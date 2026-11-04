Goalkeeper Involved in Fatal Collision Expresses ‘Immense Pain’ Over Tragedy

Jesús Owono, the FC Andorra goalkeeper who was involved in the on-field collision with Jesús de Miguel that caused the Tenerife striker’s death, detailed the “immense pain” he is feeling in the wake of the tragedy.

De Miguel went into cardiac arrest following the forceful contact from Owono in Monday’s La Liga 2 match. The 30-year-old forward was resuscitated and became stable, but his condition remained critical and he passed away the following morning after his health deteriorated.

Owono deactivated his Instagram account due to the abuse he received and Andorra teammate Lautaro Spatz felt compelled to defend the goalkeeper.

“Those of us who know [Owono] know the kind of person he is, how much he’s suffering right now, and that he would never intend to hurt anyone,” Spatz stated. “In football, accidents happen, but no one can imagine that one of them could end with such tragic consequences.”

Owono has since expressed his personal sorrow, in a message published by his club.

“These are the most difficult days of my life,” he said. “I’m struggling to find the words, and it’s very difficult for me to process everything that has happened. I feel immense pain over the loss of Jesús. I’m thinking of him, his family and everyone who loved him.

“I know there will be many questions to address, and I will face whatever comes with the utmost respect. But right now, honestly, I can’t think about anything other than Jesús and the pain we are going through. Rest in peace, Jesús.”

FC Andorra added a request for “everyone to show the utmost sensitivity and respect.”

Jesus Owono ‘Very Unlikely’ to Face Prosecution

Tenerife fans have paid tribute to De Miguel. | Europa Press Canarias/Getty Images

Although an investigation into De Miguel’s death has already begun and is the normal process, it has also already been suggested by Santa Cruz de Tenerife chief prosecutor José Luis Sénchez-Jáuregui that criminal proceedings are “very unlikely,” as told to Spanish news agency EFE.

Owono was shown a red card due to the reckless nature of the 50/50 challenge, but there is nothing to suggest any deliberate intention to harm his opponent.

The Times explains that, under Spanish law, “injuries occurring during the run of play fall under the concept of accepted sports risk. Criminal liability typically applies only if there is deliberate assault, intentional violence outside the rules of engagement, or an attack carried out while play is stopped.”

Owono is more likely to face disciplinary action from Spain’s soccer federation (RFEF), which could impose a suspension of four to 12 matches for reckless and dangerous conduct.