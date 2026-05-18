The Greatest FA Cup Underdog Stories of All Time

The FA Cup is famous in England and around the world for producing stunning upsets—or “cupsets,” if you prefer—and unforgettable underdog stories every single season.

Teams separated by dozens, sometimes even hundreds, of league places can face one another in the competition, and throughout its history giants from the old First Division and modern Premier League have suffered humiliating defeats at the hands of lower-league sides chasing their moment of glory.

That enduring “magic of the FA Cup” continues to deliver shock after shock, with the tournament’s rich history packed full of fearless underdogs going toe to toe with the heavyweights of English soccer—and somehow coming out on top.

Here are some of the greatest giant-killings and Cinderella stories of them all.

Notts County (1894)

If you ever needed reminding of just how old the FA Cup really is, Notts County’s triumph came in the 23rd edition of the competition—more than 130 years ago—and remains the only time the club has ever lifted the trophy.

Their remarkable run to glory saw them defeat Burnley, Burton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers before setting up a final clash with Bolton Wanderers. Waiting for them at Goodison Park, however, Bolton were blown away in a dominant 4–1 victory that secured one of the greatest achievements in Notts County’s history.

Jimmy Logan was the star of the show, becoming just the second player ever to score a hat-trick in an FA Cup final.

FA Cup Run

First Round: Notts County 1–0 Burnley — Jan. 27, 1894

Notts County 1–0 Burnley — Jan. 27, 1894 Second Round: Burton Wanderers 1–2 Notts County — Feb. 10, 1894

Burton Wanderers 1–2 Notts County — Feb. 10, 1894 Third Round: Nottingham Forest 1–1 Notts County — Feb. 24, 1894

Nottingham Forest 1–1 Notts County — Feb. 24, 1894 Third Round Replay: Notts County 4–1 Nottingham Forest — Mar. 3, 1894

Notts County 4–1 Nottingham Forest — Mar. 3, 1894 Semifinal: Notts County 1–0 Blackburn Rovers — Mar. 10, 1894

Notts County 1–0 Blackburn Rovers — Mar. 10, 1894 Final: Notts County 4–1 Bolton Wanderers — Mar. 31, 1894

Tottenham Hotspur (1901)

Tottenham were FA Cup winners in 1901. | IMAGO/Colorsport

Tottenham Hotspur made history in 1901 by becoming the first—and still only—non-league club to win the FA Cup.

More than a century later, Spurs are now regarded as one of the competition’s traditional powerhouses with eight FA Cup triumphs, but their 1901 success remains one of the most remarkable stories in English soccer history.

The north London side defeated established Football League opposition throughout their incredible run, including Preston North End and reigning holders Bury, before eventually overcoming Sheffield United in a final replay to lift the trophy.

FA Cup Run

First Round: Tottenham Hotspur 1–1 Preston North End — Feb. 9, 1901

Tottenham Hotspur 1–1 Preston North End — Feb. 9, 1901 First Round Replay: Preston North End 2–4 Tottenham Hotspur — Feb. 13, 1901

Preston North End 2–4 Tottenham Hotspur — Feb. 13, 1901 Second Round: Tottenham Hotspur 2–1 Bury — Feb. 16, 1901

Tottenham Hotspur 2–1 Bury — Feb. 16, 1901 Third Round: Reading 1–1 Tottenham Hotspur — Mar. 23, 1901

Reading 1–1 Tottenham Hotspur — Mar. 23, 1901 Third Round Replay: Tottenham Hotspur 3–0 Reading — Mar. 27, 1901

Tottenham Hotspur 3–0 Reading — Mar. 27, 1901 Semifinal: Tottenham Hotspur 4–0 West Bromwich Albion — Apr. 8, 1901

Tottenham Hotspur 4–0 West Bromwich Albion — Apr. 8, 1901 Final: Tottenham Hotspur 2–2 Sheffield United — Apr. 20, 1901

Tottenham Hotspur 2–2 Sheffield United — Apr. 20, 1901 Final Replay: Tottenham Hotspur 3–1 Sheffield United — Apr. 27, 1901

Wolverhampton Wanderers (1908)

Wolves’ Billy Harrison and Albert Groves. | IMAGO/Colorsport

During the 1907–08 season, Wolverhampton Wanderers were a Second Division side and only finished ninth in the league—yet somehow still ended the campaign by winning the FA Cup for the second time in club history.

Wolves produced a superb run through the competition before defeating Newcastle United 3–1 in the final at Crystal Palace, sealing one of the great underdog triumphs of the early FA Cup era.

The tournament that season was filled with shocks. Thirteen of the 20 First Division clubs were knocked out by teams from lower divisions, while three of the four semifinalists came from outside the top flight—a reminder that the “magic of the FA Cup” was alive and well even more than a century ago.

FA Cup Run

First Round: Bradford City 1–1 Wolverhampton Wanderers — Jan. 11, 1908

Bradford City 1–1 Wolverhampton Wanderers — Jan. 11, 1908 First Round Replay: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1–0 Bradford City — Jan. 15, 1908

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1–0 Bradford City — Jan. 15, 1908 Second Round: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2–0 Bury — Feb. 1, 1908

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2–0 Bury — Feb. 1, 1908 Third Round: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2–0 Swindon Town — Feb. 22, 1908

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2–0 Swindon Town — Feb. 22, 1908 Fourth Round: Stoke City 0–1 Wolverhampton Wanderers — Mar. 7, 1908

Stoke City 0–1 Wolverhampton Wanderers — Mar. 7, 1908 Semifinal: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2–0 Southampton — Mar. 28, 1908

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2–0 Southampton — Mar. 28, 1908 Final: Wolverhampton Wanderers 3–1 Newcastle United — Apr. 25, 1908

Barnsley (1912)

Barnsley’s remarkable 1912 FA Cup triumph was not for the faint-hearted.

