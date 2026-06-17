Ghana vs. Panama—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

Ghana’s Group L clash with Panama at the 2026 World Cup will provide another first. Historically, Ghana boasts the stronger pedigree. The Black Stars have now qualified for five of the last six World Cups and are four-time Africa Cup of Nations champions, although its last continental triumph came back in 1982.

Panama, meanwhile, is competing at just its second World Cup, having made its debut in 2018, where it lost all three matches and conceded 11 goals. This time around, however, the Central Americans arrive as the higher-ranked side and arguably the favorite. Panama sits 34th in FIFA’s World Rankings compared to Ghana’s 73rd and cruised through qualifying unbeaten. Since then, it has added friendly victories over South Africa and the Dominican Republic to its résumé.

Ghana also qualified comfortably, but unlike Panama, did not make it through unbeaten and has struggled for consistency since, losing five and drawing one of its last six friendlies.

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