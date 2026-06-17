Ghana vs. Panama—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats
Ghana’s Group L clash with Panama at the 2026 World Cup will provide another first. Historically, Ghana boasts the stronger pedigree. The Black Stars have now qualified for five of the last six World Cups and are four-time Africa Cup of Nations champions, although its last continental triumph came back in 1982.
Panama, meanwhile, is competing at just its second World Cup, having made its debut in 2018, where it lost all three matches and conceded 11 goals. This time around, however, the Central Americans arrive as the higher-ranked side and arguably the favorite. Panama sits 34th in FIFA’s World Rankings compared to Ghana’s 73rd and cruised through qualifying unbeaten. Since then, it has added friendly victories over South Africa and the Dominican Republic to its résumé.
Ghana also qualified comfortably, but unlike Panama, did not make it through unbeaten and has struggled for consistency since, losing five and drawing one of its last six friendlies.
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Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.