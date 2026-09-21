Granit Xhaka’s Covid-19 Forgery Could Lead to Serious Consequences

Granit Xhaka is removed from Switzerland’s roster for the duration of this international window after admitting he obtained a forged Covid-19 vaccination certificate in 2022.

A vaccination certificate was a requirement in Switzerland at that time for some international travel. On Monday, following the emergence of allegations about his conduct four years earlier, Xhaka said via a social media statement he had been “very uncertain” about getting vaccinated and “felt a deep distrust” of it. He then “obtained a vaccination certificate instead of clarifying my unanswered question through the proper channels.”

Xhaka has now admitted it was “not the right course of action” and a “mistake.” He also apologized, although the issue doesn’t end there.

Xhaka Under Investigation

Xhaka was an Arsenal player in 2022. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Prior to posting his message as an Instagram story, Xhaka had already been in contact with the Swiss Football Association (SFV). Blick ran the headline last Friday, ‘Did Xhaka buy a fake Covid certificate?’ The report alleges that the certificate was obtained from a doctor in the city of Lucerne. Those premises were searched by police in 2023 and “evidence seized.”

On Sunday, in the wake of the news coming out of Switzerland, Sunderland manager Régis Le Bris refused to discuss the matter, telling reporters it is not his “area to speak about those problems or situations.” Xhaka had just played the full 90 minutes in a 5–3 defeat to Manchester City. He had previously been an Arsenal player in 2022.

The prosecutor’s office in Lucerne confirmed to Blick that proceedings are initiated against Xhaka and the doctor in question. “The aim,” they say, “is to clarify whether there has been any criminally relevant conduct in connection with the possible fraudulent procurement of a false certification and/or forgery.” Xhaka is to be questioned in early October.

The SFV said it “welcomes” Xhaka addressing it publicly and taking responsibility, having been in discussion with the national team legend on Sunday night.

“At the same time, we jointly concluded that it is in the team’s best interest to complete this training camp without him,” SFV president Peter Knäbel said. “Our priority now is to calm the situation and focus entirely on the team and the upcoming challenges in the UEFA Nations League. After the conclusion of this international match window, we will reassess the situation together with Granit and discuss the next steps.”

What Punishment Could Xhaka Face?

Swiss hockey coach Patrick Fischer was fined because of a false certificate. | Andrea Branca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Covid-19 and vaccinations was and is a divisive issue. Not getting the vaccination is not the crime at the heart of this as it was never a legal requirement in Switzerland, although proof of being vaccinated was required to access certain venues or travel. The issue is rather the alleged obtaining of false or forged official documents.

There is a Swiss precedent, though. Swiss hockey coach Patrick Fischer was found guilty in 2023 of using a false Covid-19 vaccination certificate to work at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. He was convicted in a criminal court and fined 38,000 Swiss francs ($46,264). By 2026, Fischer eventually lost his job and was banned for four years by the International Ice Hockey Federation.

So, there is potentially more than a financial penalty on the line for Xhaka.