USMNT 2026 Fall Roster Confirmed: Full List of Players, Stars and Schedule

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has named the 26 players of the U.S. men’s national team that will come together for the first time since the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The reunion, set to begin on Sept. 21, is certain to conjure up an array of emotions.

There will be joy in the reminder of the fairytale run the Stars and Stripes had on home soil this summer—the barriers they broke down in American fandom, all the new people that fell in love with their craft, a swagger that defined them unlike ever before and the oh-so-many goals.

The magic of the summer of 2026 won’t be easily forgotten, but it may not be as engrained in their minds as the heartbreak of the unexpected end. The bitter Belgian thrashing that saw them exit at the same wretched stage as always: the round of 16—leaving them to wonder, ‘Did we really make any progress at all?’

What is Pochettino to do to reconcile such different remembrances? Take the good with the ugly, and turn the page.

Here is the roster he’s chosen for the expanded September–October international window which includes four fall friendlies against Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada. Pochettino will lean on not only seasoned veterans, but also several new faces in this exciting, new chapter.

USMNT’s 2026 September–October Roster:

Goalkeepers (4)

Chris Brady (Chicago Fire)

(Chicago Fire) Matt Freese (New York City FC)

(New York City FC) Diego Kochen (Lyngby)

(Lyngby) Brian Schwake (Nashville SC)

Defenders (10)

George Campbell (West Bromwich Albion)

(West Bromwich Albion) Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven)

(PSV Eindhoven) Alex Freeman (Villarreal)

(Villarreal) Peyton Miller (New England Revolution)

(New England Revolution) Neil Pierre (Philadelphia Union)

(Philadelphia Union) Chris Richards (Crystal Palace)

(Crystal Palace) Antonee Robinson (Fulham)

(Fulham) Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati)

(FC Cincinnati) Frankie Westfield (Philadelphia Union)

(Philadelphia Union) Auston Trusty (Celtic)

Midfielders (9)

Tyler Adams (Bournemouth)

(Bournemouth) Mathis Albert (Borussia Dortmund)

(Borussia Dortmund) Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps)

(Vancouver Whitecaps) Zavier Gozo (Crystal Palace)

(Crystal Palace) Brooklyn Raines (New England Revolution)

(New England Revolution) Adri Mehmeti (Red Bull New York)

(Red Bull New York) Yunus Musah (AC Milan)

(AC Milan) Gio Reyna (Strasbourg)

(Strasbourg) Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen)

Forwards (5)

Cole Campbell (SV Elversberg)

(SV Elversberg) Justin Ellis (Orlando City SC)

(Orlando City SC) Julian Hall (Red Bull New York)

(Red Bull New York) Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven)

(PSV Eindhoven) Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union)

Cavan Sullivan Headlines Pack of Young Newcomers

Cavan Sullivan is gaining some serious momentum. | Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Many will consider the Philadelphia Union’s Cavan Sullivan to be the most exciting edition to Pochettino’s squad. The 16-year-old phenom, who will be making his senior USMNT debut, has been enjoying a truly unprecedented run of form in the aftermath of the World Cup international break this summer.

He has scored six goals and made five assists since early August, dragging the Union up from the depths of dead last in league standings to serious playoff contention. The Philadelphia side, for which Sullivan first debuted at just 14 years old back in 2024 to make league history, is now undefeated in its last 10 MLS matches.

American fans will also be eager to see the performances of Sullivan’s Union teammates, 18-year-old center back Neil Pierre, who is somewhat of a prolific goalscorer himself, as well as 20-year-old fullback Frankie Westfield, who is know for his creative chance-creation down the right flank. The trio of Philadelphia boys have the potential to be stalwarts in Pochettino’s lineup come the 2030 World Cup.

Borussia Dortmund’s Mathis Albert is another exciting face for the Stars and Stripes. The 17-year-old out of Greenville, S.C. made history this spring as the youngest American ever to play in the Bundesliga (16 years, 11 months and five days), overtaking the record previously held USMNT star midfielder Gio Reyna, whom Pochettino has also called up this fall, and pushing Christian Pulisic to third on the German league’s all-time list.

USMNT’s 2026 September–October Schedule

Opponent Date Location Peru Sept. 26 Inter.co Stadium—Orlando Chile Sept. 29 Energizer Park—St. Louis Mexico Oct. 3 State Farm Stadium—Glendale, Ariz. Canada Oct. 6 Allianz Field—St. Paul

The Americans open the September–October international window with a match against Peru, a South American side they have not faced in nearly eight years, drawing 1–1 back in 2018. Peru, which failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, is ranked No. 50 in FIFA’s world rankings, meaning the No. 16 USMNT is expected to run away with victory.

The USMNT then goes head to head with another South American foe, No. 49-ranked Chile. The team last played Chile in 2019, another 1–1 draw. La Roja actually holds the all-time edge over the Stars and Stripes (3-5-3), who haven’t beaten them since 2000.

Perhaps the most exciting match of the window comes next against bitter rival Mexico. El Tri dazzled this summer at the home World Cup, ending its 40-year tournament curse called “el quinto partido” and quite nearly toppling eventual semifinalist England in the round of 16. A U.S. win against Mexico would not only signify Pochettino’s first since taking over in September 2024, but would be a massive beacon of hope for the future of the USMNT.

The window concludes with a clash with Canada, and Jesse Marsch’s side will be brimming with confidence. The Canucks broke several records this summer and established the country as a real soccer nation. Canada won its first World Cup match as well as its first knockout stage match en route to the round of 16. Pochettino has also yet to defeat Canada.