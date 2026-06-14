Germany vs. Curacao—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

Germany has only missed two World Cups in history and is one of the most successful teams to ever compete in the tournament. Its record of four wins, four runners-up and four third place finishes cannot be matched—only Brazil (five) has ever won more World Cups.

Curaçao head to the 2026 edition of the World Cup for the first time ever. The country’s entire population is less than 160,000, meaning half of the country could, in theory, attend this summer’s final at MetLife Stadium.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Germany and Curaçao are yet to cross paths in international competition. But the two teams will butt heads on Sunday in Houston—the former riding the crest of a wave with nine consecutive wins and the latter defeated in its last three, including bruising friendly defeats to Australia and Scotland.

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