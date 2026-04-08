‘I’ve Told Him’—Hansi Flick Bites Back at Lamine Yamal Critics With Important Point

Hansi Flick reminded Lamine Yamal’s critics that the Barcelona superstar is still just 18 years old, after his attitude came under the spotlight following Saturday’s win over Atlético Madrid.

Victory, not secure until Robert Lewandowski struck in the last few minutes, was crucial to take advantage of Real Madrid’s unexpected loss at Mallorca to extend the lead atop La Liga to seven points. Yamal came away with no goals or assists despite being the best player on the pitch.

He appeared more frustrated by that, rather than happy that his team had won.

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The source of Yamal’s “anger” as Flick put it at the weekend is that the teenager is now four matches without a goal or assists for Barcelona and Spain. It was brought up before the Catalans face Atlético (again) in the Champions League quarterfinals, prompting Flick to stand up for his player.

“I already said on Saturday after the game that he tried everything. He had the ball, we switched wings ... Lamine is 18 years old, and for me, he’s an incredible player,” the manager told reporters.

“Sometimes, in the replay, you see that what he does is amazing, but he’s only 18, and sometimes he gets angry if I substitute him or if he’s been in a situation where he’s had four or five players on him, shot, and missed. It can be frustrating if he doesn’t score, but he’s a passionate player, and I support him.”

Yamal Is Still Developing, Maturing

Given what he’s achieved over the last three seasons, it’s easy to forget how young Yamal is. By his age, most players are just dipping a toe into senior-level soccer.

At not even 19, Yamal has played 172 times for Barcelona and Spain, making 114 goal contributions. They are beyond phenomenal numbers that even Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could not come close to matching at the start of their legendary careers.

With the intensity of attention, Yamal has had to grow up fast and mature like none of his peers.

“He’s on the right track, and we’re helping him develop in the right environment,” Flick explained.

“Not everything he does has to generate a lot of buzz. I know everyone has their eyes on him because he’s a fantastic player, but he’s only 18. I’ve told him that he can make mistakes, and that I’ll protect him. He’ll be one of the best, or the best, players in the future.”

Yamal Can ‘Complete’ Soccer Aged 19

Yamal has already won so much. | Gongora/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Last season, Yamal was a central figure in Barcelona’s historic domestic treble, steering the club to La Liga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup success for the first time in a single campaign. He came into 2024–25 off the back of a starring role as Spain won the European Championship.

Now, the youngster is highly likely to win La Liga for the third time within a matter of weeks, having already won the Super Cup again in 2026.

Barcelona are trying to win the Champions League for the first time in 11 years but stand a good chance, while Spain is among the favorites to lift the 2026 World Cup this summer.

Yamal will celebrate his 19th birthday six days before the World Cup final and it isn’t beyond impossible that he could be in a position to have won every major soccer title—domestic league, domestic cup, domestic super cup, club continental championship, international continental championship and World Cup—by the end of that match in New Jersey.

If Yamal finishes this season with Champions League and World Cup winners’ medals in his pocket, then the Ballon d’Or is almost guaranteed to be his as well.

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