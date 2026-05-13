Hansi Flick Sets Out Main Barcelona Target After Revealing New Contract

Hansi Flick revealed a new contract will extend his time as Barcelona manager through June 2028.

The back-to-back La Liga winner confirmed the news at a press conference ahead of facing Alavés in a first match since clinching this season’s championship last weekend. There has been no official communication from the club, but ought only be a matter of time.

“I’m very happy, and what we’ve achieved gives me the confidence to continue for another year or two,” Flick explained to the gathered media.

“Many coaches would be happy to stay for three or four years, but I think at Barça it’s better to limit it. For now, I have until 2028, and if everything goes well, we’ll extend it. It’s been a good agreement for both parties,” the German boss added.

While some coaches value the security of a long-term contract, Flick’s mantra has long been to “take it year by year.” It is the ultimate meritocracy, because if the results and performances flow, a contract extension won’t be far behind. Burnout has also been very real for Barcelona managers, with Pep Guardiola walking away in 2012 and Xavi complaining of feeling worn down in 2024.

Flick Targets Slump-Busting Champions League Title

It was more than a decade when Barcelona were last crowned champions of Europe. | NurPhoto/Getty Images

At the time of his eventual departure, having reversed his initial decision to walk away before being fired anyway, Xavi warned: “The only thing that will save the new coach is victories.”

Flick, who has previously stated this Barcelona will be his last job before retirement, has certainly risen to the challenge by delivering the club’s first back-to-back championships in seven years. Last season, the Catalans won a first domestic treble—La Liga, Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Cup—and in 2025–26 could finish with 100 points to tie La Liga’s single season record.

But while a three-peat would match Guardiola’s run of consecutive league titles—2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11—Barcelona are just as desperate to break a European slump that has been extended into a 12th year following this season’s Champions League quarterfinal elimination.

Barça haven’t won the Champions League—or even contested a final—since 2014–15. For a club that won its four most recent continental titles in the space of just 10 seasons, that is a painful drought.

Flick himself has history in the Champions League, taking Bayern Munich to glory in the Covid-19-affected 2019–20 campaign. There is no doubt what the goal in Catalonia is now.

“I’ve seen that I’m in the right place,” Flick said. “We are committed to reaching the highest level and winning new titles. Everyone dreams of the Champions League. We’ve tried and we’ll keep trying. I’m grateful for the trust they’ve placed in me to stay here.”

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