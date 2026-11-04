Why Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona Is at Risk of Suspension
All matches in the top two divisions of Spanish soccer this weekend—including the top of the table clash between Atlético Madrid and Barcelona—could be suspended as a mark of respect to Jesús de Miguel.
De Miguel tragically lost his life on Tuesday, the day after a collision during a La Liga 2 match between his Tenerife team and FC Andorra. De Miguel, a striker who helped Tenerife to promotion up from Spain’s third tier last season, suffered a chest injury that pushed him into cardiac arrest. The 30-year-old was resuscitated and became stable, but was still in serious condition by the time his health deteriorated and he died early Tuesday morning.
Opposing goalkeeper Jesús Owono was shown a red card following the collision. He has since deactivated his Instagram account after being subjected to abuse over De Miguel’s passing.
Barcelona have already been in action against Aston Villa in the Champions League on Tuesday night, but winger Raphinha admitted in a postgame interview “it was quite difficult [to play]” after learning of the tragic news. “He’s a fellow player and it could have happened to anyone. It could have happened to me. He was the same age as me.”
In Spain, El Larguero on the Cadena SER radio station carries reports of consideration over the postponement of all 20 matches across La Liga and La Liga 2 scheduled Friday, Nov. 6 to Monday, Nov. 9. The Athletic also note that the Spanish soccer players’ union (AFE) has requested all matches across the top two tiers be suspended.
Tenerife’s scheduled match against Granada has already been postponed.
It is not as straightforward as saying that no soccer will be played this weekend, with “contractual issues” that would need to be resolved with broadcasters and sponsors, looking at the potential knock-on impact of having to rearrange an entire round of matches. But senior officials are at least “studying it” as a possibility.
La Liga, La Liga 2 Matches Scheduled This Weekend
Granada vs. Tenerife, originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7, has already been postponed.
Date
Match
Division
Friday, Nov. 6
Castellón vs. Eibar
La Liga 2
Friday, Nov. 6
Sevilla vs. Alavés
La Liga
Saturday, Nov. 7
Burgos vs. Celta Vigo II
La Liga 2
Saturday, Nov. 7
Málaga vs. Racing
La Liga
Saturday, Nov. 7
Cádiz vs. Real Oviedo
La Liga 2
Saturday, Nov. 7
Espanyol vs. Deportivo
La Liga
Saturday, Nov. 7
Córdoba vs. Ceuta
La Liga 2
Saturday, Nov. 7
Leganés vs. Albacete
La Liga 2
Saturday, Nov. 7
Osasuna vs. Athletic Club
La Liga
Saturday, Nov. 7
Valencia vs. Real Madrid
La Liga
Sunday, Nov. 8
Andorra vs. Mallorca
La Liga 2
Sunday, Nov. 8
Elche vs. Real Betis
La Liga
Sunday, Nov. 8
Girona vs. Almería
La Liga 2
Sunday, Nov. 8
Real Sociedad vs. Rayo Vallecano
La Liga
Sunday, Nov. 8
Celta Vigo vs. Levante
La Liga
Sunday, Nov. 8
Las Palmas vs. Eldense
La Liga 2
Sunday, Nov. 8
Sporting Gijón vs. Real Valladolid
La Liga 2
Sunday, Nov. 8
Villarreal vs. Getafe
La Liga
Sunday, Nov. 8
Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona
La Liga
Monday, Nov. 9
Sabadell vs. Real Sociedad B
La Liga 2
Jesus Owono ‘Suffering’ Over Role in Tragedy
A routine investigation into De Miguel’s death has opened, although Owono is “very unlikely” to face criminal proceedings in the words of Santa Cruz de Tenerife chief prosecutor José Luis Sénchez-Jáuregui, as told to Spanish news agency EFE.
Owono hasn’t spoken publicly but has been defended by teammate Lautaro Spatz.
“There are moments when football loses its meaning. Moments that mark you forever and make you realize how fragile life can be,” Spatz posted on Instagram. “What we experienced is something none of us will ever forget. A tragedy that has left us completely broken, speechless, and with a sadness difficult to explain.
“Those of us who know [Owono] know the kind of person he is, how much he’s suffering right now, and that he would never intend to hurt anyone. In football, accidents happen, but no one can imagine that one of them could end with such tragic consequences.”
Jamie Spencer is a writer and editor for SI FC. Jamie grew up in Manchester, England, in the 1990s and fell in love with the game at the same time as the Premier League was taking off. With more than a decade of experience behind him in sports media, he specializes in Manchester United and the overall Premier League, still living in England’s north-west soccer hotbed. Jamie is also an expert on the women’s game and enjoys old school nostalgia, telling stories from soccer’s rich history and culture.