‘Grateful’—Harry Kane Spills Details From Round of Golf With President Trump

England captain Harry Kane confirmed he played golf with U.S. President Donald Trump when the two crossed paths in Florida some time ago, calling the 18 holes a “unique experience.”

President Trump previously let it slip the two played a round together while speaking to reporters last week amid the controversial suspension of U.S. men’s national team striker Folarin Balogun’s red card. The 80-year-old took a brief pause from revealing just how deep his influence and ties are with FIFA President Gianni Infantino to throw some praise at Kane.

“I think Kane is a great player,” President Trump said. “I played golf with him and I like him a lot. He’s a good golfer too. He’s really great.”

Of course Kane was asked about the round of golf ahead of England’s clash with Norway on Saturday, and the Bayern Munich star pulled back the curtain on his interaction with President Trump.

“I played all right to be honest, but 18 months ago he invited me to play when I was down in Palm Beach," Kane said. “So when the President invites you somewhere... It was a pretty surreal experience just to meet him and obviously play golf with him.

“His golf is pretty good, to be honest with you. I hope I can play golf as good as him when I’m his age, that’s for sure. A unique experience, but I was just grateful that he invited me to play.”

President Trump Could Be Seeing Kane Again Soon

President Donald Trump will present the winners with the World Cup title this summer. | Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

It’s no surprise President Trump will be at the World Cup final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium, ready to watch the biggest spectacle in the sport unfold live in East Rutherford, New Jersey. But he will play a larger role than just spectator.

Infantino confirmed President Trump will come down to the pitch after the final whistle to present the golden trophy to the captain of the winning team, alongside the FIFA president. The action is a stark contrast to the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, where Infantino alone presented the trophy.

President Trump’s involvement comes one summer after he presented the Club World Cup trophy to Chelsea captain Reece James, sparking controversy and some viral reactions from the players in blue after the American did not leave the stage during the ensuing celebrations.

Kane would love nothing more than to find himself in a similar situation next weekend, receiving the World Cup from President Trump on behalf of England. The Three Lions came into the tournament as one of the favorites and are hoping to bring home the country’s first major men’s trophy since 1966.

President Trump would have liked to have the USMNT on the receiving end of the honor, but the Stars and Stripes crashed out on home soil after an embarrassing 4–1 defeat to Belgium in the round of 16.

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