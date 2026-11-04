Why Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona Is at Risk of Suspension

All matches in the top two divisions of Spanish soccer this weekend—including the top of the table clash between Atlético Madrid and Barcelona—could be suspended as a mark of respect to Jesús de Miguel.

De Miguel tragically lost his life on Tuesday, the day after a collision during a La Liga 2 match between his Tenerife team and FC Andorra. De Miguel, a striker who helped Tenerife to promotion up from Spain’s third tier last season, suffered a chest injury that pushed him into cardiac arrest. The 30-year-old was resuscitated and became stable, but was still in serious condition by the time his health deteriorated and he died early Tuesday morning.

Opposing goalkeeper Jesús Owono was shown a red card following the collision. He has since deactivated his Instagram account after being subjected to abuse over De Miguel’s passing.

Barcelona have already been in action against Aston Villa in the Champions League on Tuesday night, but winger Raphinha admitted in a postgame interview “it was quite difficult [to play]” after learning of the tragic news. “He’s a fellow player and it could have happened to anyone. It could have happened to me. He was the same age as me.”

In Spain, El Larguero on the Cadena SER radio station carries reports of consideration over the postponement of all 20 matches across La Liga and La Liga 2 scheduled Friday, Nov. 6 to Monday, Nov. 9. The Athletic also note that the Spanish soccer players’ union (AFE) has requested all matches across the top two tiers be suspended.

Tenerife’s scheduled match against Granada has already been postponed.

It is not as straightforward as saying that no soccer will be played this weekend, with “contractual issues” that would need to be resolved with broadcasters and sponsors, looking at the potential knock-on impact of having to rearrange an entire round of matches. But senior officials are at least “studying it” as a possibility.

La Liga, La Liga 2 Matches Scheduled This Weekend

Granada vs. Tenerife, originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7, has already been postponed.

Date Match Division Friday, Nov. 6 Castellón vs. Eibar La Liga 2 Friday, Nov. 6 Sevilla vs. Alavés La Liga Saturday, Nov. 7 Burgos vs. Celta Vigo II La Liga 2 Saturday, Nov. 7 Málaga vs. Racing La Liga Saturday, Nov. 7 Cádiz vs. Real Oviedo La Liga 2 Saturday, Nov. 7 Espanyol vs. Deportivo La Liga Saturday, Nov. 7 Córdoba vs. Ceuta La Liga 2 Saturday, Nov. 7 Leganés vs. Albacete La Liga 2 Saturday, Nov. 7 Osasuna vs. Athletic Club La Liga Saturday, Nov. 7 Valencia vs. Real Madrid La Liga Sunday, Nov. 8 Andorra vs. Mallorca La Liga 2 Sunday, Nov. 8 Elche vs. Real Betis La Liga Sunday, Nov. 8 Girona vs. Almería La Liga 2 Sunday, Nov. 8 Real Sociedad vs. Rayo Vallecano La Liga Sunday, Nov. 8 Celta Vigo vs. Levante La Liga Sunday, Nov. 8 Las Palmas vs. Eldense La Liga 2 Sunday, Nov. 8 Sporting Gijón vs. Real Valladolid La Liga 2 Sunday, Nov. 8 Villarreal vs. Getafe La Liga Sunday, Nov. 8 Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona La Liga Monday, Nov. 9 Sabadell vs. Real Sociedad B La Liga 2

Jesus Owono ‘Suffering’ Over Role in Tragedy

Tribute has been paid to Jesús de Miguel. | Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

A routine investigation into De Miguel’s death has opened, although Owono is “very unlikely” to face criminal proceedings in the words of Santa Cruz de Tenerife chief prosecutor José Luis Sénchez-Jáuregui, as told to Spanish news agency EFE.

Owono hasn’t spoken publicly but has been defended by teammate Lautaro Spatz.

“There are moments when football loses its meaning. Moments that mark you forever and make you realize how fragile life can be,” Spatz posted on Instagram. “What we experienced is something none of us will ever forget. A tragedy that has left us completely broken, speechless, and with a sadness difficult to explain.

“Those of us who know [Owono] know the kind of person he is, how much he’s suffering right now, and that he would never intend to hurt anyone. In football, accidents happen, but no one can imagine that one of them could end with such tragic consequences.”