Greece vs. Germany—Nations League: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The Jürgen Klopp era got up and running at the third attempt, and now Germany is trying to take down early Group A2 leader Greece in the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League.

Klopp’s Germany earned a 2–0 victory over Serbia last time out, having been denied victory at the last by Xavi Hernández’s new-look Netherlands team on the new manager’s bow.

The four-time world champion was subsequently defeated by an impressive Greek side that’s claimed seven points from its first three games in League A, having earned promotion from League B in 2025.

Ivan Jovanović’s men rallied from an early deficit to defeat Serbia on Matchday 1, then secured a landmark victory in this fixture. Greece had never beaten Germany before Dimitrios Kourbelis struck in the 75th-minute of last week’s duel in Augsburg.

Its stellar start to the competition looked set to improve when Greece raced into a 2–0 lead against the Dutch on Matchday 3, but goals from Virgil van Dijk and Tijjani Reijnders meant the spoils were shared.

Still, Jovanović’s side sits atop Group A2 at the halfway mark, and is in a great position to reach the quarterfinals. Germany, meanwhile, has work to do despite its recent victory.

Greece vs. Germany Score Prediction

Greeks Force Stalemate

Greece is setting the pace in Group A2. | Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Klopp will hope that Germany’s Florian Wirtz-inspired victory over Serbia will release the shackles. The new manager isn’t expecting anything close to perfection at this early juncture, especially with his roster split into two. Klopp’s getting a feel for all of the players at his disposal.

There’s scope for the positive momentum from the midweek victory to permeate into Sunday’s away game, but Greece, despite the Netherlands’s fightback last time out, is a sturdy, well-coached outfit that’s tough to bypass.

Greek supporters are dreaming of another golden era, having failed to qualify for the previous six major tournaments since reaching the round of 16 at the 2014 World Cup.

Greece’s home record : The hosts have actually preferred their ventures away from home in recent times, failing to win any of their three home games this calendar year. Greece was scoreless in its two defeats to Paraguay and Italy. It also suffered scoreless home losses to Scotland and Denmark last year.

: The hosts have actually preferred their ventures away from home in recent times, failing to win any of their three home games this calendar year. Greece was scoreless in its two defeats to Paraguay and Italy. It also suffered scoreless home losses to Scotland and Denmark last year. Reduced firepower : Christos Tzolis has enjoyed a bright start to his Arsenal career, and looks set to be the star of Greek soccer for the next few years, even if Borussia Dortmund’s Konstantinos Karetsas is garnering plenty of excitement. However, Greece is set to be without Tzolis for Sunday’s game, thus reducing its firepower. Others have come to the fore during this break, but Tzolis’s absence does make things trickier for the hosts.

: Christos Tzolis has enjoyed a bright start to his Arsenal career, and looks set to be the star of Greek soccer for the next few years, even if Borussia Dortmund’s Konstantinos Karetsas is garnering plenty of excitement. However, Greece is set to be without Tzolis for Sunday’s game, thus reducing its firepower. Others have come to the fore during this break, but Tzolis’s absence does make things trickier for the hosts. Klopp’s shuffling: Germany won without much fuss against Serbia, but this break isn’t about results for Klopp. He’s tinkering plenty, meaning there’s little scope for rhythm and relationships to develop. If there are widespread changes to his team again, a stubborn Greek team could stymie its visitors, as was the case in the reverse fixture.

Prediction: Greece 0–0 Germany

Greece Predicted Lineup vs. Germany

Greece will be forced into a change down the left. | FotMob

Greece has been dealt a big injury blow heading into Sunday’s clash, with Arsenal’s Christos Tzolis unlikely to feature. The winger was forced off in the 2–2 draw against the Netherlands with a hamstring injury.

In his place, Jovanović will likely turn to Georgios Masouras, who was certainly impactful as a 17th-minute substitute last time out.

Greece’s 4-4-2 could otherwise be unchanged, with Jovanović stumbling upon a simple formula that’s garnered impressive results during this break. He’s blessed with a bunch of serviceable center forward options, and the competition for minutes is driving each of them to their peak performance, so much so that Como’s Anastasios Douvikas, the match-winner against Serbia, is struggling for starts.

Konstantinos Karetsas is worth keeping an eye on down the right flank, even if Borussia Dortmund have called on Greece to use the 18-year-old sparingly on Sunday.

Greece predicted lineup vs. Germany (4-4-2): Tzolakis; Saliakas, Mavropanos, Retsos, Tsimikas; Karetsas, Kourbelis, Zafeiris, Masouras; Ioannidis, Pavlidis.

Germany Predicted Lineup vs. Greece

Wirtz will remain Germany’s No. 10 after an impressive performance. | FotMob

Klopp’s decision to split his big Germany roster into two means Greece will encounter an almost entirely different group of players in the reverse fixture.

The visitors are without Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala through injury, but Liverpool supporters would have been greatly encouraged by Florian Wirtz’s performance in Germany’s win over Serbia.

“Everyone in Liverpool should be happy today,” Klopp said after the Reds’ ailing No. 7 scored on the hour in Germany’s 2–0 victory, the first under the new regime.

There may be an opportunity for FC Köln’s Saïd El Mala to impress in attack, with Jonathan Burkardt potentially leading the line. Wirtz should retain his role as creator-in-chief, and Lennart Karl will want to come into the side down the right flank.

Germany predicted lineup vs. Greece (4-2-3-1): Urbig; Treu, Anton, Thiaw, Raum; Pavlović, Engelhardt; Karl, Wirtz, El Mala; Burkardt.

What Time Does Greece vs. Germany Kick Off?

Location : Thessaloniki, Greece

: Thessaloniki, Greece Stadium : Toumba Stadium

: Toumba Stadium Date : Sunday, Oct. 4

: Sunday, Oct. 4 Kickoff Time : 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT

: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT Referee : Clément Turpin (FRA)

: Clément Turpin (FRA) VAR: Jérôme Brisard (FRA)

How to Watch Greece vs. Germany on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video