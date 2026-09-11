Gianluigi Donnarumma: Court Hears Terrifying Details of Paris Robbery

Gianluigi Donnarumma and his then-pregnant partner were victims of a terrifying burglary in 2023 in which the pair were bound and threatened by a knife.

Paris prosecutor’s office opened an investigation into the incident at the time, when Donnarumma was still playing for Paris Saint-Germain, pursuing charges of “armed robbery in an organized gang and aggravated violence.”

With the case now in court, documents show a witness statement in which Donnarumma, now of Manchester City, revealed he was awoken by a burglar who struck him with a knuckle duster and threatened him with a knife.

The thieves also requested the code for a safe which Donnarumma’s partner, Alessia Elefante, insisted she did not know.

“They got angry thinking that I was lying,” she explained. “They pulled me by the hair and one of them hit me on the thighs. I said I was pregnant but they continued.”

Among the items taken were several luxury watches, cash, designer handbags and the keys to a Mercedes and a Lamborghini.

Trial Into Home Invasion Continues

Donnarumma was playing for PSG at the time. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Police have named 21-year-old Ilyas Kherbouch as the primary suspect and he is accused of masterminding the plot from prison, where he is serving a seven-year sentence for robbery. Kherbouch has denied all charges.

Another defendent, 22-year-old Khyan Mamouni, has also denied involvement in planning the attack from behind bars.

Moktar Diop, 24, is accused of participating in the burglary and has admitted his role, which is not believed to involve any of the aforementioned violence. A fourth suspect, who also admitted his involvement and claimed to have been pressured by his accomplices, died by suicide in prison in 2024.

A further two robbers, both aged under 18 at the time of the incident, have already received jail sentences of between three and four years from a children’s court in July.