was a “0% chance” of selling to Barcelona.

With Alvarez booed and jeered mercilessly on his return to action for his club against Villarreal, there have been reports that Atleti would sell to Arsenal—but only for around $173 million. Manchester City, too, have been touted with an improbable reunion.

‘The Plan Is Clear’ Says Atletico Madrid Director

A Julián Alvarez-shaped cloud looms over Atléti. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

The ugly, months-long saga has led to reports of Alvarez suffering with his mental health, while Atleti CEO Gil Marín admitted that the forward is “going through a very, very difficult situation, both personally and professionally.”

The 26-year-old missed three training sessions with his club last week with “illness,” while manager Diego Simeone left him out entirely from the team that traveled to Sevilla on Saturday for a 3–1 win.

However, AS reports that Alvarez returned to solo training on Friday evening and is back doing group work as of Sunday. It is noted that the coaching staff prepared a weekend session for those who didn't get any playing time in Andalusia, along with some youth team players.

Prior to the Sevilla match, Atlético Madrid director of football Mateu Alemany told reporters: “The plan is very clear. Julián had a few days where he wasn't feeling well. Yesterday [Friday] he trained and we expect him to rejoin the team quickly and be available for the next league match.

“I've spoken with him and everything is fine.”

Simeone echoed a similar sentiment in his prematch press conference, insisting: “When Julián returns to training, I will do everything possible to make him feel as important as Julián has always been at the club.”

Whether the fans are as on board with that plan as Simeone is another matter.

What Does Training Return Mean for Transfer Saga?

Arsenal may be the only way out for Alvarez now. | Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto/Getty Images

There are now just two days left of the transfer window, Atléti are clearly planning for a reality where Alvarez is still one of their players come Sept. 2.

With a Barça move apparently off the table (unless this has all been one giant bluff), it seems the only thing that could stop the forward being part of Atleti’s roster come the clash with Athletic Club next weekend is a huge-money bid from Arsenal.

However, whether Alvarez would even want to go to England is another matter. AS claim he is “unconvinced,” whileThe Athletic’s David Ornstein has reported that the Argentina international has spoken directly with Gunners manager Mikel Arteta to tell him he doesn’t want to join the Premier League champions.

Given the situation then, the player’s return to training could be read as him giving up on his dream move.