‘The Voters Understood’—Harry Kane Explains Why He Beat Mbappe, Yamal to 2026 Ballon d’Or

Harry Kane has argued that his 2026 Ballon d’Or victory was a sign that voters favored his all-round approach to the game over the highlight-reel moments of Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal.

This year’s award race was unpredictable right to the very end, with Bayern Munich’s Kane ultimately fending off competition from Mbappé with a winning margin of just 28 points—the fourth-tightest award race in history.

While Mbappé and Yamal are both capable of the extraordinary, Kane insisted his victory stemmed from the “less spectacular” side of things that voters ultimately decided were more valuable.

“I know that the Ballon d’Or sometimes rewards the player who possesses something special, the one who can turn a match around with a dribble, their speed or a spectacular move,” Kane told L’Équipe. “But that’s also what makes this Ballon d’Or so special in my eyes: I feel that the voters understood that football is based on many different things.

“I know I’m not the kind of player who’ll dribble past 10 opponents before scoring, but I can hurt teams in many different ways. It’s also important to know how to help the team clear corners, block shots or track back when the opponent launches a counter-attack. I’m ready to take on all those less visible tasks.

“This award also recognizes that work. A team is strong when its best players are also willing to take on all those tasks. That matters a lot, especially for the young people watching us. So I see this Ballon d’Or as a reward for all those less spectacular aspects of the game, which I’m very happy to embrace.”

Kane: Ballon d’Or Win Will Change My Legacy

Harry Kane was given a hero’s welcome after winning the award. | F. Noever/FC Bayern/Getty Images

Since moving to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023, Kane has undoubtedly flipped the narrative that had followed him throughout his career up to that point.

While already recognized as an elite striker, his failure to lead Tottenham Hotspur to silverware turned into a point of mockery as some questioned whether Kane could ever lead a team to glory. Clearly, that is no longer the case.

Two Bundesliga titles saw his reputation soar, and Kane expects yet another jump in his legacy after being crowned the best player in the world.

“Last season, beyond my impressive statistics, people really started to notice the whole package of my game: my passing, my dropping deep, creating space for others, my defending, my tracking back to help the team, and contributing in so many different ways,” he explained. “As a No. 9, I don’t think there are many strikers capable of playing in so many different positions.

“When I was young, I played in midfield, in defense, pretty much everywhere. That helped me learn to play in different positions. Maybe it will inspire more young players to do the same. I said in a press conference that one day we might play with systems where players don’t really have fixed positions. They’d simply be out on the pitch, able to adapt to any situation. Perhaps that’s how football should be played, with intelligence and a good understanding of the game. I just have to keep showing all my qualities at the highest level. Time will tell how I’ll be regarded.

“Probably, yes [this will change people’s perception], especially in how the world sees me and views my career. We live in a time when this kind of award matters to people and influences their perception of a player’s level.

“No one can ever take this moment or this season away from me. I think winning trophies like this earns you the respect of others and the fans. That’s for sure.

“However, I don’t believe it changes my mindset. Whatever my achievements, I always strive to go further. What more can I do? Can I win two Ballon d’Or awards in a row? That’s always how I operate.”