UEFA is throwing its support behind French Football Federation (FFF) president Philippe Diallo in next year’s FIFA presidential election, in an effort to oust incumbent Gianni Infantino.

France formally withdrew its support for Infantino, who had long divided opinion even before the controversy that surrounded the 2026 World Cup and his subsequent plan to sell stakes in future tournaments to private investors, in September. Now, Diallo, in charge of the national federation since 2023, will formally stand against in the ballot that takes place in Morocco in March 2027.

It comes after Arsène Wenger, currently FIFA’s head of global development, decided he will not run against his own boss, per BBC Sport. UEFA was prepared to back the ex-Arsenal manager.

UEFA’s executive committee and its member associations on the FIFA Council “unanimously pledged support” for Diallo’s candidacy at a meeting on Monday, chaired by UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin.

Diallo, once a youth-team player at Nantes, “has extensive experience across all levels of the game, having led the organization representing French professional football clubs, served on the board of the French professional league and within FIFA’s dispute resolution structures, before becoming President of the FFF and a member of the UEFA Executive Committee in 2023.”

UEFA, a leading critic of Infantino and his conduct, once again took the opportunity to highlight its “serious concerns over the direction of FIFA.” The members of European soccer’s governing body want to see a FIFA that “places the development of the game in every region of the world at the heart of its mission, upholds the highest standards of governance and works in close partnership with its member associations, confederations and football stakeholders.”

There is “full confidence” in Diallo to do that and he has “accepted the invitation to stand.”

The last Frenchman to hold the office of FIFA president was Jules Rimet, who gave birth to the World Cup in 1930 and for whom the original trophy—stolen and permanently lost in 1983—was named. But that was more than 70 years ago, leaving office in 1954.

FIFA’s inaugural president and one its seven founders in 1904, Robert Guérin, was also French. To date, England is the only country to produce three FIFA presidents—Daniel Burley Woolfall (1906–1918), Arthur Drewry (1955–1961) and Stanley Rous (1961–1974). Switzerland has produced two presidents, including Infantino, and one acting president.

Aside from Infantino targeting a fourth term, Kozo Tashima, former president of the Japan Football Association, is running. Ex-Tottenham Hotspur defender Ramón Vega also announced his surprising intention to run last month. But Diallo entering the race is particularly significant because of UEFA’s formal backing. The UEFA challenge now is to garner enough support—and votes—for its candidate.

Klopp: ’Infantino Worse Than Blatter’

Sepp Blatter left FIFA in 2015 in the wake of the corruption scandal. | FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images

In October, FA chair Debbie Hewitt, also a FIFA vice-president, criticized Infantino’s refusal to respond to anything but submitted written questions after apologizing to the FIFA Council over the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) project—his plan to sell the World Cup.

“I think the man has to answer those questions and if he doesn’t answer those questions no, he’s not fit to be FIFA president—and that was what was shared in the [FIFA Council] meeting,” Hewitt said at the time.

The incumbent has lost the support of the European, Asian and North and Central American confederations. There are rogue nations within those continental blocs, but the three confederations collectively account for 143 countries, over two-thirds of FIFA’s members.

It’s a very low bar to limbo under to be perceived as worse for FIFA than disgraced—and still banned—former president Sepp Blatter, who has himself managed to score points on Infantino over the loss of “credibility” at the World Cup and the failed FFE plan.

But Infantino has still achieved it in the eyes of Germany manager Jürgen Klopp.

“I’ve been following football for many years. There are people who are much more knowledgeable about this than I am. But I think most people now agree a change would make a lot of sense,” Klopp told reporters this week.

“I didn’t think things could get worse after Sepp Blatter, but someone has managed to do just that. Regarding Gianni Infantino, surely the next person to come along can do a better job.”