During their extraordinary run to the trophy, Barnsley played 12 matches in total—including an astonishing 12 professional games in a single month, both records that still stand today. It was a grueling journey built on discipline, resilience and sheer endurance.

This was not a flashy, free-scoring side. Barnsley were rugged, organized and incredibly difficult to break down, conceding just three goals throughout the entire competition. Draws became a regular theme of their campaign, but when it mattered most, they always found a way through.

Their historic run finally ended in glory with a hard-fought 1–0 replay victory over West Bromwich Albion after extra time, securing the FA Cup for the first—and still only—time in the club’s history.

FA Cup Run

First Round: Birmingham City 0–0 Barnsley — Jan. 13, 1912

Birmingham City 0–0 Barnsley — Jan. 13, 1912 First Round Replay: Barnsley 3–0 Birmingham City — Jan. 22, 1912

Barnsley 3–0 Birmingham City — Jan. 22, 1912 Second Round: Barnsley 1–0 Leicester Fosse — Feb. 3, 1912

Barnsley 1–0 Leicester Fosse — Feb. 3, 1912 Third Round: Bolton Wanderers 1–2 Barnsley — Feb. 24, 1912

Bolton Wanderers 1–2 Barnsley — Feb. 24, 1912 Fourth Round: Barnsley 0–0 Bradford City — Mar. 9, 1912

Barnsley 0–0 Bradford City — Mar. 9, 1912 Fourth Round, First Replay: Bradford City 0–0 Barnsley — Mar. 13, 1912

Bradford City 0–0 Barnsley — Mar. 13, 1912 Fourth Round, Second Replay: Barnsley 0–0 Bradford City — Mar. 18, 1912

Barnsley 0–0 Bradford City — Mar. 18, 1912 Fourth Round, Third Replay: Barnsley 3–2 Bradford City — Mar. 21, 1912

Barnsley 3–2 Bradford City — Mar. 21, 1912 Semifinal: Barnsley 0–0 Swindon Town — Mar. 30, 1912

Barnsley 0–0 Swindon Town — Mar. 30, 1912 Semifinal Replay: Barnsley 1–0 Swindon Town — Apr. 3, 1912

Barnsley 1–0 Swindon Town — Apr. 3, 1912 Final: Barnsley 0–0 West Bromwich Albion — Apr. 20, 1912

Barnsley 0–0 West Bromwich Albion — Apr. 20, 1912 Final Replay: Barnsley 1–0 West Bromwich Albion (after extra time) — Apr. 24, 1912

West Bromwich Albion (1931)

Second Division West Bromwich Albion enjoyed a relatively favorable path to Wembley in 1931, facing just one First Division side before reaching the final.

The Baggies defeated Portsmouth in the fifth round before setting up a showdown with local rivals Birmingham City, who were playing in the top flight at the time. West Brom had already won every previous FA Cup meeting between the two clubs, and that dominance continued in the final as a brace from W.G. Richardson secured a 2–1 victory.

Their triumph was a landmark achievement, with West Brom becoming the last team from outside the top division to win the FA Cup until Sunderland repeated the feat in 1973.

FA Cup Run

Third Round: West Bromwich Albion 2–2 Charlton Athletic — Jan. 10, 1931

West Bromwich Albion 2–2 Charlton Athletic — Jan. 10, 1931 Third Round, First Replay: Charlton Athletic 1–1 West Bromwich Albion — Jan. 14, 1931

Charlton Athletic 1–1 West Bromwich Albion — Jan. 14, 1931 Third Round, Second Replay: West Bromwich Albion 2–1 Charlton Athletic — Jan. 19, 1931

West Bromwich Albion 2–1 Charlton Athletic — Jan. 19, 1931 Fourth Round: West Bromwich Albion 1–0 Tottenham Hotspur — Jan. 24, 1931

West Bromwich Albion 1–0 Tottenham Hotspur — Jan. 24, 1931 Fifth Round: Portsmouth 0–1 West Bromwich Albion — Feb. 14, 1931

Portsmouth 0–1 West Bromwich Albion — Feb. 14, 1931 Sixth Round: West Bromwich Albion 1–1 Wolverhampton Wanderers — Feb. 28, 1931

West Bromwich Albion 1–1 Wolverhampton Wanderers — Feb. 28, 1931 Sixth Round Replay: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1–2 West Bromwich Albion — Mar. 4, 1931

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1–2 West Bromwich Albion — Mar. 4, 1931 Semifinal: West Bromwich Albion 1–0 Everton — Mar. 14, 1931

West Bromwich Albion 1–0 Everton — Mar. 14, 1931 Final: West Bromwich Albion 2–1 Birmingham City — Apr. 25, 1931

Colchester United (1948)

Colchester United’s incredible 1947–48 FA Cup run remains one of the great underdog stories in the competition’s history.

At the time, the club played in the regional Southern League, and 17 members of the squad were only part-time professionals. That made their march to the fifth round all the more extraordinary, especially as they knocked out three Football League clubs along the way.

After overcoming Chelmsford City, Banbury Spencer and Wrexham, Colchester stunned First Division Huddersfield Town before defeating Bradford (Park Avenue) in front of more than 17,000 fans in the fourth round. Their remarkable adventure eventually came to an end with a heavy defeat to top-flight Blackpool, but by then they had already captured national attention.

FA Cup Run

Fourth Qualifying Round: Chelmsford City 1–3 Colchester United — Nov. 15, 1947

Chelmsford City 1–3 Colchester United — Nov. 15, 1947 First Round: Colchester United 2–1 Banbury Spencer — Nov. 29, 1947

Colchester United 2–1 Banbury Spencer — Nov. 29, 1947 Second Round: Colchester United 1–0 Wrexham — Dec. 13, 1947

Colchester United 1–0 Wrexham — Dec. 13, 1947 Third Round: Colchester United 1–0 Huddersfield Town — Jan. 10, 1948

Colchester United 1–0 Huddersfield Town — Jan. 10, 1948 Fourth Round: Colchester United 3–2 Bradford (Park Avenue) — Jan. 24, 1948

Colchester United 3–2 Bradford (Park Avenue) — Jan. 24, 1948 Fifth Round: Blackpool 5–0 Colchester United — Feb. 7, 1948

Yeovil Town (1949)

Yeovil Town prepare for a big game. | Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Yeovil Town were true minnows during their unforgettable 1948–49 FA Cup run.

