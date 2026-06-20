Germany vs. Cote d’Ivoire—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats
Germany were favorites to win Group E heading into the 2026 World Cup and that status was reinforced by its thumping 7–1 win over minnow Curaçao on matchday one.
But Côte d’Ivoire will provide a completely different test on Saturday, full of confidence after it snatched a win of its own against Ecuador. Ranked 33rd in FIFA’s official rankings, The Elephants deserved its win in what was a thoroughly entertaining game, having 15 shots on goal and registering 39 touches in the opposition penalty box.
Germany had an xG of 4.22 against Curaçao, showing how clinical it was in front of goal, but Julian Nagelsmann’s team won’t underestimate a side who also beat France in a friendly in the buildup to this tournament.
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Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.