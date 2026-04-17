Harry Kane Breaks 95-Year Goal Record With Cristiano Ronaldo in His Sights
Harry Kane has become the first English player since 1931 to score 50 goals for a top-flight side, scoring at a tempo even Cristiano Ronaldo has only managed to maintain once in his career.
Kane hit 50 in Bayern Munich’s dramatic 4–3 victory over Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, reaching his half-century in just 42 games across the Bundesliga, DFB Pokal, DFL Supercup and Europe’s top competition.
It is a dizzying height for an English player. Wayne Rooney, England’s record scorer before Kane came along, struck 34 twice, proving just how difficult it is to reach 50 goals while playing in a major division.
Every English Player to Score 50 Goals in One Season
Player
Club
Season
Goals
Dixie Dean
Everton
1927–28
63
Vic Watson
West Ham
1929–30
50
Tom Waring
Aston Villa
1930–31
50
Harry Kane
Bayern Munich
2025–26
50
Indeed, an Englishman playing for a top-flight club has only ever beaten 50 goals in a single season once. Dixie Dean famously holds the record at the top of the English game, plundering 63 goals in just 41 matches en route to the First Division title.
While an obviously undeniable accomplishment, Dean, Watson and Waring all profited from a change in the offside rule in 1925 that sparked a wave of high-scoring games. All three reached their personal highs within four years, with Waring the last to do so in 1931.
With a maximum of 10 more matches to play across all competitions, Kane will expect to climb above Watson and Waring. His sights may well be set on Dean’s record of 63, although even that may be a step too far for Bayern’s hitman.
Kane does, however, have every right to start looking at the next milestone of 60 goals in a single season. Only eight players have ever reached that mark for a top European club—Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo the only to do it twice.
Ronaldo first hit 60 in 2011–12 for Real Madrid before going one better in 2014–15 as he finished on 61—his highest total of his career. If Kane continues scoring at his current rate, 61 is a feasible end goal.
Stunningly, if Kane fits 61, he would not even break Bayern’s club record for most goals by a single player in one season. That honor is held by the legendary Gerd Müller, who ended the 1972–73 season with 66 to his name.
That tally of 66, level with Hungarian legend Ferenc Deák, falls behind only the 73 struck by Messi for Barcelona in 2011–12.
Every Player to Score 60 Goals in One European Season
Player
Club
Season
Goals
Lionel Messi
Barcelona
2011–12
73
Ferenc Deák
Szentlőrinci
1945–46
66
Gerd Müller
Bayern Munich
1972–73
66
Dixie Dean
Everton
1927–28
63
Fred Roberts
Glentoran
1930–31
61
Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid
2014–15
61
Willie McFayden
Motherwell
1932–33
60
Josef Bican
Slavia Prague
1943–44
60
Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid
2011–12
60
Lionel Messi
Barcelona
2012–13
60
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Tom Gott is an associate editor for SI FC, having entered the world of soccer media in early 2018 following his graduation from Newcastle University. He specialises in all things Premier League, with a particular passion for academy soccer, and can usually be found rebuilding your favorite team on Football Manager.