The Southern League side entered the competition with little expectation, having only previously reached the third round before World War II. But they quickly became the story of the tournament, producing one of the greatest giant-killings in FA Cup history.

Their magical run peaked in the fourth round when they stunned wealthy First Division side Sunderland in front of a fog-shrouded Huish ground. Eric Bryant’s extra-time winner secured a famous 2–1 victory over the “Bank of England club,” whose financial power made them one of the most feared teams in the country at the time.

Yeovil’s dream eventually came crashing to an end with an 8–0 defeat away to Manchester United at Maine Road, but their shock win over Sunderland remains one of the club’s defining moments.

FA Cup Run

First Round: Yeovil Town 4–0 Romford — Nov. 27, 1948

Yeovil Town 4–0 Romford — Nov. 27, 1948 Second Round: Weymouth 0–4 Yeovil Town — Dec. 11, 1948

Weymouth 0–4 Yeovil Town — Dec. 11, 1948 Third Round: Yeovil Town 3–1 Bury — Jan. 8, 1949

Yeovil Town 3–1 Bury — Jan. 8, 1949 Fourth Round: Yeovil Town 2–1 Sunderland — Jan. 29, 1949

Yeovil Town 2–1 Sunderland — Jan. 29, 1949 Fifth Round: Manchester United 8–0 Yeovil Town — Feb. 12, 1949

Sunderland (1973)

Sunderland’s second-ever FA Cup triumph came while they were a Second Division side. Reaching the final was impressive enough, but they then went and defeated holders Leeds United at Wembley.

Leeds had finished third in the First Division that season and were considered one of the strongest sides in England, making them overwhelming favorites for the final. In front of nearly 100,000 fans at Wembley, however, Sunderland pulled off a famous upset as John Porterfield scored the only goal of the game after half an hour.

FA Cup Run

Third Round: Notts County 1–1 Sunderland — Jan. 13, 1973

Notts County 1–1 Sunderland — Jan. 13, 1973 Third Round Replay: Sunderland 2–0 Notts County — Jan. 16, 1973

Sunderland 2–0 Notts County — Jan. 16, 1973 Fourth Round: Sunderland 1–1 Reading — Feb. 3, 1973

Sunderland 1–1 Reading — Feb. 3, 1973 Fourth Round Replay: Reading 1–3 Sunderland — Feb. 7, 1973

Reading 1–3 Sunderland — Feb. 7, 1973 Fifth Round: Manchester City 2–2 Sunderland — Feb. 24, 1973

Manchester City 2–2 Sunderland — Feb. 24, 1973 Fifth Round Replay: Sunderland 3–1 Manchester City — Feb. 27, 1973

Sunderland 3–1 Manchester City — Feb. 27, 1973 Sixth Round: Sunderland 2–0 Luton Town — Mar. 17, 1973

Sunderland 2–0 Luton Town — Mar. 17, 1973 Semifinal: Sunderland 2–1 Arsenal — Apr. 7, 1973

Sunderland 2–1 Arsenal — Apr. 7, 1973 Final: Leeds United 0–1 Sunderland — May 5, 1973

Wimbledon (1975)

Wimbledon were FA Cup winners in 1975. | IMAGO/Colorsport

This was a slightly more understated Wimbledon side compared to the battle-hardened underdogs that would shake English soccer just over a decade later.

Even so, the 1974–75 FA Cup campaign showed their resilience. The non-league Dons overcame Wokingham Town and Guildford & Dorking United to reach the first round. They then edged past Bath City and Kettering Town before, still without conceding a goal in the competition, producing a notable upset by beating First Division Burnley to reach the fourth round.

Wimbledon then pushed Leeds United all the way. The dominant Yorkshire side eventually edged through 1–0 in the replay after a goalless draw at Plough Lane.

FA Cup Run

First Round: Wimbledon 1–0 Bath City — Nov. 23, 1974

Wimbledon 1–0 Bath City — Nov. 23, 1974 Second Round: Wimbledon 2–0 Kettering Town — Dec. 14, 1974

Wimbledon 2–0 Kettering Town — Dec. 14, 1974 Third Round: Burnley 0–1 Wimbledon — Jan. 4, 1975

Burnley 0–1 Wimbledon — Jan. 4, 1975 Fourth Round: Leeds United 0–0 Wimbledon — Jan. 25, 1975

Leeds United 0–0 Wimbledon — Jan. 25, 1975 Fourth Round Replay: Wimbledon 0–1 Leeds United — Feb. 10, 1975

Southampton (1976)

Southampton won their first—and only—major piece of silverware as a club in 1976 when they upset the odds to beat First Division Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

United had finished third in the league, while Southampton were sixth in the division below, but that difference meant little on the day as Bobby Stokes scored the only goal of the game to secure a famous win at Wembley.

FA Cup Run

Third Round: Southampton 1–1 Aston Villa — Jan. 3, 1976

Southampton 1–1 Aston Villa — Jan. 3, 1976 Third Round Replay: Aston Villa 1–2 Southampton — Jan. 7, 1976

Aston Villa 1–2 Southampton — Jan. 7, 1976 Fourth Round: Southampton 3–1 Blackpool — Jan. 24, 1976

Southampton 3–1 Blackpool — Jan. 24, 1976 Fifth Round: West Bromwich Albion 1–1 Southampton — Feb. 14, 1976

West Bromwich Albion 1–1 Southampton — Feb. 14, 1976 Fifth Round Replay: Southampton 4–0 West Bromwich Albion — Feb. 18, 1976

Southampton 4–0 West Bromwich Albion — Feb. 18, 1976 Sixth Round: Bradford City 0–1 Southampton — Mar. 6, 1976

Bradford City 0–1 Southampton — Mar. 6, 1976 Semifinal: Southampton 2–0 Crystal Palace — Apr. 3, 1976

Southampton 2–0 Crystal Palace — Apr. 3, 1976 Final: Manchester United 0–1 Southampton — May 10, 1976

Blyth Spartans (1978)

This extended run from non-league Blyth Spartans included 11 matches and ultimately ended in a fifth-round replay defeat to Wrexham.

