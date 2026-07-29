The 10 Greatest Soccer Games of All Time—Ranked

Not every soccer match is a classic. Plenty are decided by a single goal, end in lifeless 0–0 draws or are dominated by endless possession with little real excitement.

But when the beautiful game truly comes alive, there is nothing else like it.

From breathtaking comebacks and last-gasp winners to fierce rivalries, goal-filled thrillers and matches that changed the course of soccer history, the sport has produced some unforgettable spectacles over the years.

Taking into account the quality of play, drama, scoreline, star power, historical significance and pure entertainment value, these are the 10 greatest soccer games ever played to date.

10. Paris Saint-Germain 5–4 Bayern Munich (2026, Champions League Semifinal)

PSG and Bayern saw out a classic in 2026. | Alex Grimm/Getty Images

An extraordinary Champions League semifinal between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich took place in 2025–26.



From the opening whistle, the first leg was played at a relentless pace. Bayern struck first from the penalty spot after just 17 minutes, only for PSG to respond in stunning fashion. Goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and João Neves turned the game around before further strikes from both sides made it 3–2 to the Parisians by halftime.



PSG looked to have one foot in the final after Kvaratskhelia grabbed his second and Ousmane Dembélé extended the lead to 5–2 early in the second half.



But Bayern refused to go quietly. Two late goals brought the tie back to life, the pick of them coming from Luis Díaz, who brilliantly brought Harry Kane’s pass out of the air, sent Marquinhos the wrong way with a sublime piece of skill and rifled an unstoppable finish into the top corner.



It ultimately proved too little, too late, but Bayern’s late fightback elevated an already spectacular contest into an instant Champions League classic.

9. England 3–6 Hungary (1953, Friendly)

Nine goals were shared between England and Hungary in 1953. | Allsport Hulton/Archive/Getty Images

There was nothing at stake but pride when England and Hungary met at Wembley Stadium in a friendly in 1953, yet the two nations still produced one of the greatest soccer matches ever played—a game that remains legendary more than 70 years later.



The stage was perfectly set. England, regarded as the birthplace of the modern game, had lost just once on home soil. Standing opposite was Hungary, the reigning Olympic champion and widely considered the finest team in world soccer.



What followed was a soccer masterclass from the Mighty Magyars. Hungary dismantled England 6–3, introducing the world to a breathtaking brand of fluid, attacking soccer built around revolutionary tactics and extraordinary technical ability. Nándor Hidegkuti scored a hat-trick, Ferenc Puskás added two unforgettable goals and József Bozsik completed the scoring in a performance that forever changed the way the game was played.



The scoreline was emphatic, but it could easily have been even more one-sided. Hungary was already 6–2 ahead just after the 50-minute mark and eased off in the closing stages, sparing England an even greater humiliation.

8. Santos 4–5 Flamengo (2011, Série A)

Unless you’re from Brazil, there’s a good chance you’ve never seen what is widely regarded as one of the most entertaining soccer matches ever played.



Santos’ unforgettable 5–4 defeat to Flamengo in the 2011 Série A had everything: nine goals, outrageous skill, unforgettable drama and two of Brazil’s greatest talents going head-to-head.



The match was billed as a showdown between the country’s brightest new star, Neymar, and its returning icon, Ronaldinho, who was back dazzling Brazilian fans after conquering Europe. Neither disappointed.



Neymar was sensational, scoring twice and producing one of the greatest goals ever seen—a mesmerizing solo run that later won the FIFA Puskás Award—while also providing an outrageous bicycle-kick assist. Somehow, though, Ronaldinho stole the headlines. Rolling back the years, the former Ballon d’Or winner produced a vintage hat-trick, capping it off with his now-famous free kick that crept underneath Santos’ jumping wall to seal Flamengo’s extraordinary 5–4 victory.



And the entertainment didn’t stop there. Flamengo goalkeeper Felipe mocked Elano with kick-ups after saving his Panenka penalty, Deivid somehow missed an open goal and the tactical battle between Muricy Ramalho and Vanderlei Luxemburgo added another fascinating layer to a match overflowing with unforgettable moments.

7. Italy 3–2 Brazil (1982, World Cup Group Stage)

Paolo Rossi had a incredible 1982 World Cup. | Mark Leech/Offside/Getty Images

The 1982 World Cup clash between Italy and Brazil was a meeting of two teams heading in completely different directions.



