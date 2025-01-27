Hansi Flick Sets Astonishing Barcelona Goal Scoring Milestone
Hansi Flick's Barcelona are a goal scoring machine. The German became the second fastest manager in club history to reach the 100 goal mark during his tenure.
It only took Flick 32 games across all competitions to reach the century goal mark, the fastest since Helenio Herrera managed to do it in 31 games back in 1959. The former Germany and Bayern Munich manager achieved this mark in Barcelona's 7–1 pummeling of Valencia over the weekend, reaching 101 goals in total for the season.
Luis Enrique and Tito Villanova follow behind Flick with it taking both managers 34 games to reach the mark. Domenec Balmanya and Ladislao Kubala round off the joint top five with both achieving the feat in 36 games. It took Pep Guardiola 37 matches to reach that number, same as former Inter Miami manager, Gerardo "Tata" Martino.
Barcelona are the top scoring team in both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. Flick's side's 101 goals are spread out with 59 in La Liga, 26 in the Champions League, nine in the Copa del Rey and seven in the Spanish Super Cup.
Fifteen Barça players have contributed with goals this season. Robert Lewandowski, who currently leads both La Liga and Champions League golden boot races, has 29 goals so far. Raphinha is second with 23 and Lamine Yamal rounds out the podium with his nine goal tally.
Valencia and arch rivals Real Madrid are the Flick's side's biggest victims. In two games against both teams so far this season, the Catalans have scored nine goals against them. In total, Barcelona are averaging just over three goals per game since Flick arrived.
Barcelona already took home their first piece of silverware this season with the Spanish Super Cup. Their attention is now focused on recovering ground in La Liga where they sit seven points back of Real Madrid and on finishing off a successful Champions League league phase to challenge for their first European trophy in a decade.
Flick's side will be back in action on Wednesday, Jan. 29 to wrap up the UCL league phase when they host Atalanta at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.