The modest Northumberland side beat fellow non-league teams Shildon, Crook Town and Consett to progress through the qualifying rounds before beginning to cause upsets against professional opposition. Blyth then saw off Chesterfield and Stoke City in remarkable fashion before eventually bowing out on home soil against the Welsh side.

FA Cup Run

First Qualifying Round: Shildon 0–3 Blyth Spartans — Sep. 17, 1977

Shildon 0–3 Blyth Spartans — Sep. 17, 1977 Second Qualifying Round: Crook Town 1–1 Blyth Spartans — Oct. 8, 1977

Crook Town 1–1 Blyth Spartans — Oct. 8, 1977 Second Qualifying Round Replay: Blyth Spartans 3–0 Crook Town — Oct. 11, 1977

Blyth Spartans 3–0 Crook Town — Oct. 11, 1977 Third Qualifying Round: Consett 1–4 Blyth Spartans — Oct. 22, 1977

Consett 1–4 Blyth Spartans — Oct. 22, 1977 Fourth Qualifying Round: Bishop Auckland 0–1 Blyth Spartans — Nov. 5, 1977

Bishop Auckland 0–1 Blyth Spartans — Nov. 5, 1977 First Round: Blyth Spartans 1–0 Burscough — Nov. 26, 1977

Blyth Spartans 1–0 Burscough — Nov. 26, 1977 Second Round: Blyth Spartans 1–0 Chesterfield — Dec. 17, 1977

Blyth Spartans 1–0 Chesterfield — Dec. 17, 1977 Third Round: Blyth Spartans 1–0 Enfield — Jan. 7, 1978

Blyth Spartans 1–0 Enfield — Jan. 7, 1978 Fourth Round: Stoke City 2–3 Blyth Spartans — Feb. 6, 1978

Stoke City 2–3 Blyth Spartans — Feb. 6, 1978 Fifth Round: Wrexham 1–1 Blyth Spartans — Feb. 18, 1978

Wrexham 1–1 Blyth Spartans — Feb. 18, 1978 Fifth Round Replay: Blyth Spartans 1–2 Wrexham — Feb. 27, 1978

West Ham United (1980)

West Ham won their third FA Cup in 1980. | IMAGO/Colorsport

West Ham remain the last team to win the FA Cup while outside the top division.

Trevor Brooking etched his name into Hammers history with two goals in a 1–0 win over Arsenal in the final, sealing the club’s third FA Cup triumph after previous victories in 1964 and 1975.

FA Cup Run

Third Round: West Bromwich Albion 1–1 West Ham United — Jan. 5, 1980

West Bromwich Albion 1–1 West Ham United — Jan. 5, 1980 Third Round Replay: West Ham United 2–1 West Bromwich Albion — Jan. 8, 1980

West Ham United 2–1 West Bromwich Albion — Jan. 8, 1980 Fourth Round: Leyton Orient 2–3 West Ham United — Jan. 26, 1980

Leyton Orient 2–3 West Ham United — Jan. 26, 1980 Fifth Round: West Ham United 2–0 Swansea City — Feb. 16, 1980

West Ham United 2–0 Swansea City — Feb. 16, 1980 Sixth Round: West Ham United 1–0 Grimsby Town — Mar. 8, 1980

West Ham United 1–0 Grimsby Town — Mar. 8, 1980 Semifinal: Everton 1–1 West Ham United — Apr. 12, 1980

Everton 1–1 West Ham United — Apr. 12, 1980 Semifinal Replay: West Ham United 2–1 Everton — Apr. 16, 1980

West Ham United 2–1 Everton — Apr. 16, 1980 Final: West Ham United 1–0 Arsenal — May 10, 1980

Bournemouth (1984)

Bournemouth may only have reached the fourth round of the 1983–84 FA Cup, but one result made it a truly memorable campaign.

The Cherries finished 17th in the Third Division that season, and after beating Walsall and needing a replay to overcome Windsor & Eton, they were drawn against Manchester United. United were the holders and flying high in the First Division, but were stunned 2–0 on the south coast by the third-tier side.

Middlesbrough then did what United could not, knocking Bournemouth out in the fourth round.

FA Cup Run

First Round: Bournemouth 4–0 Walsall — Nov. 19, 1983

Bournemouth 4–0 Walsall — Nov. 19, 1983 Second Round: Windsor & Eton 0–0 Bournemouth — Dec. 13, 1983

Windsor & Eton 0–0 Bournemouth — Dec. 13, 1983 Second Round Replay: Bournemouth 2–0 Windsor & Eton — Dec. 19, 1983

Bournemouth 2–0 Windsor & Eton — Dec. 19, 1983 Third Round: Bournemouth 2–0 Manchester United — Jan. 7, 1984

Bournemouth 2–0 Manchester United — Jan. 7, 1984 Fourth Round: Middlesbrough 2–0 Bournemouth — Jan. 31, 1984

York City (1985)

York City enjoyed a memorable cup run in the 1980s, and on two occasions they came up against the dominant force of English soccer at the time, Liverpool—both times seeing their journey ended by the Reds.

Their 1984–85 campaign peaked in the fourth round when they beat Arsenal 1–0 at home to set up a meeting with Liverpool. Ian Rush opened the scoring in typical fashion, but Ricky Sbragia’s equalizer earned York a replay.

At Anfield, however, Liverpool’s quality showed as they ran out 7–0 winners.