Tele Santana’s Brazil had captured the imagination of the soccer world with its fluid, attacking style and a midfield packed with creativity. A draw would have been enough to send the Selecão into the semifinals, while Italy entered the match under pressure after a slow start to the tournament, knowing only a win would keep their title hopes alive.



Enter Paolo Rossi.



After returning from a two-year suspension linked to the Italian match-fixing scandal, Rossi produced the performance of his career on one of the biggest stages imaginable. He opened the scoring, then struck again after Brazil had fought back with spectacular goals from Sócrates and Falcão, before completing his hat-trick with a clinical finish that finally broke Brazil’s resistance.



For Italy, it was a defining moment—a combination of resilience, tactical discipline and Rossi’s brilliance that remains one of the most iconic matches the World Cup has ever produced.

6. Benfica 5–3 Real Madrid (1962, European Cup Final)

The 1962 European Cup final was a showdown between two of the greatest players on the planet at the time: Ferenc Puskás and Eusébio.



The two icons went head-to-head for European supremacy in a match that carried extra significance. Benfica had won their first European Cup the previous year by defeating Barcelona in the final, ending Real Madrid’s five-year dominance of the competition and signalling that a new power was emerging in European soccer.



For much of the first half, however, it looked as though Puskás would have the final say, with the Hungarian forward producing a stunning hat-trick to send Madrid into the interval with a 3–2 lead, cancelling out goals from José Águas and Domiciano Cavém and seemingly putting Los Blancos on course to reclaim their crown.



But the second half belonged to Eusébio.



The young Portuguese superstar delivered when Benfica needed him most, scoring twice in the space of three minutes to complete the comeback. His first came from the penalty spot, before he produced a powerful low finish from the edge of the box to put the game beyond Madrid’s reach.



The victory secured back-to-back European Cup triumphs for Benfica and marked a symbolic shift in European soccer. Real Madrid’s era of dominance was fading, while Eusébio and Benfica had announced themselves as the new force at the summit of the game.

5. AC Milan 3–3 Liverpool (2005, Champions League Final)

Steven Gerrard is a Liverpool legend. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

“Istanbul.”



Say that word to almost any Liverpool supporter—or even a soccer fan in general—and they’ll instantly know the match being referenced.



On a cold, windy night in the Turkish capital, AC Milan needed barely a minute to announce their dominance in the Champions League final, taking the lead almost immediately. By halftime, the Italians were 3–0 ahead, with Liverpool’s hopes of winning their first European Cup since 1984 seemingly destroyed.



What followed after the break remains one of the most extraordinary passages of play in soccer history.



Inspired by captain Steven Gerrard, Rafael Benítez’s side produced a stunning six-minute comeback that changed the course of the final. Gerrard started the revival with a header in the 54th minute, Vladimir Šmicer struck just two minutes later and Xabi Alonso completed the turnaround shortly after—converting his own rebound to make it 3–3.



From there, the spotlight belonged to Liverpool goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek. Often criticized before the match, the Pole became the unlikely hero, producing a sensational double save to deny Andriy Shevchenko in extra time before becoming famous for his unorthodox “wobbly legs” during the penalty shootout.



That tactic worked too. Dudek saved Shevchenko’s decisive penalty, completing one of the greatest comebacks ever witnessed.

4. Italy 4–3 West Germany (1970, World Cup Semifinal)

Italy and West Germany produced one of the most dramatic matches in World Cup history in their 1970 semifinal, a contest that delivered everything: tactical battles, individual bravery, relentless attacking and an unforgettable extra-time spectacle.



For much of the match, Italy’s disciplined defensive approach kept West Germany’s attacking talent at bay, but once the game entered extra time, the encounter completely changed. The two nations traded goal after goal in a frantic 30-minute period, with five strikes between them as Italy eventually secured a 4–3 victory.



The drama reached its highest point after Gerd Müller scored to bring West Germany level at 3–3. The celebrations had barely settled before Italy struck back, with Gianni Rivera finding the winning goal just moments later—so quickly that replays of Müller’s equalizer were still being shown.



West Germany may have missed out on reaching the final, but their players became part of soccer folklore. Captain Franz Beckenbauer, in particular, earned admiration for continuing despite suffering a dislocated shoulder, playing the remainder of the match with his arm strapped in a sling.



Seven goals, unforgettable drama and extraordinary courage from both sides—there’s a reason this legendary encounter would later earn the title “The Game of the Century.”

