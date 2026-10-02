Arsenal Suffer Fourth International Injury Scare With Angry New Star

Christos Tzolis had a testing Thursday evening.

As Greece squandered a 2–0 lead in front of its home fans, the new Arsenal fan favorite had a goal disallowed, got into an argument with his manager and was forced onto the sidelines while clutching his hamstring.

The goalfest in Thessaloniki had not yet begun when Tzolis sunk to the turf in the 16th minute clutching his hamstring. The winger received medical treatment and appeared eager to return to the pitch only to be told in no uncertain terms by manager Ivan Jovanović that he was being withdrawn. Tzolis didn’t take it well.

“I’m his coach, I tell him to come out and he says, ‘I’m not coming out,’” Jovanović revealed postgame. “This is something that can characterize the Greek and all these kids who come to play for the national team regardless of age. I think it was a scene that everyone saw, those who were nearby. I told him to get out, because I suspected that he wouldn’t have done that [asked for treatment] if he hadn’t felt something.”

Mikel Arteta will undoubtedly thank Jovanović for his caution given the number of injury headaches he is already dealing with.

Christos Tzolis Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date

Christos Tzolis is suffering from a muscular problem. | Stefan Koops/EYE4IMAGES/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Jovanović confirmed that Tzolis had sustained a “muscular problem” in the clash with the Netherlands. “It wasn’t a problem, like an ankle or something else,” the manager outlined. “When it’s muscular issues, that, along with the doctors, with the immediate information I have, was the reason I asked for him to come out immediately.”

There will be scans and further medical checks before Greece takes on Germany this weekend so Tzolis’s recovery remains uncertain. “We don’t know how much damage was done today, but I hoped it was just a twitch, something temporary,” Jovanović shrugged.

Tzolis has enjoyed a fine opening salvo to life at Arsenal, starting all five of the club’s Premier League fixtures thus far. Part of the Greek forward’s appeal was his impeccable injury record: Since suffering ligament damage four seasons ago, Tzolis has only missed one match due to fitness complaints.

It remains to be seen whether that record will not be blemished by this concern, but Arteta’s luck hasn’t exactly been in this fall.

Arsenal’s International Injury Scares

Declan Rice

Declan Rice didn’t even make it to England duty. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Declan Rice was ruled out before Thomas Tuchel could even get a look at his star midfielder. The Arsenal engine has been struggling with various ailments for months, including the entirety of the World Cup. Rice was a reluctant absentee for England’s fall fixtures but Tuchel accepted that it would benefit all parties in the long run.

It’s not yet clear whether Rice will be available for Arsenal’s Premier League return against Leeds United on Saturday, Oct. 10, but he has a long track record of pushing through the pain barrier to perform.

Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz (seated) had to withdraw from Germany duty. | Lars Baron/Getty Images

Kai Havertz’s international window only lasted 30 minutes before he was forced off after a clash with Quinten Timber, the twin brother of his Arsenal teammate Jurriën, ironically enough.

Upon confirmation of his withdrawal from camp, the German FA revealed that Havertz had suffered a “muscle strain” but no timeline for his recovery was hinted at. It would not be inconceivable for the 27-year-old to recover ahead of next weekend’s Premier League return but Arteta may be wary of rushing his striker back after Havertz’s previous issues.

Since tearing his hamstring while blocking a shot during Arsenal’s warm weather training camp in February 2025, Havertz has missed 26 matches with various muscular complaints.

Martin Ødegaard

Martin Ødegaard avoided a scare. | Nick Potts/PA Images/Getty Images

Arsenal have had every type of injury update during this elongated break; pre-window pull outs, worrying withdrawals and even a false alarm.

Martin Ødegaard raised concerns when he took a whack from Bernardo Silva and subsequently missed a training session with Norway. However, the Gunners captain recovered to start Thursday’s trip to Wales, sliding through a delightful assist for Oscar Bobb’s opener.

Ødegaard would appear to have come through the incident unscathed in a rare positive dispatch for Arteta during this club hiatus.