FA Cup Run

First Round: York City 2–0 Newcastle Blue Star — Nov. 17, 1984

York City 2–0 Newcastle Blue Star — Nov. 17, 1984 Second Round: Hartlepool United 0–2 York City — Dec. 8, 1984

Hartlepool United 0–2 York City — Dec. 8, 1984 Third Round: York City 3–0 Walsall — Jan. 5, 1985

York City 3–0 Walsall — Jan. 5, 1985 Fourth Round: York City 1–0 Arsenal — Jan. 26, 1985

York City 1–0 Arsenal — Jan. 26, 1985 Fifth Round: York City 1–1 Liverpool — Feb. 16, 1985

York City 1–1 Liverpool — Feb. 16, 1985 Fifth Round Replay: Liverpool 7–0 York City — Feb. 20, 1985

Telford United (1985)

Telford United were one of only four non-league teams since World War II to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup at that time.

They produced a remarkable run, beating higher-league opposition including Lincoln City, Preston North End, Bradford City and Darlington along the way. It was a campaign that captured attention as they consistently overcame teams above them in the soccer pyramid.

Their journey eventually came to an end in the fifth round against Everton, where they were beaten 3–0 in a match they were never expected to win, but the run itself remains one of the standout FA Cup achievements by a non-league side.

FA Cup Run

First Round: Lincoln City 1–1 Telford United — Nov. 17, 1984

Lincoln City 1–1 Telford United — Nov. 17, 1984 First Round Replay: Telford United 2–1 Lincoln City — Nov. 20, 1984

Telford United 2–1 Lincoln City — Nov. 20, 1984 Second Round: Preston North End 1–4 Telford United — Dec. 8, 1984

Preston North End 1–4 Telford United — Dec. 8, 1984 Third Round: Telford United 2–1 Bradford City — Jan. 5, 1985

Telford United 2–1 Bradford City — Jan. 5, 1985 Fourth Round: Darlington 1–1 Telford United — Jan. 29, 1985

Darlington 1–1 Telford United — Jan. 29, 1985 Fourth Round Replay: Telford United 4–0 Darlington — Feb. 4, 1985

Telford United 4–0 Darlington — Feb. 4, 1985 Fifth Round: Everton 3–0 Telford United — Feb. 16, 1985

Wimbledon (1988)

Vinnie Jones was the leader of “The Crazy Gang.” | Getty/Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix

You simply can’t talk about FA Cup underdogs without mentioning “The Crazy Gang.”

Wimbledon’s infamous side wrote themselves into soccer folklore when they stunned Liverpool in the 1988 FA Cup final. While their run to Wembley didn’t feature a long list of giant-killings, they more than made up for it on the biggest stage.

Wimbledon led at half-time thanks to a looping Lawrie Sanchez header, unsettling Liverpool with their aggressive, uncompromising style. The Reds had chances to respond, but John Aldridge missed a crucial penalty after Dave Beasant became the first goalkeeper ever to save a spot-kick in an FA Cup final. From that moment on, Wimbledon looked in control and held on to complete a famous victory.

FA Cup Run

Third Round: Wimbledon 4–1 West Bromwich Albion — Jan. 9, 1988

Wimbledon 4–1 West Bromwich Albion — Jan. 9, 1988 Fourth Round: Mansfield Town 1–2 Wimbledon — Jan. 30, 1988

Mansfield Town 1–2 Wimbledon — Jan. 30, 1988 Fifth Round: Newcastle United 1–3 Wimbledon — Feb. 20, 1988

Newcastle United 1–3 Wimbledon — Feb. 20, 1988 Sixth Round: Wimbledon 2–1 Watford — Mar. 12, 1988

Wimbledon 2–1 Watford — Mar. 12, 1988 Semifinal: Luton Town 1–2 Wimbledon — Apr. 9, 1988

Luton Town 1–2 Wimbledon — Apr. 9, 1988 Final: Wimbledon 1–0 Liverpool — May 14, 1988

Shrewsbury Town (2003)

Shrewsbury Town’s FA Cup run in 2002–03 is still fondly remembered by fans in Shropshire.

The Shrews began by beating Stafford Rangers and Barrow in the opening rounds, setting up a third-round tie against an Everton side sitting fifth in the Premier League. In contrast, Shrewsbury were seventh from bottom in League One, making the gulf in status clear on paper.

Everton manager David Moyes returned to Gay Meadow, where he had previously played for Shrewsbury, but left on the wrong end of a shock result, as Nigel Jemson’s 90th-minute header sealed a 2–1 win for the home side.

Their run ended in the fourth round, however, with Chelsea running out 4–0 winners.

FA Cup Run

First Round: Shrewsbury Town 4–0 Stafford Rangers — Nov. 16, 2002

Shrewsbury Town 4–0 Stafford Rangers — Nov. 16, 2002 Second Round: Shrewsbury Town 3–1 Barrow — Dec. 7, 2002

Shrewsbury Town 3–1 Barrow — Dec. 7, 2002 Third Round: Shrewsbury Town 2–1 Everton — Jan. 3, 2003

Shrewsbury Town 2–1 Everton — Jan. 3, 2003 Fourth Round: Shrewsbury Town 0–4 Chelsea — Jan. 25, 2003

Leeds United (2010)

Jermaine Beckford was Leeds’ FA Cup hero in 2010. | Getty/Alex Livesey

Leeds United were firmly in their modern-day doldrums in 2010, playing in League One just over six years after their infamous relegation from the Premier League.

Manchester United were second in the Premier League at the time of their third-round meeting, just two points behind Chelsea, while Leeds had already beaten Oldham and Kettering to set up the tie with their fierce rivals.

Jermaine Beckford scored the winner at Old Trafford as Sir Alex Ferguson criticised his side’s “shocking performance” and took issue with the added time, calling the five minutes of stoppage time “an insult to the game.”