3. Manchester City 3–2 Queens Park Rangers (2012, Premier League)

“AGUEROOOOOOOO!” | Tom Jenkins/Getty Images

Manchester City’s 3–2 victory over Queens Park Rangers in 2012 produced arguably the most dramatic moment in soccer history—and without question the most unforgettable finish the Premier League has ever seen.



Four years after the club’s landmark takeover by Sheikh Mansour, Manchester City entered the final day of the season on the verge of a first league title in 44 years. There was just one thing standing in their way: a win over QPR. Lose or draw, and rivals Manchester United were waiting to steal the crown.



On paper, it looked like a straightforward assignment. In reality, it became a nightmare.



Despite dominating much of the match, Roberto Mancini’s side somehow found themselves 2–1 down as the clock passed 90 minutes. With United having already secured a 1–0 victory over Sunderland, the title appeared destined for Old Trafford.



Then came one of the greatest comebacks in sporting history. Two minutes into stoppage time, Edin Džeko rose highest to head City level, keeping their championship dream alive.



And then came the moment that changed English soccer forever.



With virtually the final kick of the season, Mario Balotelli managed to force the ball into Sergio Agüero’s path inside a packed penalty area. The Argentine skipped past a challenge before unleashing a finish that sent the Etihad into complete chaos.



Agüero removed his shirt and sprinted toward the corner in celebration, while commentator Martin Tyler delivered the immortal words that would forever define the moment: “Aguerooooooo!”



A goal, a title and a piece of Premier League history that may never be matched.

2. Barcelona 6–1 Paris Saint-Germain (2017, Champions League Last 16)

Sergi Roberto booked is place in Barcelona folklore against PSG. | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

A 6–1 scoreline may not immediately scream “classic” on paper. It looks more like a one-sided demolition than an all-time great contest.



But context is everything.



Barcelona entered the second leg of their 2016-17 Champions League last-16 tie against PSG with an almost impossible task ahead of them, having suffered a 4–0 defeat in the first meeting.



Back at Camp Nou, however, the impossible suddenly began to look achievable. Luis Suárez opened the scoring, Layvin Kurzawa’s own goal and a Lionel Messi penalty spot made it 3–0, sending belief around the stadium into overdrive.



Then came the setback. Edinson Cavani’s crucial away goal appeared to end Barcelona’s hopes, especially under the away goals rule at the time, which meant PSG would advance if the aggregate score finished level.



But Barcelona refused to accept defeat. Neymar scored twice in the closing stages, before one of the most unlikely heroes in the club’s history delivered the decisive moment. In the 95th minute, Sergi Roberto stretched to meet Neymar’s cross and fired Barcelona into a 6–1 victory, completing the greatest comeback in Champions League history.



The scenes that followed were pure chaos, with Roberto immediately buried beneath a pile of teammates from both the pitch and the bench as Camp Nou erupted.



A comeback of such scale may never be repeated.

1. Argentina 3–3 France (2022, World Cup Final)

Messi finally lifted the World Cup in 2022. | Gustavo Pagano/Getty Images

As has been a recurring theme throughout the best games ever, the 2022 World Cup final was defined by two superstar protagonists: Lionel Messi for Argentina and Kylian Mbappé for France.



For Messi, it was the ultimate opportunity—the chance to finally lift the World Cup and complete the one achievement that had eluded him throughout his legendary career, further strengthening his claim as the greatest player soccer has ever seen. Standing in his way was Mbappé, the young sensation who had helped France win the tournament four years earlier and had since developed into arguably the most devastating forward in world soccer.



Both delivered on the biggest stage imaginable.



After 90 minutes, the final was locked at 2–2, with both Messi and Mbappé converting from the penalty spot in a dramatic exchange. Somehow, extra time only increased the tension. Messi put Argentina ahead once again, only for Mbappé to complete his hat-trick—his third goal coming from another penalty—with just minutes remaining.



Yet the ultimate hero of the night was not one of the two attacking icons. Instead, it was Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, who produced a series of defining moments to help deliver Messi’s long-awaited triumph.



Deep into extra time, Martínez made what is widely considered one of the greatest saves in World Cup history, throwing out a leg to deny Randal Kolo Muani what looked like a certain winning goal with virtually the final kick before penalties. In the shootout, his psychological gamesmanship continued to have an impact, as he saved Kingsley Coman’s attempt and helped pressure Aurélien Tchouaméni into sending his penalty wide.



That left Gonzalo Montiel with the chance to write history. His successful spot kick ended Argentina’s 36-year wait for another World Cup title and finally saw Messi crowned a world champion.

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