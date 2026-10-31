2026 Ballon d’Or Voting Breakdown Revealed: Kane Defeats Mbappe by Slimmest of Margins

The full 2026 Ballon d’Or voting breakdown was unveiled on Friday, revealing Harry Kane edged Kylian Mbappé to win soccer’s ultimate individual prize by a stunningly close margin of just 28 points.

It was Kane’s night at the London Palladium Theatre as the Bayern Munich and England center forward became the first Englishman to win the Ballon d’Or since Michael Owen in 2001 thanks to a spectacular 73-goal season for club and country.

On the women’s side, Alexia Putellas claimed the third Ballon d'Or of her incredible career after a majestic, treble-winning final season with Barcelona Femení. The now London City Lionesses midfielder won the prestigious award ahead of former Barça teammate Ewa Pajor.

Journalists around the world from FIFA’s member associations determine the Ballon d’Or winner each year, with each voter picking their top-10 finishers in order, with first place votes worth 15 points and 10th place vote worth just one point.

Soon after Kane won his maiden Ballon d’Or, France Football’s Vincent Garcia teased that the gap between him and Mbappé in second was “extremely small.” On Friday, L’Équipe published the full results of the men’s and women’s 2026 Ballon d’Or voting.

The 28-point gap between the top-two finishers in the men’s rankings was the fourth tightest winning margin in Ballon d’Or history.

2026 Men’s Ballon d’Or Points Breakdown (30–11)

Marc Cucurella was a Ballon d’Or finalist for the first time in his career. | Karwai Tang/WireImage

T-29. Sadio Mané (Senegal, Al Nassr): 2 points

T-29. William Saliba (France, Arsenal): 2 points

28. Julián Quiñones (Mexico, Al Qadsiah): 4 points

27. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal, Manchester United): 5 points

26. Dayot Upamecano (France, Bayern Munich): 5 points

25. Marquinhos (Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain): 7 points

24. Luis Díaz (Colombia, Bayern Munich): 8 points

23. Nuno Mendes (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain): 8 points

22. Lautaro Martínez (Argentina, Inter Milan): 11 points

21. Gabriel (Brazil, Arsenal): 11 points

20. Willian Pacho (Ecuador, Paris Saint-Germain): 12 points

19. João Neves (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain): 15 points

18. Marc Cucurella (Spain, Chelsea/Real Madrid): 16 points

17. Vinícius Júnior (Brazil, Real Madrid): 26 points

16. Ferran Torres (Spain, Barcelona/Paris Saint-Germain): 44 points

15. Declan Rice (England, Arsenal): 57 points

14. Vitinha (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain): 59 points

13. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, Paris Saint-Germain): 65 points

12. Pau Cubarsí (Spain, Barcelona): 101 points

11. Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid): 107 points

2026 Men’s Ballon d’Or Points Breakdown (1–10)

Harry Kane became the 47th player to win the men’s Ballon d’Or. | Jeff Spicer/UEFA/Getty Images

Ranking Player Country, Club Points 1 Harry Kane England, Bayern Munich 1,055 2 Kylian Mbappé France, Real Madrid 1,027 3 Lamine Yamal Spain, Barcelona 881 4 Rodri Spain, Barcelona/Manchester City 726 5 Lionel Messi Argentina, Inter Miami 612 6 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Georgia, Paris Saint-Germain 541 7 Ousmane Dembélé France, Paris Saint-Germain 418 8 Erling Haaland Norway, Manchester City 378 9 Michael Olise France, Bayern Munich 296 10 Fabián Ruiz Spain, Paris Saint-Germain 201

Kane’s narrow victory over Mbappé is even tighter than the one Rodri secured over Vinícius Júnior (41 points) in the highly scrutinized 2024 rankings.

Although Kane beat Mbappé by 1,055 points to 1,027, the Englishman secured almost twice as many first place votes as the Real Madrid star, collecting 40 votes to Mbappé’s 23.

Lamine Yamal completed the podium with 881 points, significantly fewer than the 1,059 he secured a year ago when he finished runner-up to Ousmane Dembélé. However, the teenager did secure 13 first place votes, two more than he earned in 2025. Dembélé, meanwhile, had 418 points a year after claiming the top prize with 1,380 and he didn’t receive a single first place vote.

The following nine players received first place votes in 2026.

Harry Kane (40)

Kylian Mbappé (23)

Lamine Yamal (12)

Rodri (10)

Lionel Messi (6)

Fabián Ruiz (4)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (2)

Michael Olise (1)

Achraf Hakimi (1)

2026 Women’s Ballon d’Or Points Breakdown (30–11)

Rose Lavelle was the only USWNT player that was nominated for the 2026 Women’s Ballon d‘Or. | Roger Wimmer/ISI Photos/Getty Images

T-28. Lorena (Brazil, Kansas City Current): 0 points

T-28. Melvine Malard (France, Manchester United): 0 points

T-28 Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands, Manchester City): 0 points

27. Rose Lavelle (United States, Gotham FC): 2 points

26. Alex Greenwood (England, Manchester City): 7 points

25. Caroline Weir (Scotland, Real Madrid): 7 points

24. Kerstin Casparij (Netherlands, Manchester City): 7 points

23. Momoko Tanikawa (Japan, Bayern Munich): 8 points

22. Manaka Matsukubo (Japan, North Carolina Courage/Chelsea): 9 points

21. Scarlett Camberos (Mexico, Club América): 14 points

20. Selma Bacha (France, OL Lyonnes): 15 points

19. Tessa Wullaert (Belgium, Inter Milan/Como 1907): 15 points

18. Barbra Banda (Zambia, Orlando Pride): 18 points

17. Esmee Brugts (Netherlands, Barcelona): 19 points

16. Mapi León (Spain, Barcelona/London City Lionesses): 20 points

15. Cata Coll (Spain, Barcelona): 21 points

14. Wendie Renard (France, OL Lyonnes): 21 points

13. Mariona Caldentey (Spain, Arsenal): 69 points

12. Klara Bühl (Germany, Bayern Munich): 89 points

11. Yui Hasegawa (Japan, Manchester City): 89 points

2026 Women’s Ballon d’Or Points Breakdown (1–10)

Alexia Putellas is already a women’s soccer legend. | Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Ranking Player Country, Club Points 1 Alexia Putellas Spain, Barcelona/London City Lionesses 618 2 Ewa Pajor Poland, Barcelona 532 3 Khadija Shaw Jamaica, Manchester City 344 4 Melchie Dumornay Haiti, OL Lyonnes 342 5 Patri Guijarro Spain, Barcelona 221 6 Caroline Graham Hansen Norway, Barcelona 220 7 Pernille Harder Denmark, Bayern Munich 220 8 Claudia Pina Spain, Barcelona 155 9 Alessia Russo England, Arsenal 155 10 Temwa Chawinga Malawi, Kansas City Current 113

A year after Aitana Bonmatí collected her third Ballon d’Or by just 28 points, fellow Spaniard Alexia Putellas joined her with the third Ballon d’Or victory of her own, claiming it over former Barcelona Femení teammate Ewa Pajor by a comfortable 86 points.

The now London City Lionesses star secured 28 of the 50 first place votes after steering Barcelona to a treble. Putellas has won it all in women’s soccer, and after securing her third career Ballon d’Or, she’s firmly established her legacy as one of the greatest players of all time.

The following eight players received first place votes in 2026.

Alexia Putellas (28)

Ewa Pajor (12)

Khadija Shaw (3)

Melchie Dumornay (2)

Patri Guijarro (2)

Caroline Graham Hansen (1)

Mariona Caldentey (1)

Tessa Wullaert (1)