Beckford proved decisive again in the next round, although his goals weren’t enough to take Leeds further. He struck twice at Tottenham, including a 96th-minute penalty equalizer to force a replay, but Spurs showed their quality as Jermain Defoe’s hat-trick sent them through.

FA Cup Run

First Round: Oldham Athletic 0–2 Leeds United — Nov. 7, 2009

Oldham Athletic 0–2 Leeds United — Nov. 7, 2009 Second Round: Kettering Town 1–1 Leeds United — Nov. 29, 2009

Kettering Town 1–1 Leeds United — Nov. 29, 2009 Second Round Replay: Leeds United 5–1 Kettering Town (a.e.t.) — Dec. 8, 2009

Leeds United 5–1 Kettering Town (a.e.t.) — Dec. 8, 2009 Third Round: Manchester United 0–1 Leeds United — Jan. 3, 2010

Manchester United 0–1 Leeds United — Jan. 3, 2010 Fourth Round: Tottenham Hotspur 2–2 Leeds United — Jan. 23, 2010

Tottenham Hotspur 2–2 Leeds United — Jan. 23, 2010 Fourth Round Replay: Leeds United 1–3 Tottenham Hotspur — Feb. 3, 2010

Crawley Town (2011)

Crawley Town’s 2010–11 season was one for the history books, as they won promotion to the Football League for the first time in their history while also reaching the fifth round of the FA Cup.

After edging through the fourth qualifying round, they beat Guiseley before knocking out higher-league opposition in Swindon Town, Derby County and Torquay United. Their progress made them the lowest-ranked side left in the fifth-round draw.

Any hopes of a further upset were effectively ended when Steve Evans’ side were handed a glamour tie at Old Trafford. Wes Brown’s goal proved decisive as Manchester United edged out Crawley in a tight contest between the two “Red Devils.”

FA Cup Run

Fourth Qualifying Round: Newport County 0–1 Crawley Town — Oct. 23, 2010

Newport County 0–1 Crawley Town — Oct. 23, 2010 First Round: Guiseley 0–1 Crawley Town — Nov. 6, 2010

Guiseley 0–1 Crawley Town — Nov. 6, 2010 Second Round: Crawley Town 1–1 Swindon Town — Nov. 26, 2010

Crawley Town 1–1 Swindon Town — Nov. 26, 2010 Second Round Replay: Swindon Town 2–3 Crawley Town (a.e.t.) — Dec. 7, 2010

Swindon Town 2–3 Crawley Town (a.e.t.) — Dec. 7, 2010 Third Round: Crawley Town 2–1 Derby County — Jan. 10, 2011

Crawley Town 2–1 Derby County — Jan. 10, 2011 Fourth Round: Torquay United 0–1 Crawley Town — Jan. 29, 2011

Torquay United 0–1 Crawley Town — Jan. 29, 2011 Fifth Round: Manchester United 1–0 Crawley Town — Feb. 19, 2011

Luton Town (2013)

Luton Town are more widely remembered these days for their brief spell in the Premier League in 2023–24 and their rapid fall from grace thereafter.

But back in 2012–13, then-Conference Premier Luton produced a remarkable FA Cup run. Starting in October, they overcame Nuneaton Town and Dorchester before pulling off a famous win away at Championship side Wolves. They then made history by becoming the first non-league team to beat Premier League opposition in the FA Cup, defeating Norwich City 1–0 at Carrow Road.

Their run eventually ended in the fifth round with a 3–0 defeat to Millwall.

FA Cup Run

First Round: Luton Town 1–1 Nuneaton — Nov. 3, 2012

Luton Town 1–1 Nuneaton — Nov. 3, 2012 First Round Replay: Nuneaton 0–2 Luton Town — Nov. 13, 2012

Nuneaton 0–2 Luton Town — Nov. 13, 2012 Second Round: Luton Town 2–1 Dorchester — Dec. 1, 2012

Luton Town 2–1 Dorchester — Dec. 1, 2012 Third Round: Luton Town 1–0 Wolves — Jan. 5, 2013

Luton Town 1–0 Wolves — Jan. 5, 2013 Fourth Round: Norwich City 0–1 Luton Town — Jan. 26, 2013

Norwich City 0–1 Luton Town — Jan. 26, 2013 Fifth Round: Luton Town 0–3 Millwall — Feb. 16, 2013

Wigan Athletic (2013)

Wigan were relegated in the same season they won the FA Cup. | IMAGO/Xinhua

Wigan Athletic remain the only side to win the FA Cup and be relegated from the Premier League in the same season. Although they have not returned to the top flight since, it does little to diminish the legacy of Ben Watson, Roberto Martínez and the rest of the Latics squad.

Their run to Wembley featured a mix of narrow wins and emphatic performances, before they stunned David Moyes’s Everton in the sixth round to book a semifinal meeting with Millwall. Goals from Shaun Maloney and Callum McManaman secured a 2–0 win at Wembley.

In the final, Manchester City were heavy favorites, but Wigan held firm throughout before substitute Watson rose highest to head home a late corner, sealing a famous victory and making Wigan the 43rd club to lift the FA Cup.

FA Cup Run

Third Round: Wigan Athletic 1–1 Bournemouth — Jan. 5, 2013

Wigan Athletic 1–1 Bournemouth — Jan. 5, 2013 Third Round Replay: Bournemouth 0–1 Wigan Athletic — Jan. 15, 2013

Bournemouth 0–1 Wigan Athletic — Jan. 15, 2013 Fourth Round: Macclesfield Town 0–1 Wigan Athletic — Jan. 26, 2013

Macclesfield Town 0–1 Wigan Athletic — Jan. 26, 2013 Fifth Round: Huddersfield Town 1–4 Wigan Athletic — Feb. 17, 2013

Huddersfield Town 1–4 Wigan Athletic — Feb. 17, 2013 Sixth Round: Everton 0–3 Wigan Athletic — Mar. 9, 2013

Everton 0–3 Wigan Athletic — Mar. 9, 2013 Semifinal: Millwall 0–2 Wigan Athletic — Apr. 13, 2013

Millwall 0–2 Wigan Athletic — Apr. 13, 2013 Final: Manchester City 0–1 Wigan Athletic — May 11, 2013

Sutton United (2017)

Sutton United were struggling to make much of an impact in the National League in 2016–17, but their FA Cup run gave supporters plenty to dream about.

