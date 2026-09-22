Gio Reyna, Sebastian Berhalter’s Dramatic Role Change Reveals New USMNT Ambitions

Sebastian Berhalter and Gio Reyna are likely still a decade away from retiring from the U.S. men’s national team, but the pair are embracing a newfound role in Mauricio Pochettino’s latest plan, that of veterans.

Ahead of four friendlies against Chile, Peru, Canada and Mexico, the USMNT manager named an extremely youthful roster, bringing in only 13 players from the 2026 World Cup squad and calling up 13 players without a previous cap, eight of whom are teenagers.

For 23-year-old Reyna and 25-year-old Berhalter, it’s an entirely new outlook. They’re now the ninth- and tenth-oldest of a 28-man fall squad that is emphasizing drastic youth development ahead of the 2030 World Cup. In comparison, they were the fifth- and eighth-youngest of the 2026 World Cup roster just months ago.

“It makes me feel a little bit old, but it’s nice to have a lot of [the young players] here, and I’m looking forward to getting to know them better on and off the field, try to help them, show them what we built and what we’re striving to build,” Reyna said at the start of camp. He is now up to 43 caps since making his USMNT debut at 17.

“All of them are very talented, so we’re just here to help them be themselves and just enjoy their time with the team.”

Berhalter: From Rookie to Seasoned Veteran

Sebastian Berhalter has just one year of USMNT duty under his belt. | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

While Reyna has been in the USMNT mix since his teenage years, Berhalter took a longer road, making his debut just last year as a 24-year-old, before rising to prominence at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.

In the past, Berhalter has credited much of his rise to the blunt advice of his father, former USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter, who had told him back in 2024 that he simply “wasn’t good enough” to get a sniff of the senior national team.

That sparked a rapid ascent at Vancouver Whitecaps, where Berhalter quickly became a key player in manager Jesper Sørensen’s setup, helping the team reach the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup and MLS Cup finals.

With that impressive MLS campaign and a USMNT breakout, he secured a spot on the 2026 World Cup roster and an overseas move to EFL Championship side Middlesbrough this summer.

Although he boasts just 18 caps, his experience of a home World Cup and his rise through the MLS system—a pathway 13 of the current USMNT roster are on—give him a unique perspective, especially given his late-bloomer pedigree. The teenagers will look to him as they pave their own winding paths at the international level.

“I think older guys is actually a good way to put it,” he told reporters. “I’ve only been part of the team for a year now, and it feels like I’m an older guy, which is crazy, but it’s good. I think it’s something that takes stride, and for us, it’s about our individual performances and making sure we’re keeping the standard and also showing everyone around us what it takes and what it means to be a part of this country and to play for the badge.”

New Club Ventures Bring Fresh Perspectives

Gio Reyna's start at Strasbourg has brought him into regular first-team action for the first time in two seasons. | Franco Arland/Getty Images

The fresh-faced USMNT camp sees plenty of changes from the World Cup, not only among the younger talents headlining the roster, but also in the clubs the players represent. Berhalter is in England now, while Reyna is having a strong start with Ligue 1 side Strasbourg.

For Berhalter, who stumbled over whether to call the sport “soccer” or “football” while speaking to reporters, the leap across the pond has been an awakening experience, yet nonetheless successful. He has already posted two goals and two assists in his first 10 games.

“It’s been a big transition. I think with just how much they love football over there,” he said, before correcting himself to say “soccer”. “The intensity of it is incredible, and being in a small town, they live, breathe, and eat it. It’s fun, it’s a game every couple of days, and it’s a grind. But you know, it’s what you want.”

Meanwhile, Reyna’s move to France—the fourth country of his nomadic professional career—has been rewarding, as he settles into regular minutes for the first time in over two years.

“France has surprised me,” Reyna said. “The talent and teams I've played in so far have been very, very impressive ... I’m very, very happy so far. It started well. Obviously, it takes time to settle into places in terms of getting to know your teammates and coach and, of course, the living situation as well, but it's going well so far.”

Berhalter and Reyna’s recent career adjustments will undoubtedly determine the way the two veterans lead the USMNT newcomers, who themselves are in a deep process of adjustment right now.

Not long ago, both Berhalter and Reyna were considered rising USMNT talents. They’re perhaps still closer to the beginning of their careers than the end, but they now have plenty of lessons to bring to the Stars and Stripes.