Germany Player Ratings vs. Ecuador: Meaningless Defeat Exposes Die Mannschaft’s Flaws

Germany failed to maintain its early advantage and lost 2–1 against Ecuador in its final game of the 2026 World Cup group stage.

A frenetic opening 10 minutes saw Leroy Sané break the deadlock for Germany inside the first two minutes. The German joy was brief, though, as Nilson Angulo equalized for Ecuador seven minutes later with a thumping hit.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side started positively, but Ecuador looked the better team from the moment it found the equalizer. The South Americans needed a win to stay alive in the World Cup, and after constant insistence, Gonzalo Plata finally buried the match winner from a corner, scoring arguably the biggest goal in Ecuador’s history.

The defeat doesn’t change a thing for Germany, who had already clinched the top spot in Group E. However, it was an alarming performance from a team that, instead of looking like a contender to win it all, looks like a side that could easily get upset early in the knockout rounds.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Felix Nmecha (top) was harassed into a turnover that resulted in a goal. | Tom Weller/picture alliance/Getty Images

Germany’s suspect backline has been rightfully signaled as the team’s Achilles heel. But against Ecuador, it was the Nagelsmann’s midfield that was somewhat exposed.

The midfield pivot of Felix Nmecha and Aleksandar Pavlović is more than capable of balancing Die Mannschaft, but against a physical Ecuadorian midfield that pressed them relentlessly, the German duo faltered.

Moises Caicedo is one of the best central midfielders in Europe, but Pedro Vite, the former Vancouver Whitecaps and current Pumas anchor in Liga MX, was arguably even better at shutting down the German engine room.

Nmecha was unable to make any of his trademark runs to break lines and carry possession into the final third—a costly turnover that led to a goal was the highlight of his afternoon. The usually tidy Pavlović misplaced routine passes, hurried by the never-ending Ecuadorian press. He was visibly frustrated and after getting booked just before the break, the Bayern Munich midfielder was hooked at half time.

With its midfield under duress, Germany lacked fluidity, and the game became a duel-winning battle, which played right into Ecuador’s hand. Nagelsmann's side was able to still top the group, but the blueprint is out there on how to stifle Germany come the knockout rounds.

Germany Player Ratings vs. Ecuador (4-2-3-1)

Joshua Kimmich has had better days. | Jan Woitas/picture alliance/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Manuel Neuer—5.8: The all-time great looked his age when it took him ages to dive for Angulo’s strike. He then made a mess of his attempt to corral a deflection, and Plata was able to beat him to the ball to score the winner.

RB: Joshua Kimmich—6.7: Significantly struggled defending in open spaces against Ecuador’s speedy and skillful attackers.

CB: Jonathan Tah—6.2: Nervy throughout, despite nullifying Enner Valencia, but struggling against seemingly every other attacker. His dreadful marking allowed Plata to score the winner.

CB: Antonio Rüdiger—6.3: Not great from the Real Madrid center back, who was more often than not a step too late to intervene. A worrying showing.

LB: David Raum—6.7: Was barely involved in the action but he did have a couple of nice deliveries from the wing in the few times he was able to venture forward.

CM: Felix Nmecha—4.8: One of Germany’s best performers of the summer made an egregious mistake, leading to a turnover that resulted in Angulo’s equalizer.

CM: Aleksandar Pavlović—5.9: Much like Nmecha, Pavlović was overwhelmed by the intense pressure of Ecuador’s midfield. He rarely had any time to operate and looked uncomfortable throughout.

RW: Leroy Sané—7.5: It had been a difficult start of the tournament for Sané, with his place in the lineup coming into question. It took him two minutes to showcase exactly what he can offer with a sublime finish.

AM: Jamal Musiala—6.4: Another uninspiring display from Musiala, who was nowhere to be found for the majority of the game. His post-injury form is very concerning.

LW: Florian Wirtz—7.8: Electric start, dancing past defenders near the edge of the penalty area on a couple off occasions and assisting Sané’s opener. After an incredible first 10 minutes, the ball was at his feet with much less regularity.

ST: Kai Havertz—6.8: Didn’t get much of a chance to leave his mark but his hold-up play was useful for Germany to progress. Won a clear penalty, which was disallowed for a previous foul.

SUB: Angelo Stiller (46’ for Pavlović)—6.4: Didn’t fare much better than the man he replaced at the restart.

SUB: Malick Thiaw (60’ for Kimmich)—6.7: Failed to contribute significantly to prevent the Ecuadorian surge.

SUB: Deniz Undav (60’ for Havertz)—6.3: Had one chance to make another super-sub moment, but his shot hit the side-netting.

SUB: Maximilian Beier (64’ for Nmecha)—5.9: Barely involved during his 30 minute cameo.

SUB: Pascal Groß (73’ for Wirtz)—6.6: Did fine defensively but then simply recycled possession as Germany searched for a late equalizer.

Subs not used: Alexander Nübel (GK), Oliver Baumann (GK), Waldemar Anton, Assan Ouédraogo, Leon Goretzka, Nadiem Amiri, Jamie Leweling, Nick Woltemade.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Only Manuel Neuer (left) knows what he tried to do in the action of Plata’s winner. | Tom Weller/picture alliance/Getty Images

Manuel Neuer is arguably the greatest goalkeeper of all time, and he’s still capable of producing strong performances. But at 40 years old, he’s more likely to get exposed and have a nightmare of a game like the one against Ecuador. He’s a legend of the game, but his current form could lead to Germany’s demise in 2026.

is arguably the greatest goalkeeper of all time, and he’s still capable of producing strong performances. But at 40 years old, he’s more likely to get exposed and have a nightmare of a game like the one against Ecuador. He’s a legend of the game, but his current form could lead to Germany’s demise in 2026. Once one of the best young prospects in the sport, Jamal Musial has looked like a shell of his former self ever since returning from the horrid injury he suffered during the 2025 Club World Cup. The Bayern Munich playmaker looks hesitant, out of confidence and lost. Germany better hope its dynamic attacker can rediscover that spark that once made him such a difference maker.

has looked like a shell of his former self ever since returning from the horrid injury he suffered during the 2025 Club World Cup. The Bayern Munich playmaker looks hesitant, out of confidence and lost. Germany better hope its dynamic attacker can rediscover that spark that once made him such a difference maker. With Nico Schlotterbeck out for the rest of the World Cup, Jonathan Tah and Antonio Rüdiger better step up their level come the knockout rounds, because the pair looks incredibly leaky.

The Numbers That Explain Germany’s Concerning Defeat

Despite dominating 61% of possession , Germany could only muster an xG of 0.65 compared to Ecuador’s 1.51 .

, Germany could only muster an compared to . To make matters even worse, Germany only produced 0.28 xG in the second half and mustered just one attempt on goal .

and mustered . Neuer has failed to keep a clean sheet at the World Cup since the 2014 final, a run on nine straight games conceding a goal—the second worst in World Cup history.

Statistic Ecuador Germany Possession 39% 61% Expected Goals (xG) 1.51 0.65 Total Shots 7 11 Shots on Target 3 3 Big Chances 2 2 Passing Accuracy 83% 87% Fouls Committed 15 10 Corners 3 2

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