Wins over Forest Green Rovers, Dartford, Cheltenham Town and Wimbledon set up a famous victory over Championship side Leeds United, who were beaten 1–0 at Gander Green Lane.

Eventually, a fifth-round tie with Arsenal proved a step too far as Sutton were eliminated in a 2–0 defeat, but not before reserve goalkeeper Wayne Shaw became an unlikely talking point after being caught on camera eating a pie following a bookmakers’ novelty bet.

The magic of the FA Cup, indeed.

FA Cup Run

Fourth Qualifying Round: Sutton United 2–1 Forest Green Rovers — Oct. 15, 2016

Sutton United 2–1 Forest Green Rovers — Oct. 15, 2016 First Round: Dartford 3–6 Sutton United — Nov. 5, 2016

Dartford 3–6 Sutton United — Nov. 5, 2016 Second Round: Sutton United 2–1 Cheltenham Town — Dec. 3, 2016

Sutton United 2–1 Cheltenham Town — Dec. 3, 2016 Third Round: Sutton United 0–0 Wimbledon — Jan. 7, 2017

Sutton United 0–0 Wimbledon — Jan. 7, 2017 Third Round Replay: Wimbledon 1–3 Sutton United — Jan. 17, 2017

Wimbledon 1–3 Sutton United — Jan. 17, 2017 Fourth Round: Sutton United 1–0 Leeds United — Jan. 29, 2017

Sutton United 1–0 Leeds United — Jan. 29, 2017 Fifth Round: Sutton United 0–2 Arsenal — Feb. 20, 2017

Lincoln City (2017)

Lincoln City were a non-league side in 2017. | IMAGO/Colorsport

As far as non-league FA Cup runs go, this was Lincoln City’s best effort since 1914, as they reached the quarterfinals.

After beating Altrincham in the first round, the Imps went on to knock out Oldham Athletic, Ipswich Town and Brighton—all higher up the English soccer pyramid—before pulling off a major upset against Premier League side Burnley.

A trip to eventual winners Arsenal brought their run to an end, with Lincoln holding out for 45 minutes before eventually falling to a 5–0 defeat as the goals arrived in the second half.

FA Cup Run

First Round: Lincoln City 2–1 Altrincham — Nov. 5, 2016

Lincoln City 2–1 Altrincham — Nov. 5, 2016 Second Round: Lincoln City 3–2 Oldham Athletic — Dec. 5, 2016

Lincoln City 3–2 Oldham Athletic — Dec. 5, 2016 Third Round: Ipswich Town 2–2 Lincoln City — Jan. 7, 2017

Ipswich Town 2–2 Lincoln City — Jan. 7, 2017 Third Round Replay: Lincoln City 1–0 Ipswich Town — Jan. 17, 2017

Lincoln City 1–0 Ipswich Town — Jan. 17, 2017 Fourth Round: Lincoln City 3–1 Brighton — Jan. 28, 2017

Lincoln City 3–1 Brighton — Jan. 28, 2017 Fifth Round: Burnley 0–1 Lincoln City — Feb. 18, 2017

Burnley 0–1 Lincoln City — Feb. 18, 2017 Quarterfinals: Arsenal 5–0 Lincoln City — Mar. 11, 2017

Crawley Town (2021)

Cupsets are always better in front of packed-out crowds, but Crawley Town weren’t lucky enough to have that in the COVID-19-affected 2020–21 season.

Narrow wins over Torquay United and Wimbledon set up a third-round tie at home to Leeds United. A superb second-half display saw Nick Tsaroulla, Ashley Nadesan and Jordan Tunnicliffe all score as Crawley knocked Leeds out at the third round stage for the fourth successive season.

The result was so comfortable that TV personality Mark Wright, of The Only Way Is Essex fame, even made a late Crawley debut after signing on non-contract terms.

FA Cup Run

First Round: Torquay United 5–6 Crawley Town (a.e.t.) — Nov. 8, 2020

Torquay United 5–6 Crawley Town (a.e.t.) — Nov. 8, 2020 Second Round: Wimbledon 1–2 Crawley Town — Nov. 29, 2020

Wimbledon 1–2 Crawley Town — Nov. 29, 2020 Third Round: Crawley Town 3–0 Leeds United — Jan. 10, 2021

Crawley Town 3–0 Leeds United — Jan. 10, 2021 Fourth Round: Bournemouth 2–1 Crawley Town — Jan. 26, 2021

Leicester City (2021)

Leicester City beat Chelsea in the 2021 FA Cup final. | IMAGO/PA Images

Wigan aside, Leicester City stand out as one of the main outliers among recent FA Cup winners.

The Foxes enjoyed their crowning Wembley moment in 2021, with Youri Tielemans scoring a stunning second-half winner to seal victory over Chelsea in the final.

Brendan Rodgers’s side had earlier beaten Manchester United in the quarterfinals before edging past Southampton in the semifinals to reach Wembley.

FA Cup Run

Third Round: Stoke City 0–4 Leicester City — Jan. 9, 2021

Stoke City 0–4 Leicester City — Jan. 9, 2021 Fourth Round: Brentford 1–3 Leicester City — Jan. 24, 2021

Brentford 1–3 Leicester City — Jan. 24, 2021 Fifth Round: Leicester City 1–0 Brighton — Feb. 10, 2021

Leicester City 1–0 Brighton — Feb. 10, 2021 Quarterfinals: Leicester City 3–1 Manchester United — Mar. 21, 2021

Leicester City 3–1 Manchester United — Mar. 21, 2021 Semifinals: Leicester City 1–0 Southampton — Apr. 18, 2021

Leicester City 1–0 Southampton — Apr. 18, 2021 Final: Chelsea 0–1 Leicester City — May 15, 2021

Boreham Wood (2022)

Boreham Wood knocked out a Football League side in the FA Cup for just the fourth time in their history when they stunned Bournemouth in the fourth round in 2022.

