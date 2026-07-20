Harry Kane Boils 2030 World Cup Plan Down to Two Words

Harry Kane, England’s record goalscorer, is hopeful that the 2026 World Cup wasn’t his final experience of soccer’s grandest stage, refusing to rule out his involvement at the next tournament by leaning upon two words: “Let’s see.”

Kane entered this summer’s World Cup off the back of another remarkable scoring campaign with Bayern Munich, and his six goals this summer saw him usurp Gary Lineker as England‘s most prolific World Cup goalscorer.

The 32-year-old shared the limelight with Jude Bellingham for Thomas Tuchel’s team, with his best work arriving in England’s come-from-behind victory over DR Congo in the round of 32. The Three Lions were staring an embarrassing exit in the face before their talisman came to the fore with a late brace.

Kane subsequently held his nerve from the penalty spot in England’s already-notorious 3–2 win at the vaunted Estadio Azteca over co-host Mexico, yet there was all-too-familiar criticism after the team collapsed late on against Argentina in the semifinals.

Once again, Kane was lazily accused of dropping too deep and failing to have enough impact on proceedings. However, it was his manager who received the brunt of the criticism.

Harry Kane Keen to Defy Father Time With 2030 World Cup in Mind

Kane’s England finished third this summer. | Jared C. Tilton/FIFA/Getty Images

England’s third-place finish was its best at the World Cup since 1966, but the nature of its semifinal defeat to historic rivals Argentina will burn for a long time.

Still, Tuchel has vowed to stay on to lead the Three Lions at the 2028 European Championship, and Kane’s stellar form at club level suggests he’ll remain England’s main man on home soil in two years. The next World Cup, though, could be a different story.

Kane will be 36 when that tournament gets underway, but he hopes to still be playing at an elite level and thus be involved in 2030: “I’m coming off the back of my best season ever, and I’m turning 33. It’s impossible to say, four years is such a long way away,” Kane told Sky Sports when asked about his potential involvement.

“I’ve said it before, playing for England is my biggest ambition. I feel as good as I’ve ever felt. Let’s see. I never put a limit on these things. As long as I’m performing the way I am, then I’ll be representing England. But four years is a long time. I’m not getting carried away."

Who Could Succeed Harry Kane As England’s No. 9?

Delap could yet develop despite a tough first year with Chelsea. | Chelsea Football Club/Getty Images

The lack of high quality center forwards coming through must be a source of concern for the FA. Tuchel had 30-year-olds Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney operating in reserve to Kane this summer, and those who were tipped to make England’s 26-man roster, such as Danny Welbeck, Dominic Solanke and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, will all be well into their 30s by the time the 2030 World Cup rolls around.

There had been high hopes for Liam Delap, but the 23-year-old endured a wretched debut season at Chelsea and has seen his stock take a major hit.

Spain has proven at the previous two major tournaments that you can triumph without an elite striker, with Alvaro Morata leading its line at Euro 2024 and Mikel Oyarzabal at the World Cup. However, until England is performing with the collective mastery of La Roja, supporters have reason to sweat over a future without Kane.

As it stands, the Three Lions are staring down the barrel of a false-nine future. However, as Kane said, “four years is a long time.”

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