Bournemouth, who were pushing for promotion back to the Premier League, dominated possession with 82% of the ball but could not break down the non-league visitors, who held firm for a famous win.

They pushed Everton hard in the next round, but the gap in quality between the two sides—separated by 78 league places at the time—eventually showed as the Toffees claimed a hard-fought 2–0 victory.

FA Cup Run

Fourth Qualifying Round: Barnet 0–1 Boreham Wood — Oct. 16, 2021

Barnet 0–1 Boreham Wood — Oct. 16, 2021 First Round: Boreham Wood 2–0 Eastleigh — Nov. 6, 2021

Boreham Wood 2–0 Eastleigh — Nov. 6, 2021 Second Round: Boreham Wood 4–0 St Albans City — Dec. 6, 2021

Boreham Wood 4–0 St Albans City — Dec. 6, 2021 Third Round: Boreham Wood 2–0 Wimbledon — Jan. 8, 2022

Boreham Wood 2–0 Wimbledon — Jan. 8, 2022 Fourth Round: Bournemouth 0–1 Boreham Wood — Feb. 6, 2022

Bournemouth 0–1 Boreham Wood — Feb. 6, 2022 Fifth Round: Everton 2–0 Boreham Wood — Mar. 2, 2022

Grimsby Town (2023)

Grimsby Town reached the last eight of the 2022–23 FA Cup with a string of memorable victories along the way.

After beating Plymouth Argyle, Cambridge United, Burton Albion and Luton Town, the Mariners produced a standout result at Southampton, winning 2–1 thanks to two penalties from Gavan Holohan.

The League Two side then made another trip to the south coast in the quarterfinals after being drawn away at Brighton, but their run ended there with a 5–0 defeat.

FA Cup Run

First Round: Grimsby Town 5–1 Plymouth Argyle — Nov. 5, 2022

Grimsby Town 5–1 Plymouth Argyle — Nov. 5, 2022 Second Round: Cambridge United 1–2 Grimsby Town — Nov. 26, 2022

Cambridge United 1–2 Grimsby Town — Nov. 26, 2022 Third Round: Grimsby Town 1–0 Burton Albion — Jan. 7, 2023

Grimsby Town 1–0 Burton Albion — Jan. 7, 2023 Fourth Round: Grimsby Town 1–1 Luton Town — Jan. 28, 2023

Grimsby Town 1–1 Luton Town — Jan. 28, 2023 Fourth Round Replay: Grimsby Town 3–0 Luton Town — Feb. 7, 2023

Grimsby Town 3–0 Luton Town — Feb. 7, 2023 Fifth Round: Southampton 1–2 Grimsby Town — Mar. 1, 2023

Southampton 1–2 Grimsby Town — Mar. 1, 2023 Quarterfinals: Brighton 5–0 Grimsby Town — Mar. 19, 2023

Macclesfield (2026)

Macclesfield’s FA Cup run in the 2025–26 season may have only comprised of four matches, but one of those just so happened to be one of the biggest upsets in competition history.

Crystal Palace, the reigning champions at the time, traveled to Leasing.com Stadium expecting a simple path through to the fourth round, but the National League North side laughed at the gulf of five divisions and 177 places on the pyramid between the two sides to make history.

It was the first time in FA Cup history that a team from the sixth division had eliminated a Premier League side, and they came agonizingly close to doing it again in the fourth round, only for an own goal to dump them out at the hands of Brentford.

FA Cup Run

First Round: Macclesfield 2–1 Totton — Nov. 1, 2025

Macclesfield 2–1 Totton — Nov. 1, 2025 Second Round: Slough 1–3 Macclesfield (after extra time) — Dec. 12, 2025

Slough 1–3 Macclesfield (after extra time) — Dec. 12, 2025 Third Round: Macclesfield 2–1 Crystal Palace — Jan. 10, 2026

Macclesfield 2–1 Crystal Palace — Jan. 10, 2026 Fourth Round: Macclesfield 0–1 Brentford — Feb. 16, 2026

Port Vale (2026)

Port Vale had a mixed 2025-26 season. | IMAGO/Every Second Media

The 2025–26 League One season ended in tears for Port Vale, who were immediately relegated back to League Two after finishing 22nd in England’s third division.

The Valiants did, however, enjoy a, well, valiant FA Cup run, making it all the way to the quarterfinals, notably beating Premier League outfit Sunderland 1–0 in the fifth round before eventually being dismantled by Chelsea 7–0 in the last eight.

Their cup run briefly lifted morale and even sparked an upturn in league form heading into the final stretch of the season, but it ultimately came too late to prevent relegation.

FA Cup Run

First Round: Port Vale 5–1 Maldon & Tiptree — Nov. 2, 2025

Port Vale 5–1 Maldon & Tiptree — Nov. 2, 2025 Second Round: Port Vale 1–0 Bristol Rovers — Dec. 6, 2025

Port Vale 1–0 Bristol Rovers — Dec. 6, 2025 Third Round: Port Vale 1–0 Fleetwood Town — Jan. 9, 2026

Port Vale 1–0 Fleetwood Town — Jan. 9, 2026 Fourth Round: Port Vale 1–0 (a.e.t.) Bristol City — Mar. 3, 2026

Port Vale 1–0 (a.e.t.) Bristol City — Mar. 3, 2026 Fifth Round: Port Vale 1–0 Sunderland — Mar. 8, 2026

Port Vale 1–0 Sunderland — Mar. 8, 2026 Quarterfinals: Chelsea 7–0 Port Vale — Apr. 4, 2026

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